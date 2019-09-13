As Exxon Mobil (XOM) Stock Price Declined, Legg Mason Asset Management Japan Cut Its Stake; As Phillips 66 Com (PSX) Stock Value Rose, Kempen Capital Management Has Boosted Position

Kempen Capital Management increased its stake in Phillips 66 Com (PSX) by 67.14% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Kempen Capital Management bought 6,924 shares as the company’s stock rose 11.67% . The institutional investor held 17,237 shares of the integrated oil company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.61 million, up from 10,313 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Kempen Capital Management who had been investing in Phillips 66 Com for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $45.62B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.27% or $0.28 during the last trading session, reaching $102.19. About 1.86 million shares traded. Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) has declined 16.04% since September 13, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 16.04% the S&P500. Some Historical PSX News: 23/03/2018 – DIARY-U.S. refinery operations-Phillips 66 Says Planned Work Underway at Bayway, NJ Refinery; 27/04/2018 – PHILLIPS 66 BEGINS 1Q EARNINGS CONFERENCE CALL; 27/04/2018 – Phillips 66 1Q Net $524M; 23/04/2018 – PHILLIPS 66 SAYS BORGER MAINTENANCE CRIMPING FUEL OUTPUT; 25/04/2018 – Phillips 66 expected to post earnings of 89 cents a share – Earnings Preview; 10/05/2018 – Phillips 66: William R. Loomis Jr. Retires From Board; 12/04/2018 – PHILLIPS 66 JV BORGER TEXAS REFINERY COMPLETES WORK TO BEGIN RESTARTING GASOLINE UNITS, HYDROTREATER; 08/03/2018 – Phillips 66 begins Alliance refinery begins reformer, HTU work; 22/05/2018 – Dennis K Burke Becomes Northeast Distributor for Phillips 66/Kendall Lubricants; 05/05/2018 – Praise for Phillips 66 — Berkshire Hathaway Annual Meeting

Legg Mason Asset Management Japan decreased its stake in Exxon Mobil Corp (XOM) by 41.82% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Legg Mason Asset Management Japan sold 6,399 shares as the company’s stock declined 5.48% . The hedge fund held 8,901 shares of the integrated oil company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $683,000, down from 15,300 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Legg Mason Asset Management Japan who had been investing in Exxon Mobil Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $304.56B market cap company. The stock increased 0.07% or $0.05 during the last trading session, reaching $71.98. About 9.08 million shares traded. Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM) has declined 9.03% since September 13, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 9.03% the S&P500. Some Historical XOM News: 11/04/2018 – EXXON LNG VP EMMA COCHRANE SAYS EXPECTS TO START PRODUCTION AT ITS TERMINAL IN PAPUA NEW GUINEA IN BEGINNING OF MAY; 29/03/2018 – Court Dismisses Exxon’s Effort to Block Climate Investigation; 24/04/2018 – U.S. top court curbs human rights claims against companies; 14/05/2018 – EXXON BEAUMONT TEXAS REFINERY TO PERFORM WORK ON COKER; 07/03/2018 – EXXON MOBIL CORP XOM.N SAYS DOES NOT SEE ENOUGH INCENTIVES TO GROW CARBON CAPTURE AND SEQUESTRATION IN MARKETPLACE; 20/03/2018 – Exxon Mobil Final Investment Decision Could Come Later This Yr; 30/05/2018 – EXXON PRESS CONFERENCE ENDS; 08/05/2018 – Papua New Guinea LNG mid-term deals to be finalised in H1 2018; 22/05/2018 – Exxon Won First Round of Island Gas Prize; Now Locals Want More; 15/03/2018 – ExxonMobil Senior Vice President Mark Albers to Retire

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.78 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.14, from 0.92 in 2019Q1. It turned negative, as 44 investors sold XOM shares while 788 reduced holdings. 108 funds opened positions while 537 raised stakes. 2.24 billion shares or 0.14% less from 2.24 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Kistler holds 60,106 shares. Howard Capital Mgmt stated it has 79,192 shares. Boston Advsrs Ltd invested in 0.48% or 116,811 shares. 4,980 are held by Wisconsin Cap Lc. Badgley Phelps & Bell Inc holds 98,652 shares or 0.44% of its portfolio. Great Lakes Ltd Liability Corporation holds 70,763 shares. Conning invested 0.38% in Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM). Hartwell J M Lp reported 1.02% stake. Timber Hill Limited Company holds 0.44% or 7,541 shares in its portfolio. Parametric Port Ltd Company holds 0.77% of its portfolio in Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM) for 12.12 million shares. Illinois-based Old Second National Bank & Trust Of Aurora has invested 0.23% in Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM). Prudential Public Ltd Com accumulated 2.76M shares. 10 reported 41,921 shares. Carlton Hofferkamp Jenks Wealth Management Ltd Liability Corporation accumulated 5.26% or 115,399 shares. Bainco Invsts has 79,369 shares.

Analysts await Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM) to report earnings on November, 1. They expect $0.91 earnings per share, down 37.67% or $0.55 from last year’s $1.46 per share. XOM’s profit will be $3.85 billion for 19.77 P/E if the $0.91 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.73 actual earnings per share reported by Exxon Mobil Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 24.66% EPS growth.

Kempen Capital Management, which manages about $1.15 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Anthem Inc Com (NYSE:ANTM) by 2,815 shares to 6,211 shares, valued at $1.75 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Teradyne Inc Com (NYSE:TER) by 49,200 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 148,057 shares, and cut its stake in Copa Holdings Sa Cl A (NYSE:CPA).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.95 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.26, from 1.21 in 2019Q1. It fall, as 61 investors sold PSX shares while 367 reduced holdings. 83 funds opened positions while 322 raised stakes. 296.76 million shares or 2.94% less from 305.73 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Element Management accumulated 32,296 shares. Guardian Life Insur Of America invested 0.02% in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX). Chemung Canal Tru has invested 0.13% in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX). Ing Groep Nv reported 62,470 shares stake. Tokio Marine Asset Management Ltd has 10,424 shares for 0.17% of their portfolio. Cambridge Trust holds 0.05% of its portfolio in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) for 8,454 shares. 2,170 are owned by Df Dent & Inc. Guardian Cap Limited Partnership stated it has 5,213 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Gemmer Asset Management Ltd Llc reported 1,594 shares. Public Employees Retirement System Of Ohio stated it has 0.14% in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX). The Virginia-based Lowe Brockenbrough & has invested 0.18% in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX). Moreover, Argyle Mgmt has 0.64% invested in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX). Btr Capital Inc holds 0.04% of its portfolio in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) for 2,420 shares. Utah Retirement holds 0.15% or 84,067 shares in its portfolio. 13,334 are owned by Baxter Bros.

Since May 28, 2019, it had 1 insider buy, and 0 insider sales for $165,816 activity.