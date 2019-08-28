As Exxon Mobil (XOM) Stock Price Declined, Garde Capital Cut by $704,640 Its Stake; Gilead Sciences (GILD) Holder Bp Wealth Management Has Cut Its Position by $391,625

Garde Capital Inc decreased its stake in Exxon Mobil Corp (XOM) by 63.35% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Garde Capital Inc sold 8,808 shares as the company’s stock declined 5.48% . The institutional investor held 5,096 shares of the integrated oil company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $412,000, down from 13,904 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Garde Capital Inc who had been investing in Exxon Mobil Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $284.29 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.97% or $0.66 during the last trading session, reaching $67.19. About 9.05 million shares traded. Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM) has declined 9.03% since August 28, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 9.03% the S&P500. Some Historical XOM News: 09/03/2018 – TURKISH CYPRIOTS WILL PUSH AHEAD WITH OFFSHORE HYDROCARBONS EXPLORATION UNLESS GREEK CYPRIOTS BACK DOWN-TURKISH CYPRIOT FOREIGN MINISTER; 07/03/2018 – EXXON XOM.N SAYS ITS PAPUA NEW GUINEA OPERATIONS ARE ‘UNSCATHED’ AFTER EARTHQUAKE; 12/04/2018 – Devika Krishna Kumar: EXCLUSIVE-Chevron, Exxon seek ‘small refinery’ waivers from US biofuels law; 10/05/2018 – ABC 7 News – WJLA: #BREAKING: 1 seriously injured in stabbing during tow truck dispute at Exxon station in Crystal City…; 07/03/2018 – Exxon Mobil Plans Number of Upstream Growth Initiatives; 27/04/2018 – Exxon Breaks Off Halliburton-Sized Chunk in Market-Value Crash; 07/03/2018 – EXXON CEO WOODS COMMENTS AT ANALYST DAY CONFERENCE IN NEW YORK; 12/04/2018 – ExxonMobil Resumes Liquefied Natural Gas Production in Papua New Guinea; 15/03/2018 – Exxon’s Mark Albers to Retire, Leaving Oil Major’s Inner Sanctum; 29/03/2018 – EXXONMOBIL – SEISMIC DATA ACQUISITION PLANNED IN 2018 FOR OPERATED BLOCKS ANNOUNCED IN 2017

Bp Wealth Management Llc decreased its stake in Gilead Sciences (GILD) by 4.95% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bp Wealth Management Llc sold 6,025 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.00% . The institutional investor held 115,740 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $7.52M, down from 121,765 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bp Wealth Management Llc who had been investing in Gilead Sciences for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $80.18B market cap company. The stock increased 0.49% or $0.31 during the last trading session, reaching $63.31. About 5.23M shares traded. Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD) has declined 14.15% since August 28, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 14.15% the S&P500. Some Historical GILD News: 15/05/2018 – Gilead Sciences: U.S. FDA Approves Expanded Indication for Truvada for Reducing the Risk of Acquiring HIV-1 in Adolescents; 30/05/2018 – Gilead: Equator Study Achieves Primary Endpoint of ACR20 Response at Week 16; 05/03/2018 – GlaxoSmithKline: ViiV Healthcare Announces Positive New Dolutegravir Data; 18/04/2018 – ASTELLAS PHARMA INC – ASSET TRANSFER WAS COMPLETED ON APRIL 12, 2018; 11/05/2018 – Gilead Stockholders Approve Shareholder Proposal That Board Take Steps to Permit Stockholder Action by Written Consent; 01/05/2018 – GILEAD 1Q ADJ EPS $1.48, EST. $1.66, REV. MISSES EST; 16/04/2018 – GILD: NEW: SCOTUS asks the solicitor general to weigh in on a False Claims Act petition (Gilead Sciences Inc. v. U.S. es rel. Campie, No. 17-936). The materiality issue raised in that case could affect a related retaliation claim brought by the employee; 15/05/2018 – Geode Capital Adds Valeant, Exits pSivida, Buys More Gilead; 12/04/2018 – STAT Plus: Will this experimental hepatitis C treatment break Gilead’s grip on middle-income countries?; 07/05/2018 – Gilead’s Odefsey Falls For 3rd Wk, Triumeq Declines: HIV

Bp Wealth Management Llc, which manages about $4.49 billion and $2.53 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Accenture (NYSE:ACN) by 60,064 shares to 222,363 shares, valued at $39.14M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Air Prod. & Chemical (NYSE:APD) by 4,605 shares in the quarter, for a total of 110,089 shares, and has risen its stake in Ingersoll Rand Plc (NYSE:IR).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.02 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.42, from 0.6 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 64 investors sold GILD shares while 421 reduced holdings. 115 funds opened positions while 381 raised stakes. 961.76 million shares or 3.38% less from 995.36 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Shell Asset Comm accumulated 83,783 shares. Louisiana State Employees Retirement Systems, Louisiana-based fund reported 67,300 shares. Juncture Wealth Strategies Limited Co holds 3,148 shares. Arga Investment Mgmt Lp invested in 0.41% or 42,104 shares. Duncker Streett Communication has invested 0.07% in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD). Pub Employees Retirement Systems Of Ohio invested 0.29% of its portfolio in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD). The Pennsylvania-based Cordasco has invested 0.02% in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD). State Of Alaska Department Of Revenue invested in 0.2% or 176,030 shares. The Pennsylvania-based Rodgers Brothers Incorporated has invested 0.38% in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD). Mutual Of Omaha Bank Wealth Mngmt reported 0.2% in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD). Tcw Grp Inc reported 1.84 million shares. Meridian Investment Counsel Inc holds 1.13% or 29,737 shares. Allsquare Wealth Mgmt Llc owns 675 shares. Intact Inv Mgmt Incorporated holds 0.27% or 117,300 shares in its portfolio. Invesco owns 19.56M shares.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.92 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.28, from 0.64 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 51 investors sold XOM shares while 747 reduced holdings. 125 funds opened positions while 607 raised stakes. 2.24 billion shares or 0.17% more from 2.24 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Sabal reported 406,029 shares. Epoch Inv Prtnrs holds 2.32M shares or 0.82% of its portfolio. Stewart And Patten Ltd invested in 64,826 shares. 1.44 million were accumulated by Virginia Retirement Et Al. Valmark Advisers reported 30,722 shares stake. Barton Management owns 0.42% invested in Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM) for 31,279 shares. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board stated it has 10,372 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Benin Corp holds 87,589 shares. Pacific Heights Asset Mngmt Limited Liability stated it has 1.05% in Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM). Flossbach Von Storch Ag reported 0.21% stake. Thomas J Herzfeld Advsr holds 0% or 73 shares in its portfolio. Rmb Capital Mngmt Ltd Company accumulated 69,338 shares. Swift Run Management Ltd Company holds 0.39% of its portfolio in Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM) for 5,253 shares. Buffington Mohr Mcneal holds 42,440 shares. Foster Dykema Cabot And Ma has 0.12% invested in Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM) for 9,303 shares.