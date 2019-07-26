As Exxon Mobil (XOM) Stock Price Rose, Argent Trust Company Raised Its Position; Pultegroup (PHM) Holder Chartist Has Lowered Holding by $643,103 as Share Value Rose

Chartist Inc decreased its stake in Pultegroup Inc (PHM) by 0.28% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Chartist Inc sold 23 shares as the company’s stock rose 17.43% with the market. The institutional investor held 8,171 shares of the capital goods company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $228.47 million, down from 8,194 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Chartist Inc who had been investing in Pultegroup Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $8.75B market cap company. The stock increased 0.11% or $0.03 during the last trading session, reaching $31.9. About 1.69M shares traded. PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE:PHM) has risen 3.13% since July 26, 2018 and is uptrending. It has underperformed by 1.30% the S&P500. Some Historical PHM News: 15/05/2018 – PulteGroup’s (PHM) Management at J.P. Morgan Homebuilding and Building Products Conference (Transcript); 17/04/2018 – PulteGroup’s Built to Honor Program Presented with Hearthstone Donation; 24/04/2018 – PULTEGROUP INC – QTRLY HOME SALE REVENUES GAINED 21% TO $1.9 BLN; 07/05/2018 – PulteGroup Presenting at JPMorgan Conference May 14; 07/03/2018 PULTEGROUP FOUNDER WILLIAM J. PULTE PASSED AWAY AT AGE 85; 24/04/2018 – PULTEGROUP 1Q REV. $1.97B, EST. $1.84B; 24/04/2018 – Homebuilder PulteGroup’s quarterly profit jumps 87 pct; 07/03/2018 – BILL PULTE, WILLIAM PULTE’S GRANDSON – “ALL PULTE FAMILY INTERESTS TO REMAIN 100% PULTE-FAMILY CONTROLLED”; 04/05/2018 – Boston Partners Buys New 1.3% Position in PulteGroup; 07/03/2018 – PulteGroup Announces Passing of Company Founder William “Bill” Pulte

Argent Trust Company increased its stake in Exxon Mobil Corp (XOM) by 3.38% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Argent Trust Company bought 7,372 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.16% with the market. The hedge fund held 225,670 shares of the integrated oil company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $18.24 million, up from 218,298 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Argent Trust Company who had been investing in Exxon Mobil Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $317.21B market cap company. The stock 0.01% or $0 during the last trading session, reaching $74.93. It is down 6.67% since July 26, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 11.10% the S&P500. Some Historical XOM News: 07/03/2018 – EXXONMOBIL – ENERGY OUTLOOK ASSUMES 0.7 PCT AVG GROWTH/YEAR IN OIL DEMAND FROM 2016 TO 2040; 27/04/2018 – EXXON SAYS NO CHANGE TO CAPITAL EXPENDITURE GUIDANCE; 29/03/2018 – New York Attorney General: Judge Dismisses Exxon Suit Related to Climate Change Probes; 28/03/2018 – ExxonMobil to Release 2017 Financial and Operating Review; 30/05/2018 – EXXON: NEW PROJECTS WILL MAKE UP HALF OF EARNINGS BY 2025; 03/05/2018 – Exxon pushes ahead with Rosneft LNG project despite sanctions; 27/04/2018 – ExxonMobil Earnings Increase 16 Percent to $4.7 Billion in First Quarter 2018; 04/05/2018 – Exxon Baton Rouge refinery CDU may be shut 1-2 weeks; 14/05/2018 – Despite gun debate, Sturm Ruger board faced little opposition; 06/04/2018 – Saudi Aramco eyes new petrochemical plant in Texas

More notable recent PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE:PHM) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “PulteGroup, Inc. 2019 Q2 – Results – Earnings Call Slides – Seeking Alpha” on July 23, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “PulteGroup, Inc. to Host Earnings Call – Yahoo Finance” published on July 23, 2019, Benzinga.com published: “Key Earnings Week As Amazon, Boeing, Alphabet, Facebook Results All Expected – Benzinga” on July 22, 2019. More interesting news about PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE:PHM) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Why PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE:PHM) Could Have A Place In Your Portfolio – Yahoo Finance” published on July 24, 2019 as well as Fool.com‘s news article titled: “Why PulteGroup, Intra-Cellular Therapies, and Clear Channel Outdoor Slumped Today – Motley Fool” with publication date: July 23, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.88 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.08, from 0.8 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 33 investors sold PHM shares while 170 reduced holdings. 68 funds opened positions while 111 raised stakes. 223.45 million shares or 4.20% less from 233.24 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc Ct reported 8,000 shares. Arizona State Retirement holds 0.02% or 48,959 shares. 162 are held by Baystate Wealth Management Limited Liability Corp. Nomura Asset Mngmt Co Limited owns 57,636 shares for 0.02% of their portfolio. Alyeska Gru Lp invested in 0.01% or 22,388 shares. Ing Groep Nv reported 0.02% stake. Shell Asset Mgmt has 0.01% invested in PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE:PHM) for 12,933 shares. Winslow Asset Mgmt invested 3.44% of its portfolio in PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE:PHM). Hartford Inv holds 28,674 shares or 0.02% of its portfolio. State Of Wisconsin Inv Board holds 0.04% or 485,594 shares. Leuthold Gp Limited Liability Com reported 206,373 shares. Renaissance Techs Ltd Liability has invested 0.06% in PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE:PHM). Arrowstreet Capital Partnership has invested 0.24% of its portfolio in PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE:PHM). Commonwealth Fincl Bank Of Australia invested in 47,045 shares. Da Davidson stated it has 12,438 shares.

Chartist Inc, which manages about $254.94 million and $119.11B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Ishares Russell 2000 (IWM) by 209,382 shares to 217,389 shares, valued at $33.28 billion in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Spdr S&P Mid (MDYG) by 72,577 shares in the quarter, for a total of 75,652 shares, and has risen its stake in Disney Walt Co (NYSE:DIS).

Argent Trust Company, which manages about $955.07M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Visa Inc (NYSE:V) by 3,765 shares to 77,758 shares, valued at $12.15M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Apple Inc (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 1,677 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 147,709 shares, and cut its stake in Northrop Grumman Corp (NYSE:NOC).