As Exxon Mobil (XOM) Stock Price Declined, Shareholder Van Cleef Asset Managementinc Boosted Its Stake; Ashmore Wealth Management Has Raised Its Ao Smith (AOS) Position

Ashmore Wealth Management Llc increased its stake in Ao Smith Corp (AOS) by 47% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Ashmore Wealth Management Llc bought 158,606 shares as the company’s stock declined 13.43% . The institutional investor held 496,076 shares of the consumer electronics and appliances company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $26.45 million, up from 337,470 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Ashmore Wealth Management Llc who had been investing in Ao Smith Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $7.85B market cap company. The stock increased 2.70% or $1.29 during the last trading session, reaching $49.1. About 1.20 million shares traded. A. O. Smith Corporation (NYSE:AOS) has declined 22.52% since September 10, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 22.52% the S&P500. Some Historical AOS News: 09/04/2018 – A. O. Smith declares quarterly dividend; 16/04/2018 – A. O. Smith to become primary water treatment brand at Lowe’s; 25/04/2018 – A. O. SMITH CORP – TRANSITION TO A. O. SMITH BRAND AT LOWE’S WILL TAKE PLACE BEGINNING IN AUGUST; 25/04/2018 – A. O. SMITH CORP AOS.N QUARTERLY ADJUSTED SHR $0.60; 09/05/2018 – Kames Adds Praxair, Exits AO Smith, Cuts J&J: 13F; 25/04/2018 – A.O. Smith 1Q EPS 57c; 13/04/2018 – WA Warn Notices: A.O. Smith Renton 6/15/2018 57 Closure Permanent 4/13/2018; 25/04/2018 – AO Smith 1Q Adj EPS 60c; 08/03/2018 Barb VanderMolen, A. O. Smith vice president-finance, receiving recognition with a Women in Manufacturing STEP Ahead Award; 16/04/2018 – A.O. Smith to Supply More Than 20 Branded Water-Treatment Products to Lowe’s

Van Cleef Asset Managementinc increased its stake in Exxon Mobil Corp (XOM) by 5.06% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Van Cleef Asset Managementinc bought 6,354 shares as the company’s stock declined 5.48% . The institutional investor held 132,043 shares of the integrated oil company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $10.67M, up from 125,689 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Van Cleef Asset Managementinc who had been investing in Exxon Mobil Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $292.03B market cap company. The stock increased 0.79% or $0.56 during the last trading session, reaching $71.49. About 10.45M shares traded. Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM) has declined 9.03% since September 10, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 9.03% the S&P500. Some Historical XOM News: 27/04/2018 – CORRECT: EXXON 1Q PRODUCTION REPORTED IN ERROR; 28/03/2018 – U.S. shale producer Concho offers $8 billion for rival RSP Permian; 24/05/2018 – ALGERIA’S SONATRACH CEO SAYS WOULD DE DELIGHTED IF IT CAN AGREE WITH EXXON MOBIL ON SHALE GAS COOPERATION ”AND MORE”; 08/03/2018 – DAILY SABAH: BREAKING – US Navy denies reports on bolstering its presence in the Eastern Mediterranean theater through the; 30/05/2018 – EXXON MOBIL CORP XOM.N CEO SAYS ‘TRILLIONS OF DOLLARS OF NEW INVESTMENTS’ NEEDED TO SUPPLY WORLD’S RISING DEMAND FOR OIL AND NATURAL GAS; 23/05/2018 – Exxon sets goals for curbs on emissions; 20/03/2018 – EXXONMOBIL CONSIDERS POLYPROPYLENE PRODUCTION EXPANSION; 16/03/2018 – EXXON MOBIL PARTNERING WITH PAKISTAN FOR ITS THIRD LNG TERMINAL; 08/03/2018 – ExxonMobil Renews Longstanding Commitment to Women’s Economic Empowerment; 07/03/2018 – FOCUS-Exxon CEO struggles to reverse Tillerson’s legacy of failed bets

Investors sentiment increased to 0.92 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.28, from 0.64 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 51 investors sold XOM shares while 747 reduced holdings. 125 funds opened positions while 607 raised stakes. 2.24 billion shares or 0.17% more from 2.24 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Wesbanco Fincl Bank invested in 2.72% or 675,600 shares. Northstar Invest Advisors Ltd Co invested in 1.15% or 76,835 shares. Aviva Public Ltd Company has invested 1.08% of its portfolio in Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM). Spinnaker Tru, a Maine-based fund reported 92,897 shares. Mcf Llc invested in 17,236 shares or 0.24% of the stock. Aviance Cap Ptnrs Ltd Liability holds 2.07% or 89,465 shares. Cypress Asset Tx reported 1.16% stake. Foyston Gordon Payne holds 4,095 shares. Karp Cap Management Corporation accumulated 22,472 shares. Nuwave Inv Limited Company invested in 0.01% or 65 shares. 18,607 are held by St Johns Investment Mgmt Ltd. Godsey & Gibb Assoc accumulated 0.13% or 10,265 shares. Mount Vernon Associate Md, Maryland-based fund reported 7,320 shares. Sand Hill Global Advisors Limited, California-based fund reported 63,356 shares. Maryland Capital Management reported 0.98% of its portfolio in Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM).

Van Cleef Asset Managementinc, which manages about $323.12M and $431.08 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Vanguard World Fds (VDE) by 16,575 shares to 7,925 shares, valued at $708,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Vanguard Bd Index Fd Inc (BSV) by 3,799 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 28,797 shares, and cut its stake in Progressive Corp Ohio (NYSE:PGR).