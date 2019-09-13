As Exxon Mobil (XOM) Stock Declined, Gyroscope Capital Management Group Has Increased by $1.25 Million Its Position; As Service Intl (SCI) Stock Price Rose, Epoch Investment Partners Upped Holding

Gyroscope Capital Management Group Llc increased its stake in Exxon Mobil Corp (XOM) by 587.36% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Gyroscope Capital Management Group Llc bought 16,446 shares as the company’s stock declined 5.48% . The institutional investor held 19,246 shares of the integrated oil company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.47M, up from 2,800 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Gyroscope Capital Management Group Llc who had been investing in Exxon Mobil Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $305.63B market cap company. The stock increased 0.35% or $0.25 during the last trading session, reaching $72.24. About 1.75M shares traded. Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM) has declined 9.03% since September 13, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 9.03% the S&P500. Some Historical XOM News: 06/03/2018 – EXXON’S XTO PRESIDENT SARA ORTWEIN COMMENTS DURING CERAWEEK; 25/04/2018 – Hartford Dividend & Growth HLS Adds Halliburton, Cuts Exxon; 17/04/2018 – LIBERIA TO PROBE EXXON OIL DEAL AFTER GLOBAL WITNESS REPORT; 27/04/2018 – CORRECT: EXXON 1Q PRODUCTION REPORTED IN ERROR; 07/03/2018 – Exxon’s XTO caps leaking gas well in Ohio; 30/05/2018 – EXXON PRESS CONFERENCE ENDS; 24/04/2018 – U.S. top court curbs human rights claims against companies; 29/05/2018 – EXXON MOBIL’S ALEX VOLKOV COMMENTS AT OSLO GAS CONFERENCE; 27/04/2018 – Exxon Mobil 1Q EPS $1.09; 15/05/2018 – COLUMN-Green penny finally drops for Australia’s oil and gas industry: Russell

Epoch Investment Partners Inc increased its stake in Service Corp Intl (SCI) by 2.49% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Epoch Investment Partners Inc bought 9,379 shares as the company’s stock rose 11.56% . The institutional investor held 385,558 shares of the other consumer services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $18.04M, up from 376,179 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc who had been investing in Service Corp Intl for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $8.80 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.84% or $0.87 during the last trading session, reaching $48.26. About 225,440 shares traded. Service Corporation International (NYSE:SCI) has risen 24.40% since September 13, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 24.40% the S&P500. Some Historical SCI News: 09/03/2018 – HK Bourse: Announcement From Sinopec Oilfield Service Corp; 10/04/2018 – Service Corp Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 24/04/2018 – Service Corp Presenting at Bank of America Conference May 16; 15/05/2018 – Service Corp Presenting at Bank of America Conference Tomorrow; 22/03/2018 – SINOPEC OILFIELD SERVICE CORP – UNIT WON BID FOR SIX SECTIONS OF PROJECT FOR CONSTRUCTION OF GAS PIPELINE, WITH A CONSTRUCTION PERIOD OF 18 MONTHS; 25/04/2018 – Service Corp 1Q Net $82M; 25/04/2018 – SERVICE CORP 1Q ADJ EPS 47C, EST. 43C; 27/03/2018 – SINOPEC OILFIELD SERVICE CORP 600871.SS – RECEIVED RESIGNATION LETTER FROM INDEPENDENT NON EXECUTIVE DIRECTOR ZHANG HUAQIAO; 27/03/2018 – Service Corporation International and the Archdiocese of New Orleans Announce New Funeral Home and Cemetery; 27/03/2018 – SINOPEC OILFIELD SERVICE CORP – FY LOSS ATTRIBUTABLE RMB10.58 BLN VS LOSS OF RMB16.11 BLN

Gyroscope Capital Management Group Llc, which manages about $127.73 million and $265.26M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Te Connectivity Ltd (NYSE:TEL) by 11,961 shares to 82,347 shares, valued at $7.86 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Lam Research Corp (NASDAQ:LRCX) by 4,149 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 43,235 shares, and cut its stake in Willis Towers Watson Pub Ltd.

Epoch Investment Partners Inc, which manages about $43.62B and $22.15B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Microchip Technology Inc (NASDAQ:MCHP) by 10,061 shares to 147,936 shares, valued at $12.83 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Citizens Finl Group Inc (NYSE:CFG) by 612,709 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 669,518 shares, and cut its stake in Comfort Sys Usa Inc (NYSE:FIX).

