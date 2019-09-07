As Exxon Mobil (XOM) Stock Declined, Smith Chas P & Associates Pa Cpas Has Lifted Stake by $508,400; As Intl Paper Co (IP) Share Value Declined, Btc Capital Management Has Upped by $499,054 Its Position

Btc Capital Management Inc increased its stake in Intl Paper Co (IP) by 11.11% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Btc Capital Management Inc bought 10,849 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.58% . The institutional investor held 108,515 shares of the paper company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.02M, up from 97,666 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Btc Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Intl Paper Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $14.81 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.15% or $0.06 during the last trading session, reaching $39.43. About 1.98 million shares traded. International Paper Company (NYSE:IP) has declined 16.76% since September 7, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 16.76% the S&P500. Some Historical IP News: 16/05/2018 – IP Won’t Proceed With Smurfit Bid Unless It’s Recommended by Co; 16/05/2018 – IP CFO GLENN LANDAU SAYS AT INDUSTRY CONFERENCE IN NEW YORK; 06/03/2018 – RPT-INTERNATIONAL PAPER – POSSIBLE OFFER FOR SMURFIT KAPPA GROUP PLC; 26/03/2018 – Smurfit Kappa Rejects $11B International Paper Offer (Video); 23/05/2018 – MEDIA-Smurfit shareholders demand talks with bidder – FT; 06/03/2018 – Smurfit Kappa Rejects Unsolicited International Paper Co. Bid Proposal; 16/05/2018 – International Paper Supports Irish Takeover Panel Timeline; 26/04/2018 – International Paper 1Q Net $729M; 06/03/2018 – International Paper Confirms Bid for Smurfit Kappa; 16/05/2018 – Smurfit Kappa Was Responding To International Paper Statement

Smith Chas P & Associates Pa Cpas increased its stake in Exxon Mobil Corporation (XOM) by 1.76% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Smith Chas P & Associates Pa Cpas bought 6,355 shares as the company’s stock declined 5.48% . The institutional investor held 366,529 shares of the integrated oil company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $29.62M, up from 360,174 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Smith Chas P & Associates Pa Cpas who had been investing in Exxon Mobil Corporation for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $292.47 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.94% or $0.66 during the last trading session, reaching $70.93. About 9.35M shares traded. Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM) has declined 9.03% since September 7, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 9.03% the S&P500. Some Historical XOM News: 30/05/2018 – EXXON CEO: HIGHER OUTPUT IS OUTCOME OF INVESTMENT PLAN NOT GOAL; 07/03/2018 – EXXONMOBIL – ENERGY OUTLOOK ASSUMES 0.7 PCT AVG GROWTH/YEAR IN OIL DEMAND FROM 2016 TO 2040; 16/04/2018 – China shale gas output to nearly double over 3 years – consultancy; 13/04/2018 – Exxon Loses Again in Court Attempt to Dodge Climate Change Probe; 14/05/2018 – EXXONMOBIL XOM.N : CITIGROUP RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $80 FROM $73; 08/04/2018 – L&T TECHNOLOGY SERVICES LTD LTEH.NS SAYS L&T TECHNOLOGY SERVICES GET MULTI-MLN DOLLAR DIGITALIZATION CONTRACT FROM EXXONMOBIL EXPLORATION; 27/04/2018 – Exxon CEO Woods to Break Long-Held Practice of Quarterly Silence; 29/03/2018 – PETROBRAS, QPI AND EXXON WIN BLOCK IN CAMPOS BASIN IN BRAZIL OIL AUCTION; 25/04/2018 – EXXON MOBIL CORP XOM.N RAISES DIVIDEND 6.5 PERCENT TO 82 CENTS; 14/05/2018 – EXXON BEAUMONT TEXAS REFINERY OVERHAULING DIESEL HYDROTREATER, SULFUR RECOVERY UNIT

Btc Capital Management Inc, which manages about $2.73B and $626.66M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Costco Whsl Corp New (NASDAQ:COST) by 1,357 shares to 4,589 shares, valued at $1.11 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Celgene Corp (NASDAQ:CELG) by 15,252 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 13,219 shares, and cut its stake in Ishares Tr (IWM).

