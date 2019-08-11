As Exxon Mobil (XOM) Stock Price Declined, Acadian Asset Management Has Raised Its Stake; As C.H. Robinson Worldwide (CHRW) Market Valuation Rose, Wedgewood Partners Boosted Position

Acadian Asset Management Llc increased its stake in Exxon Mobil Corp (XOM) by 125.84% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Acadian Asset Management Llc bought 246,082 shares as the company’s stock declined 5.48% . The institutional investor held 441,634 shares of the integrated oil company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $35.68M, up from 195,552 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Acadian Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Exxon Mobil Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $299.73B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.13% or $1.54 during the last trading session, reaching $70.84. About 13.25M shares traded or 25.56% up from the average. Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM) has declined 9.03% since August 11, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 9.03% the S&P500. Some Historical XOM News: 28/03/2018 – Oil Titans From Exxon to BP Seen Boosting Deepwater Drilling; 10/05/2018 – Exxon’s Baton Rouge refinery restarts crude unit; 29/03/2018 – New York Attorney General: Judge Dismisses Exxon Suit Related to Climate Change Probes; 07/03/2018 – EXXON NOW SEES 9.5 BILLION BARRELS OIL EQUIVALENT IN GUYANA; 01/05/2018 – GUYANA’S 2015 OIL CONTRACT INCLUDED MANY IMPROVED TERMS: EXXON; 23/05/2018 – Exxon Mobil Aims for 25% Reduction in Flaring by 2020; 29/05/2018 – Exxon Baton Rouge refinery shuts large CDU for 2 wks of repairs; 21/05/2018 – Exxon Baytown refinery begins gasoline unit overhaul; 13/04/2018 – Aramco is world’s most profitable oil company -Bloomberg; 03/05/2018 – Yahoo! UK: Exxon pushes ahead with Rosneft LNG project despite sanctions

Wedgewood Partners Inc increased its stake in C.H. Robinson Worldwide (CHRW) by 5.96% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Wedgewood Partners Inc bought 37,009 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.72% . The institutional investor held 657,830 shares of the transportation company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $57.22M, up from 620,821 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Wedgewood Partners Inc who had been investing in C.H. Robinson Worldwide for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $11.54B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.84% or $1.58 during the last trading session, reaching $84.48. About 1.58 million shares traded or 21.70% up from the average. C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHRW) has declined 7.45% since August 11, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 7.45% the S&P500. Some Historical CHRW News: 26/03/2018 – S&P ASSIGNS C.H. ROBINSON WORLDWIDE, INC. TO RATING ‘BBB+’; 26/03/2018 – Moody’s Rates C.H. Robinson’s Senior Unsecured Shelf At (P)Baa2; Outlook Stable; 26/03/2018 – S&PGR Assigns ‘BBB+’ CCR To C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Otlk Stbl; 08/05/2018 – C.H. Robinson Launches Rail Service, Connecting China and Europe; 08/05/2018 – C.H. Robinson to Participate in the Bank of America Merrill Lynch 2018 Transportation and the 2018 Wolfe Research Global Transportation Conferences; 08/05/2018 – C.H. ROBINSON TO PARTICIPATE IN BANK OF AMERICA MERRILL LYNCH 2; 26/03/2018 – S&P ASSIGNS C.H. ROBINSON WORLDWIDE, INC. OUTLOOK TO ‘STABLE’; RATING ‘BBB+’; 16/04/2018 – C.H. ROBINSON WORLDWIDE INC CHRW.O : UBS RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $110 FROM $97; 09/04/2018 – S&PGR Rts C.H. Robinson Sr Unscd Nts ‘BBB+’; 22/05/2018 – C.H. Robinson Presenting at Conference Tomorrow

