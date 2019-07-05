As Exxon Mobil (XOM) Stock Price Rose, Holder Callahan Advisors Decreased Its Position; As America Movil (AMX) Shares Declined, Calamos Advisors Lowered Position by $910,350

Callahan Advisors Llc decreased its stake in Exxon Mobil Corporation (XOM) by 6.96% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Callahan Advisors Llc sold 9,489 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.16% with the market. The institutional investor held 126,824 shares of the integrated oil company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $10.25M, down from 136,313 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Callahan Advisors Llc who had been investing in Exxon Mobil Corporation for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $323.58B market cap company. The stock increased 0.95% or $0.72 during the last trading session, reaching $76.44. About 4.84M shares traded. Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM) has declined 6.67% since July 5, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 11.10% the S&P500. Some Historical XOM News: 26/04/2018 – EXXON, LUKOIL, GAZPROM, TOTAL NOT INTERESTED IN THIS BIDDING ROUND, ZARUBEZHNEFT MAY BID LATER -IRAQI OFFICIAL; 12/05/2018 – KPRC 2 Houston: #BREAKING: Person shot at Exxon gas station on #Houston’s south side, police say -; 30/05/2018 – EXXON: CARBON CAPTURE CRITICAL TO ACHIEVING 2-DEGREE SCENARIO; 13/03/2018 – ExxonMobil Renews Managed Services Contract with Mechdyne Corporation; 14/05/2018 – EXXONMOBIL XOM.N : CITIGROUP RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $80 FROM $73; 10/05/2018 – Exxon’s Baton Rouge refinery restarts crude unit; 11/04/2018 – @petenajarian is looking at big oil name $XOM for a comeback in his Fast Pitch; 02/04/2018 – EXXON BAYTOWN TEXAS REFINERY BEGINS FLEXICOKER OVERHAUL; 07/03/2018 – RPT-INSIGHT-Shakes and superstition: Exxon faces backlash in Papua New Guinea; 08/05/2018 – QP’S CEO SAYS WILL MAKE DECISION ON FOREIGN PARTNERS FOR EXPANSION OF NORTH FIELD LNG PROJECT BY YEAR END

Calamos Advisors Llc decreased its stake in America Movil (AMX) by 20.78% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Calamos Advisors Llc sold 65,025 shares as the company’s stock declined 3.28% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 247,955 shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.54 million, down from 312,980 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Calamos Advisors Llc who had been investing in America Movil for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $48.64 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.61% or $0.09 during the last trading session, reaching $14.74. About 998,317 shares traded. AmÃ©rica MÃ³vil, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:AMX) has declined 16.77% since July 5, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 21.20% the S&P500. Some Historical AMX News: 24/04/2018 – AMERICA MOVIL 1Q EBITDA MXN71.2B; EST. MXN72B; 24/04/2018 – America Movil 1Q Net Profit Down 51% on Year to MXN17.7 Billion; 09/03/2018 – AMERICA MOVIL SAB DE CV AMX.N : DEUTSCHE BANK RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $22 FROM $21; 24/04/2018 – AMERICA MOVIL 1Q REV. MXN253.42B, EST. MXN253.36B; 14/03/2018 – MEXICO’S AMERICA MOVIL CEO HAJJ SAYS TO OFFER NEXT GENERATION 4.5G NETWORK IN 76 CITIES BY END OF 2018; 03/04/2018 – America Movil Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 20/03/2018 – AMERICA MOVIL APPROVED SHARE BUYBACK FUND OF MXN3B; 19/04/2018 – AMERICA MOVIL 4Q REV. MXN263.86B, EST. MXN261.61B; 24/04/2018 – AMERICA MOVIL 1Q REV. MXN253.4B VS EST. MXN253.4B; 05/03/2018 – AMERICA MOVIL SAYS TO CHALLENGE MEXICO REGULATOR’S ORDER

Analysts await AmÃ©rica MÃ³vil, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:AMX) to report earnings on July, 17. They expect $0.31 earnings per share, up 3,000.00% or $0.30 from last year’s $0.01 per share. AMX’s profit will be $1.02 billion for 11.89 P/E if the $0.31 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.31 actual earnings per share reported by AmÃ©rica MÃ³vil, S.A.B. de C.V. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 0.00% EPS growth.

Calamos Advisors Llc, which manages about $26.54 billion and $16.03B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Lgi Homes Inc (Prn) by 12.65M shares to 14.05M shares, valued at $39.45 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Alphabet Inc by 444 shares in the quarter, for a total of 62,462 shares, and has risen its stake in Schlumberger Ltd (NYSE:SLB).

Analysts await Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM) to report earnings on July, 26. They expect $0.98 EPS, up 6.52% or $0.06 from last year’s $0.92 per share. XOM’s profit will be $4.15B for 19.50 P/E if the $0.98 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.55 actual EPS reported by Exxon Mobil Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 78.18% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.92 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.28, from 0.64 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 51 investors sold XOM shares while 747 reduced holdings. 125 funds opened positions while 607 raised stakes. 2.24 billion shares or 0.17% more from 2.24 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Assetmark Incorporated invested in 0.01% or 7,196 shares. First Allied Advisory Svcs reported 0.52% of its portfolio in Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM). Kames Public Ltd Co invested in 0.09% or 41,308 shares. Meristem Family Wealth Ltd Com has 26,308 shares for 0.72% of their portfolio. Nexus Invest Management Incorporated has invested 0.11% in Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM). King Luther Cap Management Corporation holds 984,360 shares or 0.61% of its portfolio. Telos Capital Incorporated invested in 1.09% or 43,114 shares. Excalibur Mgmt owns 2.98% invested in Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM) for 39,090 shares. 34,001 were reported by Ashford Cap Mngmt. Opus Investment Mngmt Incorporated holds 40,200 shares or 0.64% of its portfolio. Robeco Institutional Asset Mngmt Bv holds 0.53% of its portfolio in Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM) for 1.80 million shares. Moreover, Papp L Roy Assocs has 0.68% invested in Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM) for 46,456 shares. Advisory Svcs Limited Liability has invested 0.8% in Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM). Duff And Phelps Investment Mngmt Co accumulated 45,625 shares or 0.06% of the stock. Centre Asset Mgmt Ltd Llc owns 2.63% invested in Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM) for 125,440 shares.

Callahan Advisors Llc, which manages about $289.56 million and $537.21M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Kinder Morgan Inc (NYSE:KMI) by 36,923 shares to 591,914 shares, valued at $11.84M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Iqvia Holdings Inc by 2,650 shares in the quarter, for a total of 17,090 shares, and has risen its stake in Dollar Tree Inc (NASDAQ:DLTR).