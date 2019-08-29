As Exxon Mobil (XOM) Stock Declined, Holder Sta Wealth Management Raised Holding; Tiedemann Wealth Management Has Upped Amgen (AMGN) Stake by $362,313

Sta Wealth Management Llc increased its stake in Exxon Mobil Corp (XOM) by 7.34% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Sta Wealth Management Llc bought 5,593 shares as the company’s stock declined 5.48% . The institutional investor held 81,764 shares of the integrated oil company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $6.61 million, up from 76,171 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Sta Wealth Management Llc who had been investing in Exxon Mobil Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $286.36 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.73% or $0.49 during the last trading session, reaching $67.68. About 9.03M shares traded. Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM) has declined 9.03% since August 29, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 9.03% the S&P500. Some Historical XOM News: 07/04/2018 – SABIC SEES GROWTH FROM JVS WITH EXXON, ARAMCO, SHENHUA; 25/04/2018 – Exxon Mobil boosts quarterly dividend to 82 cents; 14/03/2018 – VITOL DEVELOPING LNG IMPORT PROJECT IN BANGLADESH; 20/04/2018 – Colorado counties sue Exxon, Suncor over climate change; 05/04/2018 – EXXONMOBIL CATALYSTS AND LICENSING LLC ANNOUNCE DEAL WITH SINOCHEM HONGRUN PETROCHEMICAL TO LICENSE EXXONMOBIL’S FLEXICOKING TECHNOLOGY; 06/03/2018 – CERAWEEK-U.S. metals tariff would hurt future returns -shale company CEO; 30/05/2018 – Exxon Mobil investors voted down four shareholder proposals in its annual meeting, including one that would require the oil giant to report on its political lobbying; 30/05/2018 – EXXON MOBIL CORP XOM.N SHAREHOLDERS VOTE TO SUPPORT EXECUTIVE COMPENSATION PLAN; 23/05/2018 – Exxon sets goals for curbs on emissions; 24/04/2018 – ExxonMobil Makes Polypropylene (PP) Commitment Launching New Achieve Advanced PP

Tiedemann Wealth Management Llc increased its stake in Amgen Inc (AMGN) by 12.58% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Tiedemann Wealth Management Llc bought 1,917 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.93% . The institutional investor held 17,158 shares of the biological products (no diagnostic substances) company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.26M, up from 15,241 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Tiedemann Wealth Management Llc who had been investing in Amgen Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $124.45B market cap company. The stock increased 0.50% or $1.03 during the last trading session, reaching $207.52. About 3.79M shares traded or 21.48% up from the average. Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) has declined 2.12% since August 29, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 2.12% the S&P500. Some Historical AMGN News: 25/05/2018 – FDA CONFIRMS ORPHAN DRUG STATUS FOR AMGEN’S ROMIPLOSTIM; 07/03/2018 – AMGEN REPORTS 2018 2Q DIV; 26/04/2018 – ABBVIE INC – QTRLY GLOBAL HUMIRA SALES $4.71 BLN, UP 14.4 PCT ON REPORTED BASIS; 18/05/2018 – Novartis, Amgen: FDA Approves Aimovig; 25/05/2018 – LUPIN LTD LUPN.NS SAYS CO ON COURSE WITH ITS PLANS FOR BIOSIMILAR ETANERCEPT FILING IN U.S. AND IS TARGETING THE SAME IN FY 2019-20; 26/04/2018 – Amgen Bond Trading 35x Average; Clients Net Sellers; 10/04/2018 – AMGEN INC – FOLLOWING RECENT U.S. FEDERAL TAX REFORM, CO MADE DECISION TO LOCATE NEW PLANT IN U.S. RHODE ISLAND; 27/04/2018 – AMGEN GETS POSITIVE CHMP OPINION TO EXPAND USE OF PROLIA® (DENO; 24/04/2018 – Amgen, Inc. Cuts 2018 View To EPS $11.30-EPS $12.28; 11/04/2018 – Fujifilm Kyowa Kirin Biologics Partners with Mylan to Commercialize Biosimilar to Humira® (adalimumab)

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.88 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.11, from 0.99 in 2018Q4.

Tiedemann Wealth Management Llc, which manages about $5.35B and $2.12B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Invesco Exchng Traded Fd Tr by 217,451 shares to 338,316 shares, valued at $13.71 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Schwab Strategic Tr (FNDA) by 10,368 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 76,988 shares, and cut its stake in Vanguard Intl Equity Index F (VWO).

Investors sentiment increased to 0.92 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.28, from 0.64 in 2018Q4.

Sta Wealth Management Llc, which manages about $570.34 million and $449.92 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Ishares Tr (LQD) by 47,464 shares to 4,097 shares, valued at $488,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Select Sector Spdr Tr (XLK) by 158,555 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 7,792 shares, and cut its stake in Select Sector Spdr Tr.