More notable recent International Paper Company (NYSE:IP) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “How Much is International Paper Company’s (NYSE:IP) CEO Getting Paid? – Yahoo Finance” on May 06, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “US Stock Markets Advance Tuesday – Yahoo Finance” published on August 14, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “These 4 Measures Indicate That International Paper (NYSE:IP) Is Using Debt Extensively – Yahoo Finance” on July 29, 2019. More interesting news about International Paper Company (NYSE:IP) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “These Factors Make International Paper Company (NYSE:IP) An Interesting Investment – Yahoo Finance” published on June 03, 2019 as well as 247Wallst.com‘s news article titled: “Top Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades: AbbVie, Camping World, Cleveland-Cliffs, Coupa, Dollar General, DuPont, Nike, Roku, StoneCo and More – 24/7 Wall St.” with publication date: September 04, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.13 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.16, from 0.97 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 50 investors sold IP shares while 223 reduced holdings. 85 funds opened positions while 223 raised stakes. 316.13 million shares or 0.76% less from 318.55 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Moreover, Guggenheim Cap Limited Liability Company has 0.1% invested in International Paper Company (NYSE:IP) for 256,315 shares. 825,976 are held by Prudential. San Francisco Sentry Investment Grp (Ca) accumulated 5,439 shares. Gulf Bank (Uk) Ltd has invested 0.08% in International Paper Company (NYSE:IP). Amer Commercial Bank has 0.09% invested in International Paper Company (NYSE:IP) for 6,154 shares. Advisory Alpha Ltd Com stated it has 536 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Kentucky Retirement Insur Tru Fund holds 0.08% or 7,957 shares in its portfolio. Cipher LP stated it has 83,924 shares. Signaturefd Ltd Liability Corporation has 1,657 shares. Howland Cap Ltd Company holds 0.03% or 8,077 shares. Moreover, Guyasuta Inv Advsrs has 0.06% invested in International Paper Company (NYSE:IP) for 11,745 shares. Quantitative Invest Mgmt Limited Liability Corporation has invested 0.06% of its portfolio in International Paper Company (NYSE:IP). California State Teachers Retirement System has invested 0.06% in International Paper Company (NYSE:IP). Lpl Financial Limited Co stated it has 0.02% in International Paper Company (NYSE:IP). Covenant Multifamily Offices Ltd Liability accumulated 0.21% or 13,757 shares.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.92 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.28, from 0.64 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 51 investors sold XOM shares while 747 reduced holdings. 125 funds opened positions while 607 raised stakes. 2.24 billion shares or 0.17% more from 2.24 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. S&Co reported 2.11% of its portfolio in Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM). Paragon Mgmt Ltd Liability Corp holds 0.29% of its portfolio in Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM) for 7,663 shares. Moreover, Montag A And has 0.93% invested in Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM). Doheny Asset Management Ca holds 0.74% in Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM) or 10,818 shares. Gemmer Asset Management Llc has 0.13% invested in Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM). Rbo And Communications Limited Company has invested 3.03% in Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM). Mutual Of Omaha Bancorp Wealth accumulated 45,452 shares or 1.11% of the stock. Moreover, Lawson Kroeker Inv Mgmt Ne has 0.81% invested in Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM) for 28,098 shares. Carroll Financial Assoc Inc owns 1.39% invested in Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM) for 182,914 shares. Coastline owns 32,572 shares for 0.39% of their portfolio. Asset Strategies owns 20,520 shares for 0.39% of their portfolio. 45,257 were reported by Natl Mutual Ins Federation Of Agricultural Cooperatives. Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd owns 0.52% invested in Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM) for 1.03M shares. Lsv Asset has 8.66M shares for 1.12% of their portfolio. Texas-based Amer Bancorporation has invested 2.67% in Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM).