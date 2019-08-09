As Exxon Mobil (XOM) Stock Declined, Sta Wealth Management Has Boosted Position; Passport Capital Maintains Holding in Cameco (Call) (CCJ)

Sta Wealth Management Llc increased its stake in Exxon Mobil Corp (XOM) by 7.34% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Sta Wealth Management Llc bought 5,593 shares as the company’s stock declined 5.48% . The institutional investor held 81,764 shares of the integrated oil company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $6.61M, up from 76,171 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Sta Wealth Management Llc who had been investing in Exxon Mobil Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $307.35 billion market cap company. The stock increased 2.67% or $1.88 during the last trading session, reaching $72.38. About 13.51M shares traded or 27.92% up from the average. Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM) has declined 9.03% since August 9, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 9.03% the S&P500. Some Historical XOM News: 07/03/2018 – EXXONMOBIL – ENERGY OUTLOOK ASSUMES 0.7 PCT AVG GROWTH/YEAR IN OIL DEMAND FROM 2016 TO 2040; 07/03/2018 – Exxon’s Guyana Prospects May Reach 700K BPD by 2027 — CERAWeek Market Talk; 05/04/2018 – Exxon imports LNG to keep tanks cool at Papua New Guinea plant; 18/04/2018 – Eni has no plans to pull out of Rosneft deal after sanctions; 07/03/2018 – EXXON SEES EARNINGS RISING $31B BY 2025 AT 2017 OIL PRICES; 30/05/2018 – EXXON SAYS BUYBACKS WILL DEPEND ON OIL PRICES, CASH BALANCES; 02/04/2018 – EXXON BAYTOWN TEXAS REFINERY BEGINS FLEXICOKER OVERHAUL; 06/03/2018 – EXXONMOBIL CORP XOM.N SAYS PAPUA NEW GUINEA HIDES GAS CONDITIONING PLANT, WELLS AND PIPELINE REMAIN SAFELY SHUT IN AFTER LARGE AFTERSHOCK; 14/05/2018 – EXXONMOBIL XOM.N : CITIGROUP RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $80 FROM $73; 30/05/2018 – EXXON CEO DARREN WOODS CLOSES ANNUAL GENERAL MEETING IN DALLAS

Passport Capital Llc increased its stake in Cameco Corp (Call) (CCJ) by 900% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Passport Capital Llc bought 2.25M shares as the company’s stock declined 15.61% . The hedge fund held 2.50M shares of the precious metals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $29.48M, up from 250,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Passport Capital Llc who had been investing in Cameco Corp (Call) for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $3.51B market cap company. The stock increased 0.92% or $0.08 during the last trading session, reaching $8.8. About 1.50M shares traded. Cameco Corporation (NYSE:CCJ) has declined 13.63% since August 9, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 13.63% the S&P500. Some Historical CCJ News: 27/04/2018 – CAMECO CORP QTRLY REVENUE $439 MLN VS $393 MLN; 27/04/2018 – Cameco 1Q Net C$55M; 27/04/2018 – Cameco 1Q Rev C$439M; 16/05/2018 – Cameco Announces Election of Directors; 27/04/2018 – Cameco turns to profit on lower costs, higher uranium prices; 16/03/2018 Cameco Closes Above 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 09/05/2018 – Vaughan Nelson Investment Buys New 1.1% Position in Cameco; 25/04/2018 – Cameco Forms Golden Cross: Technicals; 27/04/2018 – Cameco 1Q Adj EPS C$0.06; 27/04/2018 – CAMECO ANNUAL GUIDANCE LARGELY UNCHANGED

Investors sentiment increased to 0.92 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.28, from 0.64 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 51 investors sold XOM shares while 747 reduced holdings. 125 funds opened positions while 607 raised stakes. 2.24 billion shares or 0.17% more from 2.24 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Pictet And Cie (Europe) Sa invested in 0.04% or 2,850 shares. Barclays Public Limited Co accumulated 8.97 million shares. American Century stated it has 799,631 shares or 0.07% of all its holdings. 403,661 are held by Umb Commercial Bank N A Mo. Horizon Invs Limited Liability Corporation holds 0.14% of its portfolio in Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM) for 49,826 shares. Security National Bank Of Sioux City Iowa Ia has 3.37% invested in Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM) for 36,176 shares. Wagner Bowman Management, Maryland-based fund reported 35,787 shares. Davidson Invest Advsrs accumulated 3,768 shares. Keybank Association Oh, Ohio-based fund reported 2.50 million shares. Sheets Smith Wealth Mngmt reported 0.29% of its portfolio in Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM). 10 reported 40,235 shares. Mcrae Capital Mngmt invested in 29,599 shares or 1% of the stock. Artemis Investment Llp invested in 36,970 shares or 0.03% of the stock. 5,253 are held by Swift Run Cap Lc. First Bankshares Of Mount Dora Trust owns 52,276 shares for 1.86% of their portfolio.

