As Exxon Mobil (XOM) Stock Price Declined, Van Cleef Asset Managementinc Has Lifted Position; Weiss Multi-Strategy Advisers Cut Golar Lng LTD (Call) (GLNG) Holding by $1.82 Million

Weiss Multi-Strategy Advisers Llc decreased its stake in Golar Lng Ltd (Call) (GLNG) by 36.68% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Weiss Multi-Strategy Advisers Llc sold 86,900 shares as the company’s stock declined 12.00% . The hedge fund held 150,000 shares of the marine transportation company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.16M, down from 236,900 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Weiss Multi-Strategy Advisers Llc who had been investing in Golar Lng Ltd (Call) for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.38B market cap company. The stock increased 1.74% or $0.2 during the last trading session, reaching $11.71. About 2.86M shares traded or 161.47% up from the average. Golar LNG Limited (NASDAQ:GLNG) has declined 34.85% since August 30, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 34.85% the S&P500. Some Historical GLNG News: 31/05/2018 – GOLAR LNG 1Q OPER REV. $66.2M, EST. $68.9M; 19/03/2018 – GOLAR NAMES BRIAN TIENZO CEO, CFO OF GOLAR LNG PARTNERS; 16/04/2018 – Golar LNG Limited – Announcement of filing of Form 20-F Annual Report; 19/04/2018 – GOLAR LNG – PRELIMINARY AGREEMENT CREATES OBLIGATIONS ON CO TO PROGRESS FEED WORK, BE READY FOR VESSEL CONVERSION FROM JULY 1 ONWARDS; 04/05/2018 – GLOBAL LNG-Prices firm as fundamentals tighten, amid support from oil, coal; 19/04/2018 – GOLAR LNG SAYS CELSE TO RECEIVE $1.34B UNDER PROJECT FINANCING; 12/03/2018 – Angelina Rascouët: New African LNG supplier on the block: welcome Cameroon. That’s after Perenco/Golar LNG project started; 19/04/2018 – GOLAR LNG: GOLAR LNG IN A PRELIM PACT, EXCHANGES HEADS OF TERMS; 19/03/2018 – GOLAR LNG LTD – GRAHAM ROBJOHNS WILL STEP DOWN AS CEO OF GOLAR PARTNERS AND TAKE UP ROLE OF CFO AND DEPUTY CEO OF GOLAR LNG; 19/04/2018 – GOLAR LNG – PRELIMINARY AGREEMENT ALSO INCLUDES AN OPTION, BUT NOT AN OBLIGATION, FOR BP ON A SECOND FLNG VESSEL

Van Cleef Asset Managementinc increased its stake in Exxon Mobil Corp (XOM) by 5.06% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Van Cleef Asset Managementinc bought 6,354 shares as the company’s stock declined 5.48% . The institutional investor held 132,043 shares of the integrated oil company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $10.67M, up from 125,689 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Van Cleef Asset Managementinc who had been investing in Exxon Mobil Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $286.40 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.01% or $0.01 during the last trading session, reaching $68.44. About 6.01 million shares traded. Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM) has declined 9.03% since August 30, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 9.03% the S&P500. Some Historical XOM News: 07/03/2018 – Houston Bus Jrn: Exclusive: Developer to invest $100M in revitalizing former Exxon campus; 07/03/2018 – FOCUS-Exxon CEO struggles to reverse Tillerson’s legacy of failed bets; 09/05/2018 – Exxon Mobil Unit Sells Italy Refinery, Fuel Terminals to Algeria; 25/04/2018 – ExxonMobil Announces Further Efforts to Fight Malaria; 11/04/2018 – EXXONMOBIL ANNOUNCES 84 PERCENT INCREASE IN P’NYANG RESOURCE, POTENTIAL EXPANSION IN PNG; 25/05/2018 – EXXON MOBIL COMMENTS IN EMAILED STATEMENT; 07/03/2018 – Exxon Sinks As It Fails to Promise Buybacks — CERAWeek Market Talk; 26/04/2018 – Iraq Awards Some Oil and Gas Blocks as Exxon and Total Drop Out; 11/04/2018 – EXXONMOBIL XOM.N – INCREASE SUPPORTS A POTENTIAL SIGNIFICANT EXPANSION OF OPERATIONS IN COUNTRY; 07/03/2018 – Exxon Mobil to Start Up 25 Upstream Projects Worldwide

More notable recent Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM) news were published by: Investorplace.com which released: “6 Top Stock Trades for Monday: X, APHA, XOM, ETSY – Investorplace.com” on August 02, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Exxon Mobil Q2 2019 Earnings Preview – Seeking Alpha” published on August 01, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Have Insiders Been Selling Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM) Shares This Year? – Yahoo Finance” on May 31, 2019. More interesting news about Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Why Exxon Mobil Corporation’s (NYSE:XOM) High P/E Ratio Isn’t Necessarily A Bad Thing – Yahoo Finance” published on July 04, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Exxon Mobil: Surviving The Downturn – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: August 12, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.92 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.28, from 0.64 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 51 investors sold XOM shares while 747 reduced holdings. 125 funds opened positions while 607 raised stakes. 2.24 billion shares or 0.17% more from 2.24 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. First Natl Bank owns 88,541 shares. Argyle Cap Mgmt owns 15,482 shares. Moon Capital Mngmt Lc holds 0% in Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM) or 11,494 shares. Mechanics Bancshares Department owns 137,038 shares for 2.52% of their portfolio. Hanson & Doremus Invest Mngmt has 0.62% invested in Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM). Goelzer Invest Mngmt has invested 1.79% of its portfolio in Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM). Kempen Cap Nv owns 222,149 shares for 1.63% of their portfolio. Foyston Gordon Payne Inc reported 4,095 shares stake. Blackrock holds 279.81M shares. The Pennsylvania-based Private Wealth Advsr has invested 1.38% in Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM). Lazard Asset Mgmt Lc holds 582,387 shares. Acg Wealth owns 36,494 shares. Tradition Cap Mngmt Ltd Limited Liability Company holds 0.38% of its portfolio in Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM) for 17,493 shares. Cornercap Inv Counsel holds 0.8% or 72,021 shares in its portfolio. Winfield Assoc Inc has 1,737 shares for 0.07% of their portfolio.

Van Cleef Asset Managementinc, which manages about $323.12 million and $431.08M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Spdr S&P 500 Etf Tr (SPY) by 5,940 shares to 22,590 shares, valued at $6.38M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Ishares Tr (IEZ) by 23,285 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 15,810 shares, and cut its stake in Vanguard World Fds (VDE).

More notable recent Golar LNG Limited (NASDAQ:GLNG) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Golar LNG (GLNG) Shares Tank on Wider-Than-Expected Q2 Loss – Nasdaq” on August 30, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “5 Stocks Likely to Win Big on Earnings This Week – Nasdaq” published on August 27, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Golar LNG (GLNG) Reports Q2 Loss, Misses Revenue Estimates – Nasdaq” on August 29, 2019. More interesting news about Golar LNG Limited (NASDAQ:GLNG) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Are Dividend Investors Getting More Than They Bargained For With Golar LNG Limited’s (NASDAQ:GLNG) Dividend? – Yahoo Finance” published on May 29, 2019 as well as Benzinga.com‘s news article titled: “70 Biggest Movers From Yesterday – Benzinga” with publication date: August 30, 2019.