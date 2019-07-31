As Exxon Mobil (XOM) Stock Price Rose, Oakmont Partners Increased Holding by $460,502; Birch Hill Investment Advisors Lifted Its Stake in Boston Properties (BXP) as Share Value Rose

Oakmont Partners Llc increased its stake in Exxon Mobil Corp (XOM) by 199.3% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Oakmont Partners Llc bought 32,893 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.16% with the market. The institutional investor held 49,397 shares of the integrated oil company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $735,000, up from 16,504 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Oakmont Partners Llc who had been investing in Exxon Mobil Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $319.68B market cap company. The stock increased 0.23% or $0.17 during the last trading session, reaching $75.52. About 2.38 million shares traded. Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM) has declined 6.67% since July 31, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 11.10% the S&P500. Some Historical XOM News: 06/03/2018 – EXXONMOBIL – PROGRAM ADVANCES TO OUTDOOR TESTING IN CALIFORNIA OF NATURALLY OCCURRING ALGAE STRAINS; 05/03/2018 – CERAWEEK-Nigeria minister says majors in shale, OPEC should keep crude price stable; 07/03/2018 – Exxon Mobil Executives Detail Growth Plan; 08/03/2018 – CERAWEEK-Shell’s U.S. shale output plans prioritize oil over natgas; 29/03/2018 – DUTCH GOVERNMENT: REDUCTION TO 12 BCM GRONINGEN GAS PRODUCTION COULD COME BEFORE OCTOBER 2022; 27/04/2018 – Exxon CEO Woods to Break Long-Held Practice of Quarterly Silence; 30/05/2018 – ♫ Reuters Insider – Trading at Noon: Markets bounce back in spite of Italy political turmoil; 07/03/2018 – EXXON EXPECTS TO BOOST PERMIAN PRODUCTION FIVEFOLD; 11/04/2018 – Mozambique to hold general election in October 2019 – presidency; 24/05/2018 – ♫ Reuters Insider – Trading at Noon: Market survey shows fall in bearishness but subdued bullishness

Birch Hill Investment Advisors Llc increased its stake in Boston Properties Inc (BXP) by 16.59% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Birch Hill Investment Advisors Llc bought 8,182 shares as the company's stock rose 0.13% with the market. The institutional investor held 57,500 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $7.70 million, up from 49,318 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Birch Hill Investment Advisors Llc who had been investing in Boston Properties Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $20.87B market cap company. The stock increased 1.56% or $2.07 during the last trading session, reaching $135.08. About 213,433 shares traded. Boston Properties, Inc. (NYSE:BXP) has risen 9.35% since July 31, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 4.92% the S&P500.

Birch Hill Investment Advisors Llc, which manages about $1.24B and $1.31B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Grainger W W Inc (NYSE:GWW) by 5,761 shares to 35,127 shares, valued at $10.57M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Ishares Tr (IWM) by 2,559 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 17,471 shares, and cut its stake in Zimmer Biomet Hldgs Inc (ZMH).