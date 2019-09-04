As Exxon Mobil (XOM) Stock Price Declined, Holder Linscomb & Williams Has Cut by $520,720 Its Position; Longview Asset Management Increases Position in General Dynamics (GD)

Linscomb & Williams Inc decreased its stake in Exxon Mobil Corp (XOM) by 0.76% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Linscomb & Williams Inc sold 6,509 shares as the company’s stock declined 5.48% . The institutional investor held 851,729 shares of the integrated oil company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $68.82 million, down from 858,238 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Linscomb & Williams Inc who had been investing in Exxon Mobil Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $293.30B market cap company. The stock increased 1.11% or $0.76 during the last trading session, reaching $69.32. About 4.34 million shares traded. Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM) has declined 9.03% since September 4, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 9.03% the S&P500. Some Historical XOM News: 21/05/2018 – MEDIA-Ghana to favor forecourt operator as Exxon Mobil Partner – Bloomberg; 10/04/2018 – Exxon, Qatar in Talks on U.S. Shale Deal; 17/04/2018 – EXXONMOBIL XOM.N : HSBC RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $85 FROM $82.5; 08/05/2018 – QP’S CEO SAYS WILL AWARD EPC FOR FIRST NEW LNG TRAIN BY END OF NEXT YEAR, START UP BY END OF 2023; 24/05/2018 – ALGERIA’S SONATRACH CEO SAYS WOULD DE DELIGHTED IF IT CAN AGREE WITH EXXON MOBIL ON SHALE GAS COOPERATION ”AND MORE”; 08/03/2018 – Exxon Sees Brazil Deals as Safe Despite Candidate’s Tough Talk; 13/04/2018 – Massachusetts top court rules against Exxon in climate change probe; 27/04/2018 – Exxon CEO Woods to Break Long-Held Practice of Quarterly Silence; 07/03/2018 – Exxon Plans to Double Earnings by 2025 With Permian Boost; 27/04/2018 – EXXON INVESTOR RELATIONS HEAD JEFF WOODBURY COMMENTS ON CALL

Longview Asset Management Llc increased its stake in General Dynamics Corp (GD) by 0.66% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Longview Asset Management Llc bought 215,179 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.41% . The hedge fund held 32.90M shares of the marine transportation company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.57B, up from 32.68M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Longview Asset Management Llc who had been investing in General Dynamics Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $54.99 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.58% or $1.1 during the last trading session, reaching $190.38. About 455,968 shares traded. General Dynamics Corporation (NYSE:GD) has declined 5.26% since September 4, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 5.26% the S&P500. Some Historical GD News: 08/03/2018 – At the top of the list are the female CEOs of Lockheed Martin and General Dynamics; 03/04/2018 – General Dynamics completes deal for peer CSRA; 04/04/2018 – China retaliates, slaps duties on U.S. soybeans, planes; markets skid; 21/03/2018 – LOCKHEED, GENERAL DYNAMICS ALSO AT SAUDI PRINCE’S U.S. MEETING; 03/04/2018 – Frank Konkel: #Breaking: The Bidding War is Over: General Dynamics Completes CSRA Buy & Creates Government’s Largest Tech; 18/03/2018 – GENERAL DYNAMICS CORP- CONTINUES TO BELIEVE COMBINATION CREATES A PREMIER PROVIDER OF HIGH-TECH IT SOLUTIONS TO GOVERNMENT TECHNOLOGY SERVICES MARKET; 15/05/2018 – Keel Laid for Future USS Daniel lnouye (DDG 118); 17/04/2018 – EXCLUSIVE-TRUMP ADMINISTRATION ROLLING OUT NEW WEAPONS SALES POLICY, AS SOON AS THIS WEEK, AIMED AT ALLOWING MORE ALLIES TO BUY MORE ARMS; 08/05/2018 – Moody’s Assigns A2 Rating To General Dynamics’ New Unsecured Notes; 22/03/2018 – GENERAL DYNAMICS FILES DEBT SECURITIES SHELF

Investors sentiment increased to 1.01 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.27, from 0.74 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 42 investors sold GD shares while 301 reduced holdings. 105 funds opened positions while 240 raised stakes. 225.54 million shares or 5.07% less from 237.58 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported.

Since August 9, 2019, it had 1 insider buy, and 0 insider sales for $28,549 activity.

Analysts await Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM) to report earnings on November, 1. They expect $0.91 EPS, down 37.67% or $0.55 from last year’s $1.46 per share. XOM’s profit will be $3.85 billion for 19.04 P/E if the $0.91 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.73 actual EPS reported by Exxon Mobil Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 24.66% EPS growth.

Linscomb & Williams Inc, which manages about $2.25B and $1.19B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Citigroup Inc (NYSE:C) by 5,928 shares to 52,537 shares, valued at $3.27 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Southwest Airls Co (NYSE:LUV) by 7,378 shares in the quarter, for a total of 23,428 shares, and has risen its stake in Vanguard Tax Managed Intl Ftse Dev Mkt Etf (VEA).

Investors sentiment increased to 0.92 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.28, from 0.64 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 51 investors sold XOM shares while 747 reduced holdings. 125 funds opened positions while 607 raised stakes. 2.24 billion shares or 0.17% more from 2.24 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported.