As Exxon Mobil (XOM) Stock Declined, Tokio Marine Asset Management Co LTD Trimmed by $454,320 Its Stake; Hutchinson Capital Management Stake In Wells Fargo & Co (WFC) Was Has Increased

Hutchinson Capital Management increased its stake in Wells Fargo & Co (WFC) by 2% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hutchinson Capital Management bought 6,293 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.37% . The institutional investor held 320,439 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $15.48M, up from 314,146 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hutchinson Capital Management who had been investing in Wells Fargo & Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $201.17B market cap company. The stock increased 1.46% or $0.66 during the last trading session, reaching $45.66. About 10.32 million shares traded. Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) has declined 17.23% since August 22, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 17.23% the S&P500. Some Historical WFC News: 02/05/2018 – Wells Fargo Advisors Financial Network Adds Nutrien: 13F; 15/05/2018 – CELYAD OFFERING JOINT BOOKRUNNERS WELLS FARGO, BRYAN, GARNIER; 11/04/2018 – HELMERICH AND PAYNE INC HP.N : WELLS FARGO RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $64 FROM $60; 08/05/2018 – RPM International Presenting at Wells Fargo Conference Tomorrow; 12/04/2018 – Koppers Holdings at Wells Fargo Industrials Conference May 8; 28/03/2018 – Wells Fargo’s Silvia Doesn’t See a Trade War (Video); 07/05/2018 – REV Group at Wells Fargo Industrials Conference Tomorrow; 08/03/2018 – VR Studio Radical Galaxy Partners with Apollo, Eastdil Alum to Scale Business and Open NYC Office; 16/03/2018 – Allison Prang: BREAKING: “Justice Department Widens Wells Fargo Sales Investigation to Wealth Management”; 15/03/2018 – Caren Bohan: Exclusive: Wells Fargo faces sanctions for auto insurance payouts

Tokio Marine Asset Management Co Ltd decreased its stake in Exxon Mobil Corp (XOM) by 9.47% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co Ltd sold 5,679 shares as the company’s stock declined 5.48% . The institutional investor held 54,263 shares of the integrated oil company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.38 million, down from 59,942 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co Ltd who had been investing in Exxon Mobil Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $294.82 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.06% or $0.04 during the last trading session, reaching $69.68. About 5.04M shares traded. Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM) has declined 9.03% since August 22, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 9.03% the S&P500. Some Historical XOM News: 21/05/2018 – Media Advisory: ExxonMobil Annual Meeting of Shareholders Wednesday May 30, 2018; 25/04/2018 – ExxonMobil Announces Further Efforts to Fight Malaria; 04/05/2018 – EXXON BILLINGS MONTANA REFINERY TO RESTART HYDROCRACKER OVER WEEKEND; 13/03/2018 – ExxonMobil Renews Managed Services Contract with Mechdyne Corporation; 07/03/2018 – EXXON’S CHAPMAN: EXPECT COMPANY TO MAKE MORE DIVESTMENTS; 18/04/2018 – Sonatrach says Exxon Mobil considering investment in Algeria; 06/03/2018 – Exxon’s $8 Billion Wager on Algae Pools Signals Post-Oil World; 16/05/2018 – ExxonMobil: ISS Issued Voting Recommendation Inconsistent With Board’s Recommendation on Say-on-Pay Proposal; 17/05/2018 – EXXON BAYTOWN REFINERY TO BEGIN GASOLINE UNIT OVERHAUL NEXT WEEK; 05/04/2018 – ExxonMobil Awards FLEXICOKING™ Technology License to Sinochem Hongrun Petrochemical Co. Ltd

Investors sentiment increased to 0.86 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.33, from 0.53 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 54 investors sold WFC shares while 621 reduced holdings. 124 funds opened positions while 455 raised stakes. 3.29 billion shares or 3.51% less from 3.41 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Vigilant Cap Lc accumulated 0.02% or 3,244 shares. Illinois-based Guggenheim Ltd Limited Liability Company has invested 0.09% in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC). 190,000 are held by Ally Fincl Incorporated. Creative Planning holds 513,107 shares. George Kaiser Family Foundation holds 0.43% in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) or 25,484 shares. Partnervest Advisory Svcs Limited Co accumulated 7,867 shares. Enterprise Fin Svcs has invested 0.05% in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC). Rhode Island-based Parsons Capital Management Ri has invested 0.15% in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC). Seabridge Advsrs Limited Company has 120 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Orca Inv Limited Liability Corp holds 1.22% in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) or 22,106 shares. Marathon Asset Mgmt Limited Liability Partnership has invested 1.93% of its portfolio in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC). Dnb Asset As owns 568,478 shares. Rampart Inv Management Commerce Ltd Liability Corporation, Massachusetts-based fund reported 62,950 shares. Crawford Counsel Incorporated has 0.3% invested in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) for 211,856 shares. Northern Tru invested 0.62% in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC).

Hutchinson Capital Management, which manages about $552.86 million and $332.14M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Hsbc Hldgs Plc Ads (NYSE:HSBC) by 66,050 shares to 131,999 shares, valued at $5.36M in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Tokio Marine Asset Management Co Ltd, which manages about $538.84 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Seattle Genetics Inc (NASDAQ:SGEN) by 7,364 shares to 37,391 shares, valued at $2.74 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Disney Walt Co (NYSE:DIS) by 4,652 shares in the quarter, for a total of 110,192 shares, and has risen its stake in Darden Restaurants Inc (NYSE:DRI).