As Exxon Mobil (XOM) Stock Price Declined, Sprott Has Cut by $388,000 Its Position; Fort Point Capital Partners Has Upped Stake in Apple (AAPL)

Sprott Inc decreased its stake in Exxon Mobil Corp (XOM) by 7.46% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Sprott Inc sold 4,850 shares as the company’s stock declined 5.48% . The hedge fund held 60,150 shares of the integrated oil company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.86 million, down from 65,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Sprott Inc who had been investing in Exxon Mobil Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $286.24B market cap company. The stock decreased 4.03% or $2.84 during the last trading session, reaching $67.65. About 17.63 million shares traded or 65.54% up from the average. Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM) has declined 9.03% since August 15, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 9.03% the S&P500. Some Historical XOM News: 24/04/2018 – EXXON MOBIL OFFERS PNG LNG CARGO FOR MAY DELIVERY INTO NORTH ASIA -TRADERS; 30/05/2018 – Exxon Hopes for New York Top Cop With Different View on Climate; 30/05/2018 – Exxon Mobil CEO: Plans to More Than Double Earnings Potential by 2025 While Addressing the Risks of Climate Change; 07/03/2018 – RPT-FOCUS-Exxon CEO struggles to reverse Tillerson’s legacy of failed bets; 06/04/2018 – Saudi Aramco eyes new petrochemical plant in Texas; 17/04/2018 – EthosEnergy Wins Multi-Million Dollar ExxonMobil Contract; 07/03/2018 – CORRECT: EXXON SEES 9.5 BILLION BARRELS OF RESOURCES IN PERMIAN; 30/05/2018 – EXXON MOBIL SAYS 73% INVESTORS VOTE IN FAVOR OF EXECUTIVE PAY; 13/04/2018 – Massachusetts top court rules against Exxon in climate change probe; 29/03/2018 – New York Attorney General: Judge Dismisses Exxon Suit Against N.Y. and Mass. AGs

Fort Point Capital Partners Llc increased its stake in Apple Inc (AAPL) by 1150.39% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Fort Point Capital Partners Llc bought 20,707 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.20% . The institutional investor held 22,507 shares of the computer manufacturing company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.28 million, up from 1,800 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Fort Point Capital Partners Llc who had been investing in Apple Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $916.26B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.98% or $6.22 during the last trading session, reaching $202.75. About 36.55M shares traded or 36.19% up from the average. Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) has risen 12.18% since August 15, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.18% the S&P500. Some Historical AAPL News: 25/05/2018 – JicksonCt: Apple is customizing VW’s T6 Transporter vans with autonomous technology, according to a Bloomberg source.…; 29/05/2018 – Pegatron ships prototype MacBooks powered by Apple processors, supply chain sources say; 03/04/2018 – FOR APPLE INC, THE MEAN PAY GAP IN THE UK IS 5 PERCENT LOWER FOR WOMEN AND THE MEDIAN PAY GAP IS 2 PERCENT IN FAVOUR OF WOMEN IN 2017; 01/05/2018 – Further evidence is mounting that Apple could be winding down production of the iPhone X; 18/03/2018 – Tajikistan News: Saudi Crown Prince will meet Apple, Google teams; 16/04/2018 – Tech Today: Chip Investors Nervous, Apple’s Premium Problem, Facebook Risk — Barron’s Blog; 16/03/2018 – Apple Spreading Augmented Reality, Says Rosenblatt; HomePod Struggles — Barron’s Blog; 07/05/2018 – Dealbook: Countdown to $1 Trillion Is Back On for Apple: DealBook Briefing; 08/04/2018 – Saudi Arabia agrees to gender mixing for local Apple staff; 16/05/2018 – David S. Joachim: SCOOP: Microsoft is planning to release a low-cost tablet line to rival Apple’s iPad

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.96 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.01, from 0.97 in 2018Q4. It turned negative, as 79 investors sold AAPL shares while 847 reduced holdings. 150 funds opened positions while 735 raised stakes. 2.60 billion shares or 8.28% less from 2.83 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Montag A And Assocs holds 71,019 shares. Paloma Prtn has invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Mitsubishi Ufj Trust And Bk Corporation reported 4.18M shares stake. Harvey Mngmt has 72,729 shares. Calamos Wealth Mngmt Ltd Llc accumulated 3.51% or 129,227 shares. Arrowmark Colorado Ltd Limited Liability Company holds 0.1% or 54,246 shares. Ativo Mngmt Limited Liability owns 12,243 shares. Nichols & Pratt Advisers Llp Ma accumulated 217,803 shares or 3.48% of the stock. Hennessy Inc holds 0.14% or 15,973 shares. Braun Stacey Associate Inc accumulated 253,757 shares. Strategic Fincl has 1.75% invested in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) for 66,675 shares. Stratford Consulting Lc has 1,133 shares. Azimuth Cap Management Ltd Liability invested in 1.76% or 138,407 shares. Washington, Rhode Island-based fund reported 284,001 shares. Edgewood Mngmt Ltd holds 139,931 shares or 0.09% of its portfolio.

Fort Point Capital Partners Llc, which manages about $268.42 million and $228.95M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Visa Inc (NYSE:V) by 2,415 shares to 1,585 shares, valued at $248,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Alphabet Inc by 1,566 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 431 shares, and cut its stake in Spdr S&P 500 Etf Tr (Put) (SPY).

Investors sentiment increased to 0.92 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.28, from 0.64 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 51 investors sold XOM shares while 747 reduced holdings. 125 funds opened positions while 607 raised stakes. 2.24 billion shares or 0.17% more from 2.24 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Raymond James Na holds 230,133 shares or 1.07% of its portfolio. Asset Mgmt Ltd Llc holds 2,574 shares. Wisconsin-based A D Beadell Counsel has invested 0.4% in Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM). Telos Capital stated it has 43,114 shares. First Business invested in 0.13% or 9,076 shares. First Republic Investment Inc holds 0.67% of its portfolio in Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM) for 1.60M shares. Mitchell Mcleod Pugh And Williams, Alabama-based fund reported 32,097 shares. Moreover, Signaturefd Ltd Liability Company has 0.35% invested in Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM). Buckhead Capital Management Llc holds 2.7% or 107,302 shares in its portfolio. Timber Hill Limited Liability Co invested in 5,786 shares or 0.64% of the stock. Fca Tx holds 0.81% of its portfolio in Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM) for 25,723 shares. Raab & Moskowitz Asset Mgmt holds 1.48% or 40,019 shares in its portfolio. Abner Herrman And Brock stated it has 53,166 shares or 0.66% of all its holdings. Amp Capital owns 1.62 million shares. Evergreen Mgmt Llc holds 30,473 shares or 0.25% of its portfolio.

Sprott Inc, which manages about $3.27 billion and $460.83M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Artisan Partners Asset Mgmt (NYSE:APAM) by 30,000 shares to 210,000 shares, valued at $5.29 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in B2gold Corp (NYSEMKT:BTG) by 527,020 shares in the quarter, for a total of 2.84M shares, and has risen its stake in Franklin Res Inc (NYSE:BEN).