As Exxon Mobil (XOM) Stock Declined, Strategic Financial Services Has Trimmed by $2.84 Million Its Stake; As Raytheon Co (Put) (RTN) Share Price Rose, Jane Street Group Raised Its Position by $8.27 Million

Jane Street Group Llc increased its stake in Raytheon Co (Put) (RTN) by 94.47% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Jane Street Group Llc bought 47,800 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.37% . The institutional investor held 98,400 shares of the industrial machinery and components company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $17.11 million, up from 50,600 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Jane Street Group Llc who had been investing in Raytheon Co (Put) for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $54.99 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.93% or $1.82 during the last trading session, reaching $197.46. About 1.11M shares traded. Raytheon Company (NYSE:RTN) has declined 5.76% since September 25, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 5.76% the S&P500. Some Historical RTN News: 06/03/2018 – RTN CONTRACT FOR STD TERMINAL AUTOMATION REPLACEMENT SYSTEM; 16/03/2018 – RAYTHEON WINS $511 MLN U.S. DEFENSE CONTRACT -PENTAGON; 28/05/2018 – RAYTHEON IN PROJECT PACT W/ DEFENCE SCIENCE AND TECHNOLOGY; 26/04/2018 – RAYTHEON CO RTN.N – SEES FY 2018 NET SALES $26.5 BLN – $27.0 BLN; 09/03/2018 – CORRECTED-Raytheon, Palantir win $876 million U.S. defense contract -Pentagon; 08/03/2018 – Raytheon, Planatir win $876 million U.S. defense contract -Pentagon; 23/03/2018 – DOD: RAYTHEON GETS $523.1M MODIFICATION TO MISSILE CONTRACT; 26/04/2018 – Raytheon quarterly profit rises about 26 pct on lower taxes; 19/04/2018 – RAYTHEON CO – CONTRACT INCLUDES OPTIONS WHICH, IF EXERCISED, WOULD BRING CUMULATIVE VALUE OF CONTRACT TO $362.7 MLN; 25/04/2018 – AIRSHOW-LOCKHEED MARTIN EXECUTIVE SAYS GOAL IS TO GET GERMAN TLVS MISSILE DEFENCE PROGRAMME UNDER CONTRACT BY END OF 2018

Strategic Financial Services Inc decreased its stake in Exxon Mobil Corp (XOM) by 40.96% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Strategic Financial Services Inc sold 37,331 shares as the company’s stock declined 5.48% . The institutional investor held 53,818 shares of the integrated oil company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $4.12 million, down from 91,149 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Strategic Financial Services Inc who had been investing in Exxon Mobil Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $301.89 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.30% or $0.21 during the last trading session, reaching $71.35. About 6.51 million shares traded. Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM) has declined 9.03% since September 25, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 9.03% the S&P500. Some Historical XOM News: 27/04/2018 – CORRECT: EXXON 1Q UPSTREAM EARNINGS $3.50B; 27/04/2018 – EXXON SEES GLOBAL OIL DEMAND `FAIRLY STRONG,’ SIMILAR TO 2017; 12/04/2018 – ganadineroamerica: Exclusive: Chevron, Exxon seek ‘small refinery’ waivers from U.S. biofuels law NEW YORK (Reuters) – Global; 12/04/2018 – Oil Search, Santos say PNG LNG project resumes production after quake; 27/04/2018 – Refining margins dent Exxon, Chevron 1st-qtr results; 30/05/2018 – Exxon CEO urges New York prosecutor to rethink climate change probe; 25/04/2018 – Hartford Dividend and Growth Adds Halliburton, Cuts Exxon; 25/04/2018 – Exxon Mobil boosts quarterly dividend to 82 cents; 27/04/2018 – Correct: Exxon Mobil 1Q Operating Cash Flow $8.52B; 07/03/2018 – EXXON MOBIL CORP XOM.N SAYS THINKS BIOFUELS NEED PRICES HIGHER THAN $100/TON TO BE COMPETITIVE IN MARKET

