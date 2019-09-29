As Exxon Mobil (XOM) Stock Declined, Shareholder Gofen & Glossberg Has Cut Position by $741,152; Spirit Of America Management Lowered Its Targa Resources Corp. (TRGP) Position by $518,700

Gofen & Glossberg Llc decreased its stake in Exxon Mobil (XOM) by 1.81% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Gofen & Glossberg Llc sold 9,752 shares as the company’s stock declined 5.48% . The institutional investor held 527,611 shares of the integrated oil company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $40.43 million, down from 537,363 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Gofen & Glossberg Llc who had been investing in Exxon Mobil for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $302.44 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.72% or $0.51 during the last trading session, reaching $71.48. About 8.22M shares traded. Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM) has declined 9.03% since September 29, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 9.03% the S&P500. Some Historical XOM News: 07/03/2018 – EXXON MOBIL CORP XOM.N SAYS DOES NOT SEE ENOUGH INCENTIVES TO GROW CARBON CAPTURE AND SEQUESTRATION IN MARKETPLACE; 17/04/2018 – EXXONMOBIL XOM.N : HSBC RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $85 FROM $82.5; 14/05/2018 – Exxon Beaumont refinery overhauling coker, hydrotreater; 21/05/2018 – EXXON BAYTOWN TEXAS REFINERY BEGINS GASOLINE UNIT OVERHAUL; 06/03/2018 – EXXONMOBIL – PROGRAM ADVANCES TO OUTDOOR TESTING IN CALIFORNIA OF NATURALLY OCCURRING ALGAE STRAINS; 18/04/2018 – China to impose auti-dumping measures on synthetic rubber imported from U.S., EU, Singapore; 12/04/2018 – SANTOS LTD – ADVISED BY EXXONMOBIL THAT PRODUCTION OF LNG HAS SAFELY RESUMED FOLLOWING TEMPORARY SHUTDOWN OF OPS AFTER SEVERE EARTHQUAKE IN REGION; 11/05/2018 – Exxon Baytown, Texas refinery gasoline unit shut -trade; 10/04/2018 – Exxon Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 07/03/2018 – EXXONMOBIL – BY 2025 EXPECTS CASH FLOW COULD GROW 90 PCT AT 2017 OIL PRICES

Spirit Of America Management Corp decreased its stake in Targa Resources Corp. (TRGP) by 5.41% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Spirit Of America Management Corp sold 13,300 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.41% . The institutional investor held 232,574 shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $9.13 million, down from 245,874 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Spirit Of America Management Corp who had been investing in Targa Resources Corp. for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $9.25 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.05% or $0.02 during the last trading session, reaching $39.75. About 1.19 million shares traded. Targa Resources Corp. (NYSE:TRGP) has declined 25.40% since September 29, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 25.40% the S&P500. Some Historical TRGP News: 05/04/2018 – TARGA RESOURCES PARTNERS – INTENDS TO USE NET PROCEEDS FROM OFFERING TO REPAY BORROWINGS UNDER ITS CREDIT FACILITIES; 07/05/2018 – Targa Resources Corp. to Participate in Investor Conferences; 27/03/2018 – TARGA RESOURCES- TOTAL NET GROWTH CAPEX RELATED TO FALCON AND PEREGRINE PLANTS,PIPELINE SYSTEM IS ABOUT $500 MLN ; ABOUT $200 MLN EXPECTED TO BE SPENT IN 2018; 09/05/2018 – Targa Resources at UBS Utility & MLP Conference Tomorrow; 29/05/2018 – Targa Resources Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 03/05/2018 – TARGA RESOURCES SEES YR NET GROWTH CAPEX $2.18B; 03/05/2018 – KIRBY IN PACT TO BUY PRESSURE BARGES FROM TARGA RESOURCES CORP; 08/05/2018 – Targa Resources at Deutsche Bank MLP & Pipeline Day Tomorrow; 18/04/2018 – Targa Resources Declares Dividend of 91c; 10/04/2018 – Targa Resources Closes Above 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.78 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.14, from 0.92 in 2019Q1. It dropped, as 44 investors sold XOM shares while 788 reduced holdings. 108 funds opened positions while 537 raised stakes. 2.24 billion shares or 0.14% less from 2.24 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Brown Advisory Incorporated holds 0.53% or 2.43 million shares. Putnam Fl Mgmt Company holds 38,225 shares. Majedie Asset Mngmt has 665,802 shares for 3.92% of their portfolio. Employees Retirement System Of Texas invested in 0.53% or 457,200 shares. Asset Management Grp Inc Inc holds 5,052 shares or 0.14% of its portfolio. Osterweis Cap Mgmt invested in 0.11% or 21,182 shares. New England Investment & Retirement Gp reported 10,255 shares. Suntrust Banks reported 2.24M shares or 0.89% of all its holdings. Olstein Capital Mgmt LP holds 0.66% or 53,500 shares in its portfolio. Dimensional Fund Advsrs LP reported 30.85 million shares. Inv Management Of Virginia Lc, a Virginia-based fund reported 54,898 shares. Garrison Asset Limited Liability Corporation has invested 0.33% in Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM). Wealthcare Capital Management Ltd Liability Corp reported 6,067 shares or 0.06% of all its holdings. The Illinois-based Northern has invested 1.05% in Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM). 102,608 were reported by Kayne Anderson Rudnick Invest Mngmt Ltd Com.

Analysts await Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM) to report earnings on November, 1. They expect $0.91 earnings per share, down 37.67% or $0.55 from last year’s $1.46 per share. XOM’s profit will be $3.85B for 19.64 P/E if the $0.91 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.73 actual earnings per share reported by Exxon Mobil Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 24.66% EPS growth.

Gofen & Glossberg Llc, which manages about $3.51 billion and $2.92 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Occidental Petroleum (NYSE:OXY) by 10,133 shares to 199,825 shares, valued at $10.05M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Ishares Msci Emerging Mkts Ind (EEM) by 15,111 shares in the quarter, for a total of 256,583 shares, and has risen its stake in Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.89 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.24, from 1.13 in 2019Q1. It worsened, as 42 investors sold TRGP shares while 116 reduced holdings. 40 funds opened positions while 101 raised stakes. 214.74 million shares or 5.97% more from 202.65 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Sigma Planning Corporation reported 9,831 shares. River Mercantile Asset Mngmt Limited Liability Partnership holds 4,076 shares or 0.02% of its portfolio. 7,887 were reported by World Asset Mgmt. Rmb Capital Mngmt Ltd Llc invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Targa Resources Corp. (NYSE:TRGP). American Research & Management stated it has 920 shares. Macroview Investment Mgmt Lc has 52 shares. Coldstream Cap Management Incorporated holds 0.07% of its portfolio in Targa Resources Corp. (NYSE:TRGP) for 20,905 shares. Peconic Prns Ltd Liability Corp invested 5.25% of its portfolio in Targa Resources Corp. (NYSE:TRGP). Asset Mngmt holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Targa Resources Corp. (NYSE:TRGP) for 7,764 shares. Samson Cap Mgmt Ltd Company accumulated 1.53% or 20,686 shares. Meeder Asset Mgmt holds 216 shares. Brinker Capital reported 0.01% stake. Sei Investments accumulated 154,558 shares. Axa invested in 25,011 shares. Moreover, Oakworth Cap has 0% invested in Targa Resources Corp. (NYSE:TRGP) for 28 shares.

