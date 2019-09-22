As Exxon Mobil (XOM) Stock Price Declined, Viking Fund Management Upped Its Position; Masters Capital Management Cut Its Delta Air Lines Del (DAL) Holding by $16.80 Million; Stock Value Rose

Masters Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Delta Air Lines Inc Del (DAL) by 30% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Masters Capital Management Llc sold 300,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.75% . The hedge fund held 700,000 shares of the transportation company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $39.73 million, down from 1.00 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Masters Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Delta Air Lines Inc Del for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $38.12 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.10% or $0.06 during the last trading session, reaching $58.63. About 6.18M shares traded or 7.72% up from the average. Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL) has risen 13.48% since September 22, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.48% the S&P500. Some Historical DAL News: 03/04/2018 – DELTA AIR LINES INC – MARCH TOTAL SYSTEM LOAD FACTOR 86.9% VS 85.8% IN MARCH 2017; 13/04/2018 – DAL: CANCELS ABOUT 150 REGIONAL FLIGHTS FOR SATURDAY; 04/04/2018 – DELTA AIR LINES- THOUGH SMALL SUBSET OF CUSTOMERS WOULD HAVE BEEN EXPOSED, CAN’T SAY IF INFORMATION WAS ACCESSED OR SUBSEQUENTLY COMPROMISED; 30/05/2018 – DAL SEES AIRLINE SUPPLY DECISIONS IN FALL IF FUEL STAYS HIGH; 05/03/2018 – DELTA ALSO ISSUED WEATHER WAIVER FOR NORTHEAST & NEW ENGLAND; 04/05/2018 – FITCH AFFIRMS DELTA AT ‘BBB-‘; RATING OUTLOOK STABLE; 05/04/2018 – DALCOR ANNOUNCES EXPANSION AND ACCELERATED ENROLLMENT OF THE DAL-GENE CLINICAL TRIAL; 05/04/2018 – DELTA SPOKESMAN MORGAN DURRANT COMMENTS IN EMAIL; 03/04/2018 – Delta Air Lines Sees 1Q EPS 65c-EPS 75c; 12/04/2018 – Delta Air Sees 2Q System Capacity Up 3% to 4%

Viking Fund Management Llc increased its stake in Exxon Mobil Corp (XOM) by 43.17% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Viking Fund Management Llc bought 30,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 5.48% . The institutional investor held 99,500 shares of the integrated oil company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $7.63M, up from 69,500 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Viking Fund Management Llc who had been investing in Exxon Mobil Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $304.98B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.35% or $0.25 during the last trading session, reaching $72.08. About 19.86M shares traded or 84.62% up from the average. Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM) has declined 9.03% since September 22, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 9.03% the S&P500. Some Historical XOM News: 29/03/2018 – EXXON, QUEIROZ GALVAO, AND MURPHY WIN ANOTHER BLOCK IN SERGIPE ALAGOAS BASIN IN BRAZIL OIL AUCTION; 07/03/2018 – Exxon’s XTO caps leaking gas well in Ohio; 06/03/2018 – EXXON MOBIL SEES WATER RECYCLING ‘CRITICAL’ IN PERMIAN BASIN; 08/04/2018 – L&T TECHNOLOGY SERVICES LTD LTEH.NS SAYS L&T TECHNOLOGY SERVICES GET MULTI-MLN DOLLAR DIGITALIZATION CONTRACT FROM EXXONMOBIL EXPLORATION; 07/03/2018 – Exxon Mobil To Grow Chemicals Manufacturing Capacity in North America, Asia Pacific by About 40%; 25/05/2018 – EXXON EXPECTS NO IMPACT TO PRODUCTION FROM ALBERTO STORM; 29/03/2018 – JUDGE SAYS EXXON’S CLAIMS THAT ATTORNEYS GENERAL ARE PURSUING BAD FAITH PROBES IN ORDER TO VIOLATE ITS CONSTITUTIONAL RIGHTS ARE ‘IMPLAUSIBLE’; 26/04/2018 – Iraq Awards Some Oil and Gas Blocks as Exxon and Total Drop Out; 29/03/2018 – Exxon leads oil majors in bids for Brazil’s offshore reserves; 20/03/2018 – COSAN SIGNS NEW CONTRACT TO DISTRIBUTE EXXONMOBIL LUBRICANTS

More notable recent Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL) news were published by: Bizjournals.com which released: “Delta to recruit 1,000 new flight attendants for 2020 – Atlanta Business Chronicle” on August 26, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Berenberg sees value in Delta and American Airlines – Seeking Alpha” published on September 06, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Stocks – Wall Street Tumbles as Attack on Saudi Hits Oil Supply – Yahoo Finance” on September 16, 2019. More interesting news about Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL) were released by: Fool.com and their article: “How to Invest in Airline Stocks – Motley Fool” published on September 22, 2019 as well as Benzinga.com‘s news article titled: “‘Fast Money Halftime Report’ Traders Share Their Picks For September 16 – Benzinga” with publication date: September 16, 2019.

