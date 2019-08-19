As Exxon Mobil (XOM) Stock Declined, Pittenger & Anderson Has Upped by $686,800 Its Stake; Hexavest Trimmed Citrix Sys Ce (CTXS) Holding by $27.47 Million as Market Valuation Declined

Hexavest Inc decreased its stake in Citrix Sys Inc Ce (CTXS) by 98.88% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hexavest Inc sold 277,504 shares as the company’s stock declined 6.49% . The hedge fund held 3,152 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $314,000, down from 280,656 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hexavest Inc who had been investing in Citrix Sys Inc Ce for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $12.09 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.12% or $0.11 during the last trading session, reaching $92.33. About 358,494 shares traded. Citrix Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTXS) has declined 14.75% since August 19, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 14.75% the S&P500. Some Historical CTXS News: 25/04/2018 – Citrix Systems Sees FY EPS $5.20-EPS $5.30; 25/04/2018 – CITRIX SYSTEMS INC CTXS.O SEES FY 2018 GAAP SHR $3.45 TO $3.59; 06/03/2018 – TechTarget’s SearchVirtualDesktop.com Announces Call for Nominations for Best of Citrix Synergy 2018 Awards; 25/04/2018 – Citrix Systems Sees 2Q Rev $710M-$720M; 25/04/2018 – Citrix Systems Sees FY Adj EPS $5.20-Adj EPS $5.30; 08/05/2018 – CITRIX AIMING FOR 2022 REV. GROWTH OF AT LEAST 6%; 05/03/2018 Liquidware Joins Citrix in the Citrix Ready Pavilion at HIMSS 18 to Showcase Workspace Environment Essentials; 25/04/2018 – CITRIX SEES 2Q ADJ EPS $1.18 TO $1.22, EST. $1.08; 29/05/2018 – Citrix at Bernstein Strategic Decisions CEO Conference Tomorrow; 06/03/2018 – Glancy Prongay & Murray LLP Commences Investigation on Behalf of Citrix Systems, Inc. (CTXS) Investors

Pittenger & Anderson Inc increased its stake in Exxon Mobil Corp (XOM) by 22.52% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Pittenger & Anderson Inc bought 8,585 shares as the company’s stock declined 5.48% . The institutional investor held 46,715 shares of the integrated oil company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.78 million, up from 38,130 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Pittenger & Anderson Inc who had been investing in Exxon Mobil Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $293.05B market cap company. The stock increased 1.41% or $0.96 during the last trading session, reaching $69.26. About 3.01 million shares traded. Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM) has declined 9.03% since August 19, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 9.03% the S&P500. Some Historical XOM News: 09/05/2018 – Exxon Baton Rouge refinery preparing to restart crude unit; 14/03/2018 – EXCLUSIVE-VITOL JOINS FORCES WITH FRANCE’S TOTAL TO BUILD FLOATING LNG TERMINAL IN PAKISTAN – INDUSTRY, GOVT; 14/05/2018 – Renaissance Technologies Adds Amazon, Cuts Exxon: 13F; 17/04/2018 – ETHOSENERGY – THE CONTRACT IS FOR SUPPLY OF NEW W251B8 GAS TURBINE ROTOR; 29/03/2018 – Caproni dismissed the lawsuit with prejudice, meaning Exxon cannot bring it again; 07/03/2018 – Exxon Mobil Executives Detail Growth Plan; 13/03/2018 – Exxon and biotech group bet on producing algae-based fuel; 15/03/2018 – EXXONMOBIL SVP MARK ALBERS TO RETIRE; 10/05/2018 – Exxon’s Baton Rouge refinery restarts crude unit; 27/04/2018 – EXXON SAYS SELLING LOWER-VALUE ASSETS `REMAINS A PRIORITY’

Pittenger & Anderson Inc, which manages about $1.04 billion and $1.28 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Schwab Strategic Tr (SCHD) by 8,837 shares to 144,172 shares, valued at $7.54M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Cerner Corp (NASDAQ:CERN) by 24,178 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 65,679 shares, and cut its stake in Mondelez Intl Inc (NASDAQ:MDLZ).