Investors sentiment increased to 0.92 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.28, from 0.64 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 51 investors sold XOM shares while 747 reduced holdings. 125 funds opened positions while 607 raised stakes. 2.24 billion shares or 0.17% more from 2.24 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. National Bank & Trust Of America Corporation De holds 0.63% or 50.42M shares in its portfolio. Moreover, Waters Parkerson And Co Limited has 3.11% invested in Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM) for 458,522 shares. Moon Cap Management Ltd Co holds 0% in Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM) or 11,494 shares. Gw Henssler & Assocs Limited holds 2.07% of its portfolio in Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM) for 278,924 shares. Moreover, Price Michael F has 0.11% invested in Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM) for 11,000 shares. Sei Invests reported 431,925 shares or 0.12% of all its holdings. Victory Cap Mgmt accumulated 366,089 shares. Arrowgrass Cap Prns (Us) Lp owns 0.04% invested in Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM) for 15,735 shares. Sit Inv Assocs Incorporated invested in 13,175 shares. Strategy Asset Managers Limited Liability Corporation, a New Jersey-based fund reported 30,672 shares. Vident Inv Advisory Ltd accumulated 0.21% or 47,391 shares. Ubs Asset Mngmt Americas Incorporated has 14.13M shares for 0% of their portfolio. Stonebridge Advisors Limited Liability holds 1.4% or 93,049 shares in its portfolio. Harvey Investment Ltd Liability Corporation has 2.45% invested in Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM) for 176,527 shares. Cypress Cap Ltd Liability Co, Delaware-based fund reported 163,141 shares.

Acadian Asset Management Llc, which manages about $65.15B and $23.22B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Ducommun Inc Del (NYSE:DCO) by 11,113 shares to 16,424 shares, valued at $715,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Teledyne Technologies Inc (NYSE:TDY) by 2,369 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 14,814 shares, and cut its stake in North Amern Constr Group Ltd.

More notable recent Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM) news were published by: Benzinga.com which released: “Exxon Mobil Is The Wrong Play For An Oil Rally, Raymond James Says In Downgrade – Benzinga” on November 20, 2018, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Exxon Mobil: The Upstream Powerhouse Has Returned – Seeking Alpha” published on June 25, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Retirement Strategy: How To Have Enough And Which Stocks To Own (Part 2) – Seeking Alpha” on April 09, 2019. More interesting news about Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Have Insiders Been Selling Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM) Shares This Year? – Yahoo Finance” published on May 31, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “How Safe Is Exxon Mobil’s Dividend? – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: December 20, 2018.

Wedgewood Partners Inc, which manages about $5.30 billion and $1.37B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Ross Stores (NASDAQ:ROST) by 306,151 shares to 365,496 shares, valued at $34.03 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW) by 781,645 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 908,998 shares, and cut its stake in Alphabet Inc. Cl C.

More notable recent C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHRW) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “C.H. Robinson Worldwide (CHRW) Q2 Earnings Beat Estimates – Nasdaq” on July 30, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Why Is C.H. Robinson (CHRW) Down 1.3% Since Last Earnings Report? – Nasdaq” published on May 30, 2019, Benzinga.com published: “C. H. Robinson Isn’t Afraid Of Amazon – Benzinga” on May 01, 2019. More interesting news about C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHRW) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “What Kind Of Shareholder Owns Most C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHRW) Stock? – Yahoo Finance” published on July 02, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “C.H. Robinson (CHRW) Q2 Earnings Beat, Revenues Miss Mark – Nasdaq” with publication date: July 31, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.45 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.68, from 0.77 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 29 investors sold CHRW shares while 135 reduced holdings. 66 funds opened positions while 171 raised stakes. 113.75 million shares or 4.32% less from 118.88 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Rodgers Brothers Incorporated holds 0.13% or 5,350 shares. Tiaa Cref Mgmt Lc has 0.03% invested in C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHRW) for 432,779 shares. Dekabank Deutsche Girozentrale invested in 0.01% or 16,709 shares. State Street Corp holds 0.06% of its portfolio in C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHRW) for 8.38 million shares. Texas Permanent School Fund reported 26,624 shares. Stevens Cap Management L P, a Pennsylvania-based fund reported 107,819 shares. Tobam has invested 0.05% of its portfolio in C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHRW). Moreover, Financial Counselors Incorporated has 0.01% invested in C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHRW) for 3,040 shares. Fil Limited has 10 shares. Pnc Financial Gp accumulated 77,207 shares or 0.01% of the stock. 19,524 were reported by Mason Street Advsrs Ltd Liability Corp. State Treasurer State Of Michigan invested in 0.03% or 39,429 shares. Prudential Public Ltd Company holds 0% or 3,169 shares. Parkside Savings Bank & reported 0% of its portfolio in C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHRW). Oppenheimer & Com owns 2,405 shares.

Since February 14, 2019, it had 1 insider purchase, and 1 insider sale for $165,204 activity. The insider Freeman Angela K. sold 2,914 shares worth $265,189.