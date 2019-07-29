As Exxon Mobil (XOM) Stock Rose, Hamel Associates Raised by $528,880 Its Stake; As Medtronic Plc (MDT) Stock Declined, Factory Mutual Insurance Company Has Decreased by $26.59 Million Its Holding

Hamel Associates Inc increased its stake in Exxon Mobil Corp (XOM) by 8.82% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hamel Associates Inc bought 6,611 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.16% with the market. The institutional investor held 81,596 shares of the integrated oil company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $6.59M, up from 74,985 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hamel Associates Inc who had been investing in Exxon Mobil Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $318.18B market cap company. The stock increased 0.47% or $0.36 during the last trading session, reaching $75.17. About 2.31 million shares traded. Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM) has declined 6.67% since July 29, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 11.10% the S&P500. Some Historical XOM News: 12/04/2018 – EXXONMOBIL XOM.N – PLANT’S SECOND TRAIN IS EXPECTED TO RESTART AS PRODUCTION IS INCREASED OVER TIME; 04/04/2018 – IRAQ OIL MINISTRY SAYS STILL IN DISCUSSION WITH EXXON ABOUT SOUTHERN OILFIELDS PROJECT; 29/03/2018 – PETROBRAS, QPI AND EXXON WIN BLOCK IN CAMPOS BASIN IN BRAZIL OIL AUCTION; 09/05/2018 – EXXON BATON ROUGE LOUISIANA REFINERY PREPARING TO RESTART CRUDE UNIT; 13/04/2018 – Massachusetts top court rules against Exxon in climate change probe; 29/03/2018 – ExxonMobil Wins Eight Deepwater Blocks in Latest Brazil Bid Round; 14/03/2018 – VITOL DEVELOPING LNG IMPORT PROJECT IN BANGLADESH; 23/05/2018 – Exxon Mobil Aims for 25% Reduction in Flaring by 2020; 26/04/2018 – Shell writes off Groningen gas field on Dutch phase-out; 15/04/2018 – Papua New Guinea LNG project resumes exports – data

Factory Mutual Insurance Company decreased its stake in Medtronic Plc (MDT) by 18.67% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Factory Mutual Insurance Company sold 229,200 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.65% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 998,340 shares of the electromedical & electrotherapeutic apparatus company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $115.92 million, down from 1.23 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Factory Mutual Insurance Company who had been investing in Medtronic Plc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $137.73B market cap company. The stock increased 0.14% or $0.14 during the last trading session, reaching $102.69. About 750,482 shares traded. Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT) has risen 2.43% since July 29, 2018 and is uptrending. It has underperformed by 2.00% the S&P500. Some Historical MDT News: 22/03/2018 – Global Transcatheter Aortic Valve lmplantation (TAVI) Market Analysis & Outlook 2018-2022 with Profiles of Abbott Laboratories, Boston Scientific, Edwards Lifesciences & Medtronic – ResearchAndMarkets; 16/03/2018 – Allergy Standards Ltd. (ASL) announced today the appointment of Kelsey Hayden as Business Operations Executive; 12/03/2018 – Orthopedic Devices Market in Japan (2017-2021) With Key Players DePuy Synthes, Medtronic, Smith & Nephew, Stryker and Zimmer Biomet – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 01/05/2018 – Medtronic Announces New Paid Family Care Leave Benefits; 24/05/2018 – Medtronic 4Q Cardio and Vascular Rev $3.135B, Up 10.1%; 26/04/2018 – Two-Year Feasibility Study Results Encouraging with Medtronic Harmony(TM) Transcatheter Pulmonary Valve; 24/05/2018 – MEDTRONIC – IF CURRENT EXCHANGE RATES REMAIN SIMILAR FOR FISCAL YEAR, CO FISCAL YEAR 2019 REV TO BE NEGATIVELY AFFECTED BY ABOUT $50 MLN TO $150 MLN; 23/04/2018 – Medtronic : New Indication Expands DCB Treatment for Patients With SFA Lesions Up to 360mm; 24/05/2018 – MEDTRONIC 4Q REV. $8.14B, EST. $7.98B; 09/05/2018 – Data Reinforce Reduced Complications with Medtronic Micra Transcatheter Pacing System Over Traditional Pacemakers in Real-World Use

Analysts await Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT) to report earnings on August, 20 before the open. They expect $1.18 EPS, up 0.85% or $0.01 from last year’s $1.17 per share. MDT’s profit will be $1.58B for 21.76 P/E if the $1.18 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.54 actual EPS reported by Medtronic plc for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -23.38% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.44 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.21, from 1.23 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 51 investors sold MDT shares while 364 reduced holdings. 129 funds opened positions while 470 raised stakes. 1.02 billion shares or 1.42% less from 1.04 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported.

Factory Mutual Insurance Company, which manages about $8.47 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Walmart Inc (NYSE:WMT) by 41,900 shares to 673,792 shares, valued at $66.69M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Ishares Tr (EEM) by 1.31 million shares in the quarter, for a total of 1.64 million shares, and has risen its stake in Gilead Sciences Inc (NASDAQ:GILD).

Investors sentiment increased to 0.92 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.28, from 0.64 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 51 investors sold XOM shares while 747 reduced holdings. 125 funds opened positions while 607 raised stakes. 2.24 billion shares or 0.17% more from 2.24 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported.

Hamel Associates Inc, which manages about $314.24 million and $222.81M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in United Technologies Corp (NYSE:UTX) by 19,825 shares to 16,462 shares, valued at $2.12M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Select Sector Spdr Tr (XLE) by 10,825 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 4,250 shares, and cut its stake in Vanguard Index Fds (VOE).