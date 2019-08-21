As Exxon Mobil (XOM) Stock Declined, Howard Capital Management Has Trimmed by $412,400 Its Position; Fate Therapeutics (FATE) Holder Polaris Venture Management Company Has Decreased Its Position as Stock Rose

Howard Capital Management decreased its stake in Exxon Mobil Corp (XOM) by 5.93% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Howard Capital Management sold 5,155 shares as the company’s stock declined 5.48% . The institutional investor held 81,728 shares of the integrated oil company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $6.60 million, down from 86,883 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Howard Capital Management who had been investing in Exxon Mobil Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $294.61B market cap company. The stock increased 0.87% or $0.6 during the last trading session, reaching $69.63. About 5.76 million shares traded. Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM) has declined 9.03% since August 21, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 9.03% the S&P500. Some Historical XOM News: 25/05/2018 – EXXON EXPECTS NO IMPACT TO PRODUCTION FROM ALBERTO STORM; 30/05/2018 – Exxon Mobil Takes Off — Finally — Barron’s Blog; 20/03/2018 – COSAN SIGNS NEW CONTRACT TO DISTRIBUTE EXXONMOBIL LUBRICANTS; 15/05/2018 – Russia’s Rosneft looks to Vietnam experience to help global expansion; 08/05/2018 – QP’S CEO SEES HUGE GROWTH FOR GAS DEMAND IN U.S., SAYS BIGGEST GROWTH TO COME FROM CHINA, INDIA AND OTHER ASIAN COUNTRIES AS WELL AS MIDDLE EAST; 29/03/2018 – EXXON AND QPI WIN ANOTHER BLOCK IN SANTOS BASIN IN BRAZIL OIL AUCTION; 11/04/2018 – Energy Journal: Exxon Seeks New Deals With Qatar; 27/04/2018 – Exxon Mobil earnings: $1.09 per share, vs $1.12 EPS expected; 29/03/2018 – EXXON, QPI, PETROBRAS TAKE CAMPOS BLOCK 789 FOR BRL 2.8B; 07/03/2018 – Exxon Sinks As It Fails to Promise Buybacks — CERAWeek Market Talk

Polaris Venture Management Company decreased its stake in Fate Therapeutics Inc. (FATE) by 19.22% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Polaris Venture Management Company sold 350,333 shares as the company’s stock rose 35.11% . The institutional investor held 1.47 million shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $25.88 million, down from 1.82M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Polaris Venture Management Company who had been investing in Fate Therapeutics Inc. for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.25 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.54% or $0.29 during the last trading session, reaching $19.11. About 158,179 shares traded. Fate Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FATE) has risen 152.00% since August 21, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 152.00% the S&P500. Some Historical FATE News: 19/03/2018 – FATE THERAPEUTICS ANNOUNCES ADDITIONAL CLINICAL DATA FROM PHASE 1 STAGE OF PROTECT CLINICAL TRIAL OF PROTMUNE™; 19/03/2018 – FATE CITES PHASE 1 STAGE OF PROTECT CLINICAL TRIAL OF PROTMUNE; 10/05/2018 – Fate Therapeutics 1Q Loss/Shr 27c; 29/03/2018 – Fate Therapeutics Announces Initial Clinical Data of FATE-NK100 for Recurrent Ovarian Cancer at the Innate Killer Summit 2018; 10/04/2018 – Fate Therapeutics at Deutsche Bank Health Care Conference May 9; 19/03/2018 – FATE SAYS NO PROTMUNE-RELATED SERIOUS ADVERSE EVENTS REPORTED; 29/03/2018 – Fate Therapeutics: Stable Disease With Tumor Shrinkage Reported in Subject 2 Following Single Dose of NK100; 05/03/2018 Fate Therapeutics 4Q Loss/Shr 29c; 06/03/2018 – FATE THERAPEUTICS INC FATE.O : BMO RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $20 FROM $7; 06/03/2018 – FATE THERAPEUTICS INC FATE.O : LEERINK RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $16 FROM $11

Howard Capital Management, which manages about $328.90M and $708.01M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Raytheon Co (NYSE:RTN) by 5,010 shares to 90,823 shares, valued at $16.54 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Leidos Holdings Inc (NYSE:LDOS) by 4,851 shares in the quarter, for a total of 156,510 shares, and has risen its stake in Ishares U.S. Medical Devices ( (IHI).

More notable recent Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Exxon Mobil: Volatile Stock Price But Steady Dividend – Seeking Alpha” on August 17, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Exxon: Expect Additional Bearishness – Seeking Alpha” published on August 08, 2019, Benzinga.com published: “Barclays Likes Chevron Better Than Exxon Right Now For Big Oil Investors – Benzinga” on August 19, 2019. More interesting news about Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM) were released by: Benzinga.com and their article: “ExxonMobil Surprises With Earnings Beat After Massive Miss Last Quarter – Benzinga” published on August 02, 2019 as well as Benzinga.com‘s news article titled: “Exxon Earnings Surprise To The Upside A Day After Oil Prices Tank – Benzinga” with publication date: August 02, 2019.

