As Exxon Mobil (XOM) Stock Declined, Moon Capital Management Trimmed by $807,960 Its Holding; As Canadian National Railway Co (CNI) Market Value Rose, Raub Brock Capital Management LP Has Upped Holding

Raub Brock Capital Management Lp increased its stake in Canadian National Railway Co (CNI) by 3.12% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Raub Brock Capital Management Lp bought 7,035 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.83% . The institutional investor held 232,495 shares of the railroads company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $20.80M, up from 225,460 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Raub Brock Capital Management Lp who had been investing in Canadian National Railway Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $64.82 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.61% or $1.48 during the last trading session, reaching $90.36. About 220,995 shares traded. Canadian National Railway Company (NYSE:CNI) has risen 6.45% since August 23, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 6.45% the S&P500. Some Historical CNI News: 07/03/2018 – Canadian Natl Railway to Lease 130 Locomotives to Increase Capacity in Western Canada; 07/03/2018 – Canadian Natl Railway: CN Will Immediately Improve Movement of Western Canadian Grain; 23/04/2018 – CANADIAN NATIONAL RAILWAY CO CNR.TO SEES FY 2018 ADJUSTED SHR C$5.10 TO C$5.25; 23/04/2018 – CANADIAN NATIONAL RAILWAY CO – QTRLY OPERATING RATIO OF 67.8 PER CENT, AN INCREASE OF 6.0 POINTS; 23/04/2018 – CANADIAN NATIONAL RAILWAY CO – IN 2018, CN NOW PLANS TO INVEST APPROXIMATELY C$3.4 BLN IN ITS CAPITAL PROGRAM; 24/04/2018 – CANADIAN NATIONAL RAILWAY CO CNR.TO : RBC RAISES TARGET PRICE TO C$107 FROM C$105; 07/03/2018 – Canadian Natl Railway to Add Train Crews in Western Canada; 23/05/2018 – CANADIAN NATIONAL RAILWAY – FIVE-YEAR CONTRACT WITH TEAMSTERS CANADA RAIL CONFERENCE RUNS THROUGH DEC 31, 2022; 23/04/2018 – Canadian Natl Railway: Decrease in Revenue Due to Challenging Operating Conditions, Low Network Resiliency, Stronger Canadian Dollar; 18/04/2018 – Canadian National Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average

Moon Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Exxon Mobil Corp (XOM) by 0.09% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Moon Capital Management Llc sold 10 shares as the company’s stock declined 5.48% . The institutional investor held 11,494 shares of the integrated oil company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $928.68M, down from 11,504 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Moon Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Exxon Mobil Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $288.49B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.99% or $1.39 during the last trading session, reaching $68.18. About 3.88 million shares traded. Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM) has declined 9.03% since August 23, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 9.03% the S&P500. Some Historical XOM News: 21/05/2018 – Media Advisory: ExxonMobil Annual Meeting of Shareholders Wednesday May 30, 2018; 27/04/2018 – Exxon Mobil 1Q International Downstream Net $621M; 24/05/2018 – ALGERIA’S SONATRACH CEO SAYS WOULD DE DELIGHTED IF IT CAN AGREE WITH EXXON MOBIL ON SHALE GAS COOPERATION ”AND MORE”; 07/03/2018 – Exxon Mobil To Boost Tight-Oil Production Five-Fold From U.S. Permian Basin; 30/05/2018 – Exxon Mobil CEO: Plans to More Than Double Earnings Potential by 2025 While Addressing the Risks of Climate Change; 13/04/2018 – Energy Law360: BREAKING: Mass. Top Court Won’t Quash AG Climate Probe Of Exxon; 13/03/2018 – Trump picks CIA Director Mike Pompeo to replace the former Exxon Mobil chief executive; 23/03/2018 – Russia to decide on oil output hike by Exxon-led project by end-April; 03/05/2018 – ♫ Reuters Insider – Body found after Connecticut fire, hostage drama; 07/03/2018 – EXXON NOW SEES 9.5 BILLION BARRELS OIL EQUIVALENT IN GUYANA

Investors sentiment increased to 0.92 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.28, from 0.64 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 51 investors sold XOM shares while 747 reduced holdings. 125 funds opened positions while 607 raised stakes. 2.24 billion shares or 0.17% more from 2.24 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Curbstone Fin Management owns 71,302 shares for 1.57% of their portfolio. Dock Street Asset Incorporated owns 6,367 shares or 0.18% of their US portfolio. Sawgrass Asset stated it has 24,324 shares. Chesapeake Asset Management Limited Liability Corp has 19,615 shares for 2.7% of their portfolio. Voya Invest Management Ltd Liability Company holds 0.86% of its portfolio in Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM) for 4.76 million shares. First Financial Bank Of Omaha stated it has 279,552 shares or 1.55% of all its holdings. Hanson Mcclain Inc accumulated 27,169 shares. Grimes stated it has 0.52% in Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM). Mogy Joel R Investment Counsel owns 44,485 shares. 75,280 are owned by Somerville Kurt F. Atlas Browninc holds 2.47% or 43,104 shares in its portfolio. Peak Asset Mgmt Lc accumulated 13,868 shares or 0.38% of the stock. Adage Capital Prtnrs Gru Limited Liability Company has invested 0.3% in Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM). Dorsey And Whitney Tru Com Lc holds 75,206 shares. Silvercrest Asset Management Group Inc Limited Liability Corporation reported 0.44% in Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM).

Moon Capital Management Llc, which manages about $166.36M and $87.00 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Kkr & Co Inc by 17,910 shares to 126,289 shares, valued at $2.97 billion in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Renaissancere Holdings Ltd (NYSE:RNR) by 136 shares in the quarter, for a total of 17,619 shares, and has risen its stake in Apple Inc (NASDAQ:AAPL).