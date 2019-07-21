As Exxon Mobil (XOM) Stock Rose, Dean Investment Associates Boosted Holding by $1.13 Million; As Gray Television (GTN) Share Price Rose, Holder Ingalls & Snyder Cut Stake by $300,405

Dean Investment Associates Llc increased its stake in Exxon Mobil Corp (XOM) by 12.5% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Dean Investment Associates Llc bought 14,156 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.16% with the market. The institutional investor held 127,364 shares of the integrated oil company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $10.29M, up from 113,208 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Dean Investment Associates Llc who had been investing in Exxon Mobil Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $317.44B market cap company. The stock increased 0.20% or $0.15 during the last trading session, reaching $74.99. About 11.24M shares traded or 5.27% up from the average. Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM) has declined 6.67% since July 21, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 11.10% the S&P500. Some Historical XOM News: 12/05/2018 – KPRC 2 Houston: #BREAKING: Person shot at Exxon gas station on #Houston’s south side, police say -; 30/05/2018 – Exxon shareholders reject proposal to split CEO, chair roles; 12/04/2018 – EXXONMOBIL XOM.N – PRODUCTION SAFELY RESTARTS AHEAD OF SCHEDULE AT PNG LNG PLANT NEAR PORT MORESBY; 26/04/2018 – Shell writes off Groningen gas field on Dutch phase-out; 11/05/2018 – COMMENTARY: As the market rallies, Exxon could be the ultimate catch-up trade (via @tradingnation); 30/05/2018 – Exxon Mobil criticized for worker rights and safety issues at annual shareholder meeting; 11/04/2018 – Exxon: Size of Natural Gas Resource at P’Nyang Field in Papua New Guinea Up to 4.36 Trillion Cubic Feet of Gas; 09/04/2018 – Exxon Reports Leak, Emissions at Baytown, Texas Refinery; 03/05/2018 – ♫ Reuters Insider – Body found after Connecticut fire, hostage drama; 29/03/2018 – U.S. DISTRICT JUDGE VALERIE CAPRONI IN MANHATTAN DISMISSES LAWSUIT WITH PREJUDICE, MEANING IT CANNOT BE BROUGHT AGAIN

Ingalls & Snyder Llc decreased its stake in Gray Television Inc (GTN) by 14.3% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Ingalls & Snyder Llc sold 14,305 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.74% with the market. The institutional investor held 85,733 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.83M, down from 100,038 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Ingalls & Snyder Llc who had been investing in Gray Television Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.80B market cap company. The stock increased 1.78% or $0.31 during the last trading session, reaching $17.76. About 490,943 shares traded. Gray Television, Inc. (NYSE:GTN) has risen 62.38% since July 21, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 57.95% the S&P500.

Analysts await Gray Television, Inc. (NYSE:GTN) to report earnings on August, 6. They expect $0.28 earnings per share, down 39.13% or $0.18 from last year’s $0.46 per share. GTN’s profit will be $28.33 million for 15.86 P/E if the $0.28 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.27 actual earnings per share reported by Gray Television, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 3.70% EPS growth.

Ingalls & Snyder Llc, which manages about $3.07B and $2.10 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Sensata Technologies Hldng P by 105,309 shares to 149,122 shares, valued at $6.71 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Chevron Corp New (NYSE:CVX) by 133,531 shares in the quarter, for a total of 136,531 shares, and has risen its stake in Delta Air Lines Inc Del (NYSE:DAL).

Dean Investment Associates Llc, which manages about $548.42 million and $688.17M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Encore Wire Corp (NASDAQ:WIRE) by 29,675 shares to 40,605 shares, valued at $2.32 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Valmont Industries Inc (NYSE:VMI) by 9,045 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 23,875 shares, and cut its stake in Sabra Health Care Reit Inc (NASDAQ:SBRA).

