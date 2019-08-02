As Exxon Mobil (XOM) Stock Price Declined, Holder Barry Investment Advisors Trimmed Its Position; Microsoft (MSFT) Position Increased by Davis R M Inc

Barry Investment Advisors Llc decreased its stake in Exxon Mobil Corp (XOM) by 10.3% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Barry Investment Advisors Llc sold 4,322 shares as the company’s stock declined 5.48% . The institutional investor held 37,653 shares of the integrated oil company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.04M, down from 41,975 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Barry Investment Advisors Llc who had been investing in Exxon Mobil Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $301.99 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.55% or $1.12 during the last trading session, reaching $71.34. About 11.42M shares traded or 10.91% up from the average. Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM) has declined 9.03% since August 2, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 9.03% the S&P500. Some Historical XOM News: 29/03/2018 – ExxonMobil Wins Eight Deepwater Blocks in Latest Brazil Bid Round; 13/04/2018 – Massachusetts top court rules against Exxon in climate change probe; 30/05/2018 – Exxon CEO Sees Oil’s Economic Gain Balanced Against Environment; 19/03/2018 – EXXONMOBIL BUYS LNG CARGO FOR QUAKE-HIT PAPUA NEW GUINEA FACILITY FOR EARLY APRIL – TRADERS; 23/05/2018 – ExxonMobil sets new targets for cutting emissions; 07/03/2018 – EXXONMOBIL – BY 2025 EARNINGS COULD GROW 105 PCT AT 2017 OIL PRICES – SLIDES; 18/04/2018 – Sonatrach says Exxon Mobil considering investment in Algeria; 06/03/2018 – CERAWEEK-U.S. metals tariff would hurt future returns -shale company CEO; 25/04/2018 – HESS CORP HES.N CEO SAYS FIRST PRODUCTION IN GUYANA PACORA PROJECT EXPECTED BY 2023; 15/03/2018 – EXXONMOBIL SVP MARK ALBERS TO RETIRE

Davis R M Inc increased its stake in Microsoft Corp (MSFT) by 10.67% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Davis R M Inc bought 26,677 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.56% . The institutional investor held 276,615 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $32.62 million, up from 249,938 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Davis R M Inc who had been investing in Microsoft Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $ market cap company. The stock decreased 1.51% or $2.09 during the last trading session, reaching $135.97. About 21.75M shares traded. Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) has risen 29.33% since August 2, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 29.33% the S&P500. Some Historical MSFT News: 08/03/2018 – Microsoft Corporation vs Improved Search LLC | Terminated-Adverse Judgment | 03/08/2018; 03/04/2018 – Vology Achieves Cisco Gold Partner Status; 10/04/2018 – FileCloud Adds GDPR Support for its EFSS Platform on Amazon AWS, Microsoft Azure; 26/04/2018 – MICROSOFT – QTRLY DILUTED EARNINGS PER SHARE WAS $0.95 AND INCREASED 36%; 26/04/2018 – After watching $AMZN and $INTC surge after hours, $MSFT gets in on the action; 18/04/2018 – SAGlobal and 360 Vertical Solutions Join Forces to Create Leading Global Microsoft Dynamics 365 Service Industries Partner; 30/05/2018 – Mapbox to Bring Al-Powered Vision SDK to Microsoft Azure IoT Platform; 09/03/2018 – Ignition Partners Adds Former Microsoft CIO Jim DuBois and Former Amazon Executive and Datasphere CEO Satbir Khanuja as Venture Advisors; 24/04/2018 – Upland Software Speeds Requests for Proposal (RFP) Through Upgraded Integrations with Microsoft Office 365 and Salesforce® Solutions; 04/04/2018 – eXp World Holdings Releases Select 2017 Financial Results, Submits Application to Uplist to Nasdaq

Barry Investment Advisors Llc, which manages about $681.59M and $319.56M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Vanguard Tax Managed Intl Fd (VEA) by 8,866 shares to 214,297 shares, valued at $8.76 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Stamps Com Inc (NASDAQ:STMP) by 21,089 shares in the quarter, for a total of 52,639 shares, and has risen its stake in Alps Etf Tr (AMLP).

Investors sentiment increased to 0.92 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.28, from 0.64 in 2018Q4.

Davis R M Inc, which manages about $2.84B and $2.69B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Ametek Inc (NYSE:AME) by 32,069 shares to 470,586 shares, valued at $39.05M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Hologic Inc (NASDAQ:HOLX) by 257,981 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 346,450 shares, and cut its stake in Automatic Data Processing Inc (NASDAQ:ADP).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.91 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.03, from 0.94 in 2018Q4.