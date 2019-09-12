As Exxon Mobil (XOM) Stock Price Declined, Calamos Wealth Management Has Upped by $696,768 Its Holding; Vail Resorts (MTN) Stock Rose While Gateway Investment Advisers Decreased Its Position

Calamos Wealth Management Llc increased its stake in Exxon Mobil Corp (XOM) by 28.11% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Calamos Wealth Management Llc bought 9,168 shares as the company’s stock declined 5.48% . The institutional investor held 41,783 shares of the integrated oil company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $3.20 million, up from 32,615 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Calamos Wealth Management Llc who had been investing in Exxon Mobil Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $303.75B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.19% or $0.14 during the last trading session, reaching $71.93. About 10.31 million shares traded. Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM) has declined 9.03% since September 12, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 9.03% the S&P500. Some Historical XOM News: 07/03/2018 – EXXON’S CHAPMAN: EXPECT COMPANY TO MAKE MORE DIVESTMENTS; 14/05/2018 – Exxon Beaumont refinery overhauling coker, hydrotreater; 27/04/2018 – Exxon Breaks Off Halliburton-Sized Chunk in Market-Value Crash; 29/03/2018 – DUTCH GOVERNMENT: IN THE YEARS FOLLOWING 2022, GRONINGEN GAS PRODUCTION WILL BE “BUILT DOWN TO ZERO”; 15/03/2018 – EXXONMOBIL XOM.N : HSBC RAISES TO BUY FROM REDUCE; 20/03/2018 – EXXONMOBIL – FINAL DECISION ON U.S. GULF COAST INVESTMENT, ANTICIPATED TO BE SEVERAL HUNDRED MLN DOLLARS, EXPECTED LATER THIS YEAR; 11/05/2018 – EXXON BOOSTS BATON ROUGE LOUISIANA REFINERY CRUDE UNIT PRODUCTION; 21/03/2018 – Tengizchevroil to double LPG export through Taman port in 2018 – traders; 11/04/2018 – PNG LNG terminal expected to restart in May after earthquake shut down – executive; 09/05/2018 – Algeria’s Sonatrach to buy ExxonMobil’s Augusta refinery -Les Echos

Gateway Investment Advisers Llc decreased its stake in Vail Resorts Inc (MTN) by 65.05% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Gateway Investment Advisers Llc sold 19,803 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.19% . The institutional investor held 10,641 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $2.38M, down from 30,444 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers Llc who had been investing in Vail Resorts Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $9.61 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.37% or $0.88 during the last trading session, reaching $238.78. About 189,805 shares traded. Vail Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:MTN) has declined 10.07% since September 12, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 10.07% the S&P500. Some Historical MTN News: 08/03/2018 – Vail Resorts Sees FY18 Resort Reported EBITDA $607M-$627; 16/05/2018 – Four-Day Colorado Classic Will Race Through Vail, Red Rocks and Denver’s RiNo Art District; 15/05/2018 – Spo Advisory Buys New 2.4% Position in Vail Resorts; 08/03/2018 – Vail Resorts 2Q Net $235.7M; 19/04/2018 – VAIL RESORTS INC – SEASON-TO-DATE TOTAL LIFT TICKET REVENUE AT COMPANY’S NORTH AMERICAN MOUNTAIN RESORTS, WAS UP 3.7%; 08/03/2018 – VAIL RESORTS INC – COMPANY IS NOW EXPECTING RESORT REPORTED EBITDA TO BE BETWEEN $607 MLN AND $627 MLN FOR FISCAL 2018; 08/03/2018 – VAIL RESORTS INC – EXPECTS THAT CALENDAR 2018 CASH TAX SAVINGS WILL BE APPROXIMATELY $40 MLN; 09/04/2018 – NIKKO ASSET GLOBAL STRATEGIST JOHN VAIL ON BLOOMBERG RADIO; 19/04/2018 – VAIL RESORTS: N. AMER SEASON-TO-DATE LIFT TICKET REV. UP 3.7%; 17/05/2018 – 15 Summer Dance Festivals, Saratoga to Vail

Calamos Wealth Management Llc, which manages about $927.87 million and $741.22M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Zendesk Inc (NYSE:ZEN) by 15,674 shares to 34,320 shares, valued at $3.06M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Raytheon Company (NYSE:RTN) by 16,481 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 6,162 shares, and cut its stake in Ishares Msci Acwi Ex Us Etf (ACWX).

Analysts await Vail Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:MTN) to report earnings on September, 27. They expect $-2.58 EPS, down 24.64% or $0.51 from last year’s $-2.07 per share. After $7.12 actual EPS reported by Vail Resorts, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -136.24% negative EPS growth.