More notable recent Raytheon Company (NYSE:RTN) news were published by: Bizjournals.com which released: “These are metro Orlando’s 11 biggest defense contracts so far this year – Orlando Business Journal” on September 24, 2019, also Prnewswire.com with their article: “Raytheon awarded US Air Force contract for solid state modules replacement – PRNewswire” published on September 24, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Raytheon wins $501M U.S. radar contract – Seeking Alpha” on September 24, 2019. More interesting news about Raytheon Company (NYSE:RTN) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Raytheon anticipates counter-UAS system boom – Seeking Alpha” published on September 16, 2019 as well as Bizjournals.com‘s news article titled: “United Technologies CTO resigns – Boston Business Journal” with publication date: September 19, 2019.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.06 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.40, from 1.46 in 2019Q1. It dropped, as 67 investors sold RTN shares while 352 reduced holdings. 106 funds opened positions while 340 raised stakes. 194.19 million shares or 2.16% less from 198.48 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Huntington Bankshares owns 0.07% invested in Raytheon Company (NYSE:RTN) for 23,410 shares. 116,533 are owned by Amp Cap Investors Limited. 46,509 were reported by State Of Alaska Department Of Revenue. Thomasville Fincl Bank holds 5,946 shares or 0.18% of its portfolio. Narwhal Cap Management holds 1.34% or 37,242 shares in its portfolio. Pettyjohn Wood & White owns 2,518 shares. 606 are owned by Focused Wealth. New York-based Rafferty Asset Lc has invested 0.03% in Raytheon Company (NYSE:RTN). 12,000 were accumulated by Nj State Employees Deferred Compensation Plan. Whittier Communication Of Nevada reported 9,338 shares or 0.12% of all its holdings. Jacobs Ca reported 7,696 shares. Missouri-based Amer Century has invested 0.06% in Raytheon Company (NYSE:RTN). Notis has 0.17% invested in Raytheon Company (NYSE:RTN) for 2,100 shares. Vestor Lc stated it has 550 shares or 0.02% of all its holdings. Jag Capital Management Ltd Llc holds 0.13% of its portfolio in Raytheon Company (NYSE:RTN) for 6,607 shares.

Jane Street Group Llc, which manages about $56.55B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Zayo Group Hldgs Inc (NYSE:ZAYO) by 10,645 shares to 22,255 shares, valued at $732,000 in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Tilray Inc by 261,587 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 35,113 shares, and cut its stake in Vaneck Vectors Etf Tr.

Analysts await Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM) to report earnings on November, 1. They expect $0.91 EPS, down 37.67% or $0.55 from last year’s $1.46 per share. XOM’s profit will be $3.85 billion for 19.60 P/E if the $0.91 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.73 actual EPS reported by Exxon Mobil Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 24.66% EPS growth.

Strategic Financial Services Inc, which manages about $757.11M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Ishares Tr by 397,199 shares to 1.18 million shares, valued at $37.46M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Ishares Inc by 33,676 shares in the quarter, for a total of 624,496 shares, and has risen its stake in Fastenal Co (NASDAQ:FAST).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.78 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.14, from 0.92 in 2019Q1. It dropped, as 44 investors sold XOM shares while 788 reduced holdings. 108 funds opened positions while 537 raised stakes. 2.24 billion shares or 0.14% less from 2.24 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. 60,478 are owned by Delta Asset Mngmt Limited Co Tn. Jolley Asset Management Ltd reported 1.01% in Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM). 2.62M were reported by Pzena Investment Management Limited Liability Corp. National Bank Of Nova Scotia reported 884,063 shares. Great West Life Assurance Can stated it has 4.92M shares or 0.86% of all its holdings. Moreover, Fred Alger has 0.01% invested in Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM). Round Table Services Limited Com invested 0.11% of its portfolio in Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM). Assetmark, a California-based fund reported 9,457 shares. Gfs Advsrs Limited Liability Corp holds 1.03% or 47,060 shares. First Republic Invest Management accumulated 0.6% or 1.43 million shares. Cacti Asset Management Limited Liability invested 2.22% in Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM). Qv Inc holds 4.79% of its portfolio in Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM) for 453,795 shares. Amalgamated State Bank holds 1.03% in Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM) or 578,250 shares. Brown Advisory Securities Limited has 0.9% invested in Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM) for 44,111 shares. 110,024 are held by Semper Augustus Invests Group Limited Liability.