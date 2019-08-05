As Exxon Mobil (XOM) Stock Price Declined, Provise Management Group Boosted Its Position by $1.28 Million; Paradigm Capital Management Increases Stake in Wesco Aircraft Holdings (WAIR)

Paradigm Capital Management Inc increased its stake in Wesco Aircraft Holdings (WAIR) by 41.78% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Paradigm Capital Management Inc bought 397,096 shares as the company’s stock rose 24.91% . The institutional investor held 1.35M shares of the capital goods company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $11.85M, up from 950,500 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Paradigm Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Wesco Aircraft Holdings for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.04B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.19% or $0.02 during the last trading session, reaching $10.41. About 361,396 shares traded. Wesco Aircraft Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:WAIR) has declined 9.61% since August 5, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 9.61% the S&P500. Some Historical WAIR News: 03/05/2018 – Wesco Aircraft Launches Wesco 2020 — Building the Future; 22/04/2018 – DJ Wesco Aircraft Holdings Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (WAIR); 03/05/2018 – WESCO AIRCRAFT 2Q ADJ EPS 22C, EST. 18C; 11/05/2018 – Wesco Aircraft Presenting at Barclays Conference May 22; 30/04/2018 – Wesco Aircraft Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 03/05/2018 – Wesco Aircraft Launches Wesco 2020 – Building the Future; 13/03/2018 TABLE-Wesco Holdings 6091.T – 6-MTH group results; 03/05/2018 – Wesco Aircraft Holdings 2Q EPS 15c; 03/05/2018 – Wesco Aircraft Holdings 2Q Adj EPS 22c; 29/03/2018 – Report: Exploring Fundamental Drivers Behind Anavex Life Sciences, Methode Electronics, Wesco Aircraft, Monotype Imaging, Tejon

Provise Management Group Llc increased its stake in Exxon Mobil Corp (XOM) by 72.31% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Provise Management Group Llc bought 15,953 shares as the company’s stock declined 5.48% . The institutional investor held 38,015 shares of the integrated oil company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.07 million, up from 22,062 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Provise Management Group Llc who had been investing in Exxon Mobil Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $303.73B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.98% or $0.71 during the last trading session, reaching $71.75. About 21.38 million shares traded or 107.05% up from the average. Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM) has declined 9.03% since August 5, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 9.03% the S&P500. Some Historical XOM News: 27/04/2018 – Net Production Falls at Exxon; 23/05/2018 – Exxon sets goals for curbs on emissions; 31/05/2018 – EXCLUSIVE-Late to teapot party, ExxonMobil breaks with tradition in wooing China’s oil market; 15/05/2018 – EXXONMOBIL CATALYSTS & LICENSING BASF FORM GAS TREATING; 24/04/2018 – EXXON MOBIL OFFERS PNG LNG CARGO FOR MAY DELIVERY INTO NORTH ASIA -TRADERS; 29/03/2018 – DUTCH GOVERNMENT: INDUSTRIAL USERS OF GRONINGEN GAS MUST SWITCH SOURCES BY 2022; 30/03/2018 – Exxon Group Lunch Scheduled By Capital Alpha for Apr. 5; 07/03/2018 – EXXON’S CHAPMAN: EXPECT COMPANY TO MAKE MORE DIVESTMENTS; 10/04/2018 – Exxon, Qatar in Talks on U.S. Shale Deal; 29/03/2018 – DUTCH GOVERNMENT: AFTER 2022, FURTHER REDUCTION IN GRONINGEN PRODUCTION TO 7.5 BCM PER YEAR

Paradigm Capital Management Inc, which manages about $1.14B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Iac/Interactive Corp (NASDAQ:IACI) by 4,500 shares to 42,000 shares, valued at $8.83M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Pc Connection Inc (NASDAQ:PCCC) by 85,035 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 33,965 shares, and cut its stake in Cohu Inc. (NASDAQ:COHU).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.42 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.37, from 1.05 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 10 investors sold WAIR shares while 35 reduced holdings. 26 funds opened positions while 38 raised stakes. 86.82 million shares or 1.72% less from 88.34 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Eqis Management has 29,025 shares. State Street invested in 2.45M shares or 0% of the stock. Credit Suisse Ag invested in 75,161 shares or 0% of the stock. Citigroup Inc, New York-based fund reported 180,861 shares. Comml Bank Of America De has 43,002 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Metropolitan Life Ins invested in 38,490 shares. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP stated it has 0.02% in Wesco Aircraft Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:WAIR). Cubist Systematic Strategies Lc owns 0.01% invested in Wesco Aircraft Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:WAIR) for 46,032 shares. Rhumbline Advisers has invested 0% of its portfolio in Wesco Aircraft Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:WAIR). Gsa Capital Llp holds 65,272 shares or 0.06% of its portfolio. The Illinois-based Northern has invested 0% in Wesco Aircraft Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:WAIR). Phocas Corporation owns 566,205 shares. Secor Advsr Lp accumulated 102,019 shares. Pnc Fin Services Gp invested in 516 shares. Barclays Public Ltd holds 0% or 22,071 shares in its portfolio.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.92 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.28, from 0.64 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 51 investors sold XOM shares while 747 reduced holdings. 125 funds opened positions while 607 raised stakes. 2.24 billion shares or 0.17% more from 2.24 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. First Bancorp has 88,541 shares for 1.1% of their portfolio. Academy Capital Mngmt Inc Tx invested in 0.24% or 13,071 shares. Biltmore Wealth Mgmt Ltd Liability holds 0.13% or 3,036 shares in its portfolio. 26,777 are owned by Catalyst Cap Ltd. Foundation Res Mgmt stated it has 458,563 shares or 7.77% of all its holdings. 246,289 were reported by Cullinan Associate Incorporated. Proffitt & Goodson Incorporated invested in 9,578 shares. Boltwood Cap Mngmt invested 1.97% in Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM). Valmark Advisers stated it has 0.06% of its portfolio in Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM). Adams Natural Resource Fund reported 1.49M shares. Moreover, Wealth Enhancement Advisory Serv has 0.36% invested in Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM) for 77,187 shares. Koshinski Asset holds 0% of its portfolio in Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM) for 30,188 shares. 48,237 are owned by Summit Wealth Advisors Limited Liability Co. Sector Pension Inv Board accumulated 0.26% or 353,812 shares. Ing Groep Nv holds 0.56% or 318,887 shares.

