As Exxon Mobil (XOM) Stock Declined, Holder Welch & Forbes Trimmed Stake by $1.98 Million; As Progressive Ohio (PGR) Share Value Rose, Shareholder Villere St Denis J & Co Has Trimmed Its Stake

Villere St Denis J & Co Llc decreased its stake in Progressive Corp Ohio (PGR) by 0.4% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Villere St Denis J & Co Llc sold 5,712 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.29% . The institutional investor held 1.44M shares of the property-casualty insurers company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $114.72M, down from 1.44M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Villere St Denis J & Co Llc who had been investing in Progressive Corp Ohio for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $45.08B market cap company. The stock increased 0.09% or $0.07 during the last trading session, reaching $77.1. About 3.75M shares traded or 32.54% up from the average. The Progressive Corporation (NYSE:PGR) has risen 36.28% since September 30, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 36.28% the S&P500.

Welch & Forbes Llc decreased its stake in Exxon Mobil Corp (XOM) by 3.81% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Welch & Forbes Llc sold 26,049 shares as the company’s stock declined 5.48% . The institutional investor held 658,069 shares of the integrated oil company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $50.43 million, down from 684,118 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Welch & Forbes Llc who had been investing in Exxon Mobil Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $302.44B market cap company. The stock increased 0.72% or $0.51 during the last trading session, reaching $71.48. About 8.22 million shares traded. Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM) has declined 9.03% since September 30, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 9.03% the S&P500. Some Historical XOM News: 15/03/2018 – Exxon offers May-loading Sokol crude cargoes in tender; 05/03/2018 – CERAWEEK – OPEC DOES NOT PLAN ‘PRESSURE’ FOR COMPANIES OPERATING IN MEMBER COUNTRIES, U.S. SHALE, BUT WANTS DIALOGUE -NIGERIAN ENERGY MINISTER; 23/05/2018 – EXXONMOBIL REPORTS GREENHOUSE GAS REDUCTION MEASURES; 29/03/2018 – EXXONMOBIL WINS EIGHT DEEPWATER BLOCKS IN LATEST BRAZIL BID ROU; 07/03/2018 – Exxon Mobil To Grow Chemicals Manufacturing Capacity in North America, Asia Pacific by About 40%; 07/03/2018 – EXXON CEO WOODS SPEAKS AT ANALYST DAY CONFERENCE; 07/03/2018 – Exxon’s Guyana Prospects May Reach 700K BPD by 2027 — CERAWeek Market Talk; 07/03/2018 – Exxon Mobil: To Increase Earnings to $31B by 2025 at 2017 Prices Vs 2017 Adjusted Profit of $15B; 18/04/2018 – CHINA COMMERCE MINISTRY SAYS EXXON MOBIL AMONG COMPANIES IN THE LIST AFFECTED BY HALOGENATED BUTYL RUBBER MOVE; 29/03/2018 – DUTCH GOVERNMENT WILL CUT GAS PRODUCTION AT GRONINGEN TO 12 BCM BY OCTOBER 2022 -STATEMENT

Analysts await Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM) to report earnings on November, 1. They expect $0.91 EPS, down 37.67% or $0.55 from last year’s $1.46 per share. XOM’s profit will be $3.85 billion for 19.64 P/E if the $0.91 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.73 actual EPS reported by Exxon Mobil Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 24.66% EPS growth.

Welch & Forbes Llc, which manages about $3.95B and $4.11B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Jpmorgan Chase & Co (NYSE:JPM) by 16,421 shares to 640,620 shares, valued at $71.62M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Nordstrom Inc (NYSE:JWN) by 13,500 shares in the quarter, for a total of 24,000 shares, and has risen its stake in Watsco Inc (NYSE:WSO).

Analysts await The Progressive Corporation (NYSE:PGR) to report earnings on October, 15. They expect $1.30 earnings per share, down 17.20% or $0.27 from last year’s $1.57 per share. PGR’s profit will be $760.04 million for 14.83 P/E if the $1.30 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.66 actual earnings per share reported by The Progressive Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -21.69% negative EPS growth.

Villere St Denis J & Co Llc, which manages about $3.49B and $1.63 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) by 3,300 shares to 50,934 shares, valued at $7.09M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Ebix Inc (NASDAQ:EBIX) by 72,628 shares in the quarter, for a total of 1.26 million shares, and has risen its stake in Howard Hughes Corp (NYSE:HHC).