Investors sentiment increased to 0.92 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.28, from 0.64 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 51 investors sold XOM shares while 747 reduced holdings. 125 funds opened positions while 607 raised stakes. 2.24 billion shares or 0.17% more from 2.24 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Appleton Prtn Ma holds 0.68% of its portfolio in Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM) for 63,887 shares. Palladium Prtn Limited, a Virginia-based fund reported 322,439 shares. Horizon Invs Llc reported 49,826 shares or 0.14% of all its holdings. 9.72 million were accumulated by California Public Employees Retirement. Troy Asset Ltd reported 0.03% stake. Yacktman Asset Mgmt Lp holds 2.30M shares or 2.29% of its portfolio. Weiss Asset Mgmt Limited Partnership has 0.02% invested in Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM). Park Avenue Secs Ltd Llc stated it has 27,521 shares. Pineno Levin Ford Asset Management accumulated 46,975 shares. Cortland Advisers Ltd Company has invested 2.3% of its portfolio in Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM). Harding Loevner LP holds 2.70M shares. 9,703 were reported by Wheatland Advsrs. Hollow Brook Wealth Lc owns 32,851 shares or 2.88% of their US portfolio. Murphy Pohlad Asset Mngmt Limited Company reported 30,113 shares. Ronna Sue Cohen has 0.6% invested in Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM).

More notable recent Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Exxon: Expect Additional Bearishness – Seeking Alpha” on August 08, 2019, also Benzinga.com with their article: “2 Analysts Weigh In On Exxon Mobil’s Q2 Earnings – Benzinga” published on August 05, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Exxon Mobil: Volatile Stock Price But Steady Dividend – Seeking Alpha” on August 17, 2019. More interesting news about Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM) were released by: Benzinga.com and their article: “ExxonMobil Surprises With Earnings Beat After Massive Miss Last Quarter – Benzinga” published on August 02, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Exxon Mobil: Surviving The Downturn – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: August 12, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.1 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.08, from 1.02 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 38 investors sold CTXS shares while 171 reduced holdings. 67 funds opened positions while 163 raised stakes. 140.26 million shares or 15.31% more from 121.63 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Utah Retirement holds 0.05% or 25,520 shares in its portfolio. Pathstone Family Office Ltd Liability Corp owns 34 shares. Commonwealth Of Pennsylvania Pub School Empls Retrmt Sys has 7,316 shares. Parallax Volatility Advisers Limited Partnership holds 0% or 1,110 shares. Element Cap Lc has 0.05% invested in Citrix Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTXS). Axa stated it has 0.09% in Citrix Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTXS). Hsbc Public Limited accumulated 185,262 shares or 0.03% of the stock. Alliancebernstein LP invested in 326,425 shares. Wells Fargo & Mn, a California-based fund reported 1.28 million shares. Voloridge Mngmt Ltd Liability Corporation invested in 0.31% or 104,830 shares. Oakworth Capital Inc reported 980 shares. Ameritas Prtnrs accumulated 4,702 shares or 0.02% of the stock. British Columbia Invest Mgmt Corp holds 0.03% in Citrix Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTXS) or 38,414 shares. Moreover, Royal London Asset Management has 0% invested in Citrix Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTXS) for 55,862 shares. Moreover, Westpac has 0% invested in Citrix Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTXS) for 8,739 shares.

Analysts await Citrix Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTXS) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $0.96 EPS, down 7.69% or $0.08 from last year’s $1.04 per share. CTXS’s profit will be $125.66M for 24.04 P/E if the $0.96 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.80 actual EPS reported by Citrix Systems, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 20.00% EPS growth.

Hexavest Inc, which manages about $16.29 billion and $7.89 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Cvs Health Corp Util (NYSE:CVS) by 86,668 shares to 1.36M shares, valued at $73.50 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Sysco Corp Co L (NYSE:SYY) by 49,271 shares in the quarter, for a total of 1.08 million shares, and has risen its stake in Progressive Corp Co (NYSE:PGR).

More notable recent Citrix Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTXS) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Citrix Systems: No Need To Panic – Seeking Alpha” on January 24, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Citrix Systems Inc (CTXS) CEO & PRESIDENT David J Henshall Sold $631,742 of Shares – Yahoo Finance” published on July 02, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Earnings Preview: Citrix Systems (CTXS) Q1 Earnings Expected to Decline – Nasdaq” on April 17, 2019. More interesting news about Citrix Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTXS) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Wall Street Breakfast: Tesla Sharp Profit Miss; Semis Soften – Seeking Alpha” published on July 25, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “A Look At The Intrinsic Value Of Citrix Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTXS) – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: July 12, 2019.