Masters Capital Management Llc, which manages about $652.61 million and $2.05 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Livent Corp by 200,000 shares to 1.20M shares, valued at $8.30 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Tesla Inc (Call) (NASDAQ:TSLA) by 300,000 shares in the quarter, for a total of 400,000 shares, and has risen its stake in Transenterix Inc (NYSEMKT:TRXC).

Analysts await Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL) to report earnings on October, 10. They expect $2.26 earnings per share, up 25.56% or $0.46 from last year’s $1.8 per share. DAL’s profit will be $1.47 billion for 6.49 P/E if the $2.26 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.35 actual earnings per share reported by Delta Air Lines, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -3.83% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.92 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.11, from 1.03 in 2019Q1. It fall, as 47 investors sold DAL shares while 296 reduced holdings. 100 funds opened positions while 217 raised stakes. 522.18 million shares or 2.16% less from 533.71 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Geode Capital Mgmt Ltd Company holds 7.97M shares or 0.11% of its portfolio. 455,247 are held by Bluestein R H And. M&R Capital Mngmt has 13,395 shares for 0.17% of their portfolio. Royal London Asset Limited invested in 70,814 shares. Checchi Capital Advisers Ltd Llc stated it has 6,140 shares. Motco has invested 0% of its portfolio in Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL). The Japan-based Daiwa Secs Gru has invested 0.01% in Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL). Kentucky Retirement System Insur Trust Fund reported 12,424 shares. Auxier Asset Mngmt, Oregon-based fund reported 13,400 shares. Employees Retirement Sys Of Ohio holds 401,973 shares. Massachusetts Ma holds 0.07% or 3.06 million shares in its portfolio. New York State Common Retirement Fund reported 0.09% of its portfolio in Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL). Bb&T holds 0.16% of its portfolio in Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL) for 302,997 shares. Partnervest Advisory Services Ltd Liability Corporation holds 0.08% of its portfolio in Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL) for 3,776 shares. Toronto Dominion Comml Bank invested in 334,298 shares.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.78 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.14, from 0.92 in 2019Q1. It worsened, as 44 investors sold XOM shares while 788 reduced holdings. 108 funds opened positions while 537 raised stakes. 2.24 billion shares or 0.14% less from 2.24 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Cooke And Bieler LP holds 1.30 million shares. Nikko Asset Mgmt Americas Inc reported 0.36% in Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM). Paragon Capital Mgmt reported 4,706 shares or 0.21% of all its holdings. Moody Financial Bank Trust Division reported 290,253 shares or 0.63% of all its holdings. Semper Augustus Invests Gp Limited Liability reported 4.99% stake. State Of Alaska Department Of Revenue, Alaska-based fund reported 921,064 shares. Mufg Americas Corp, New York-based fund reported 453,516 shares. Strategic Advsrs Limited reported 6,530 shares. Commonwealth Of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt Systems has 559,554 shares. Moreover, Ironwood Invest Counsel has 1.15% invested in Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM) for 39,363 shares. Regentatlantic Cap Ltd Com stated it has 82,619 shares or 0.43% of all its holdings. Brookstone Management has invested 0.43% in Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM). Moreover, Dillon & has 0.09% invested in Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM) for 3,967 shares. Lourd Capital Ltd Liability Corp reported 247,215 shares. Cohen Lawrence B holds 1.84% or 34,773 shares in its portfolio.

Viking Fund Management Llc, which manages about $1.05 billion and $376.63M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Pembina Pipeline (NYSE:PBA) by 21,000 shares to 3,700 shares, valued at $138,000 in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Southern Co (NYSE:SO) by 26,000 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 1,400 shares, and cut its stake in Enbridge Inc (NYSE:ENB).

More notable recent Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Flooding forces shutdown of Exxon’s Beaumont refinery – Reuters – Seeking Alpha” on September 19, 2019, also Fool.com with their article: “Better Buy: ExxonMobil vs. Chevron – The Motley Fool” published on August 26, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Texas oil refineries cut rates after storm – Seeking Alpha” on September 20, 2019. More interesting news about Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “It Might Be Better To Avoid Exxon Mobil Corporation’s (NYSE:XOM) Upcoming 1.2% Dividend – Yahoo Finance” published on August 08, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “EPA to roll back regulations on methane – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: August 29, 2019.