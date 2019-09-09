As Exxon Mobil (XOM) Stock Declined, Grimes & Company Has Cut by $324,640 Its Holding; Perritt Capital Management Has Increased Stake in Profire Energy Com (PFIE) as Share Price Declined

Grimes & Company Inc decreased its stake in Exxon Mobil Corporation (XOM) by 4.68% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Grimes & Company Inc sold 4,058 shares as the company’s stock declined 5.48% . The institutional investor held 82,673 shares of the integrated oil company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $6.68 million, down from 86,731 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Grimes & Company Inc who had been investing in Exxon Mobil Corporation for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $292.47B market cap company. The stock increased 0.94% or $0.66 during the last trading session, reaching $70.93. About 10.42 million shares traded. Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM) has declined 9.03% since September 9, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 9.03% the S&P500. Some Historical XOM News: 05/04/2018 – ExxonMobil Awards FLEXICOKING Technology License to Sinochem Hongrun Petrochemical Co. Ltd; 26/04/2018 – EXXON, LUKOIL, GAZPROM, TOTAL NOT INTERESTED IN THIS BIDDING ROUND, ZARUBEZHNEFT MAY BID LATER -IRAQI OFFICIAL; 15/03/2018 – Exxon’s Mark Albers to Retire, Leaving Oil Major’s Inner Sanctum; 07/03/2018 – EXXON MOBIL CORP XOM.N CEO WOODS: ‘l HAVE EVERY INTENTION OF MEETING THOSE TARGETS’; 29/03/2018 – DUTCH GOVERNMENT BASE CASE SHOWS GRONINGEN PRODUCTION FALLING TO 17.5 BCM FOR YEAR STARTING OCT. 2019; 27/04/2018 – The Incredible Shrinking Exxon — Heard on the Street; 07/04/2018 – SABIC SEES GROWTH FROM JVS WITH EXXON, ARAMCO, SHENHUA; 27/04/2018 – EXXON PAPUA NEW GUINEA BACK TO NORMAL BY EARLY MAY AFTER QUAKE; 22/05/2018 – Exxon Reports Leak, Emissions at Baytown, Texas, Refinery; 29/03/2018 – ExxonMobil Wins Eight Deepwater Blocks in Latest Brazil Bid Round

Perritt Capital Management Inc increased its stake in Profire Energy Inc Com (PFIE) by 161.28% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Perritt Capital Management Inc bought 632,704 shares as the company’s stock declined 7.01% . The institutional investor held 1.03M shares of the energy company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.84 million, up from 392,296 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Perritt Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Profire Energy Inc Com for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $72.79 million market cap company. The stock decreased 1.31% or $0.02 during the last trading session, reaching $1.51. About 61,951 shares traded. Profire Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:PFIE) has declined 57.06% since September 9, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 57.06% the S&P500. Some Historical PFIE News: 04/04/2018 – Profire Energy Non-Deal Roadshow Scheduled By Maxim for Apr. 11; 19/04/2018 – DJ Profire Energy Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (PFIE); 05/04/2018 – Profire Energy Non-Deal Roadshow Scheduled By Maxim for Apr. 12; 07/03/2018 – Profire Energy 4Q Rev $38.2M; 07/03/2018 – Correct: Profire Energy FY Rev $38.2M; 09/05/2018 – Profire Energy 1Q EPS 4c; 07/03/2018 Profire Energy Reports Financial Results for Fiscal Year 2017; 14/05/2018 – Granahan Investment Buys New 1.3% Position in Profire Energy; 12/04/2018 – Profire Energy at Non-Deal Roadshow Hosted By Maxim Today

Investors sentiment increased to 0.92 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.28, from 0.64 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 51 investors sold XOM shares while 747 reduced holdings. 125 funds opened positions while 607 raised stakes. 2.24 billion shares or 0.17% more from 2.24 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Jones Fincl Lllp reported 26,938 shares. Gould Asset Mngmt Ltd Ca holds 13,110 shares. Guild Management Inc stated it has 28,100 shares. Beech Hill Advisors holds 2,700 shares. Spinnaker Trust holds 0.75% of its portfolio in Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM) for 92,897 shares. Obermeyer Wood Investment Counsel Lllp stated it has 20,754 shares. Iberiabank Corporation, Louisiana-based fund reported 109,306 shares. Howe Rusling reported 45,358 shares or 0.63% of all its holdings. Prio Wealth Ltd Partnership reported 572,537 shares. Pettyjohn Wood And White reported 108,697 shares stake. First City Mgmt Inc stated it has 3.71% of its portfolio in Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM). Lourd Cap Ltd Liability Company, a California-based fund reported 246,583 shares. 127,855 are held by Tctc Hldgs Limited Liability Corporation. Vaughan Nelson Inv Mngmt Ltd Partnership has 0.02% invested in Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM). Shelter Mutual Company stated it has 2% in Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM).

Grimes & Company Inc, which manages about $1.63 billion and $1.28 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity (SCHE) by 136,269 shares to 189,347 shares, valued at $4.93 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB) by 10,963 shares in the quarter, for a total of 52,223 shares, and has risen its stake in Principal Financial Group (NYSE:PFG).

Analysts await Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM) to report earnings on November, 1. They expect $0.91 EPS, down 37.67% or $0.55 from last year’s $1.46 per share. XOM’s profit will be $3.75 billion for 19.49 P/E if the $0.91 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.73 actual EPS reported by Exxon Mobil Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 24.66% EPS growth.

More notable recent Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Big Oil Is on the Prowl for Its Next Big Acquisition – Yahoo Finance” on September 08, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Iraq, Exxon still in talks over mega project – Seeking Alpha” published on August 11, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Have Insiders Been Selling Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM) Shares This Year? – Yahoo Finance” on May 31, 2019. More interesting news about Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Exxon Mobil Trading Near Year-Low; This Isn’t A Cyclical Downturn, It Is Structural – Seeking Alpha” published on September 06, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Exxon considering sale of British North Sea assets – Reuters – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: August 13, 2019.

Perritt Capital Management Inc, which manages about $709.62 million and $266.84 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Bankwell Finl Group Inc Com (NASDAQ:BWFG) by 35,727 shares to 70,000 shares, valued at $2.04M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Matrix Svc Co (NASDAQ:MTRX) by 74,300 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 76,100 shares, and cut its stake in Photronics Inc (NASDAQ:PLAB).