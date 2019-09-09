As Exxon Mobil (XOM) Stock Declined, Eagle Global Advisors Has Decreased Position; Noesis Capital Mangement Lowered Its Holding in Baxter International (BAX) by $80.09 Million as Valuation Rose

Noesis Capital Mangement Corp decreased its stake in Baxter International (BAX) by 0.98% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Noesis Capital Mangement Corp sold 985 shares as the company’s stock rose 11.29% . The institutional investor held 99,958 shares of the medical and dental instruments company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $8.13B, down from 100,943 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Noesis Capital Mangement Corp who had been investing in Baxter International for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $45.86 billion market cap company. The stock increased 2.13% or $1.87 during the last trading session, reaching $89.78. About 2.99 million shares traded or 37.02% up from the average. Baxter International Inc. (NYSE:BAX) has risen 17.67% since September 9, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 17.67% the S&P500. Some Historical BAX News: 22/05/2018 – BAXTER CEO: BALANCE SHEET ALLOWS FOR TUCK-IN ACQUISITIONS; 21/03/2018 – FDA: New Drug Application (NDA): 016677 Company: BAXTER HLTHCARE; 26/04/2018 – BAXTER INTERNATIONAL INC – INCREASES FULL-YEAR 2018 SALES GROWTH OUTLOOK TO 7 TO 8 PERCENT ON A REPORTED BASIS; 26/04/2018 – BAXTER INTERNATIONAL INC – QTRLY SALES IN U.S. TOTALED $1.1 BLN, INCREASING 4 PERCENT ON A REPORTED BASIS AND 2 PERCENT ON AN OPERATIONAL BASIS; 21/05/2018 – Baxter International Sees 2020 Adj EPS $3.60-Adj EPS $3.75; 30/03/2018 – Fitch Upgrades Baxter to ‘A-‘; Outlook Stable; 30/03/2018 – FDA: Baxter Healthcare Corporation- Prismaflex Control Unit. Dialyzer, high permeability with or without sealed dialysate; 22/05/2018 – Baxter CEO Sees New Products, Expansion Driving Growth (Video); 26/04/2018 – BAXTER INTERNATIONAL INC BAX.N SEES FY 2018 GAAP SHR $2.49 TO $2.62; 26/04/2018 – Baxter International Sees 2Q Adj EPS 69c-Adj EPS 71c

Eagle Global Advisors Llc decreased its stake in Exxon Mobil Corp (XOM) by 4.25% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Eagle Global Advisors Llc sold 5,794 shares as the company’s stock declined 5.48% . The hedge fund held 130,435 shares of the integrated oil company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $10.54 million, down from 136,229 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Eagle Global Advisors Llc who had been investing in Exxon Mobil Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $292.47B market cap company. The stock increased 0.94% or $0.66 during the last trading session, reaching $70.93. About 7.66 million shares traded. Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM) has declined 9.03% since September 9, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 9.03% the S&P500. Some Historical XOM News: 30/05/2018 – Exxon CEO Sees Oil’s Economic Gain Balanced Against Environment; 11/04/2018 – EXXONMOBIL REPORTS 84% BOOST IN P’NYANG RE; 23/05/2018 – Exxon Mobil Aims For 15% Decrease in Methane Emissions by 2020; 14/03/2018 – ExxonMobil expects to resume paying Australian corporate tax in 2021; 14/05/2018 – APG Asset Adds Six Flags, Exits National Fuel, Cuts Exxon: 13F; 29/03/2018 – EXXON’S BIDS IN 15TH ROUND SHOW CONFIDENCE IN BRAZIL: LACERDA; 13/04/2018 – Chevron greenlights Gorgon LNG expansion off west Australian coast; 09/05/2018 – Exxon Mobil Unit Sells Italy Refinery, Fuel Terminals to Algeria; 06/03/2018 – EXXON’S XTO PRESIDENT SARA ORTWEIN COMMENTS DURING CERAWEEK; 14/03/2018 – EXCLUSIVE-Vitol targets Southeast Asia’s LNG boom with import projects

Analysts await Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM) to report earnings on November, 1. They expect $0.91 earnings per share, down 37.67% or $0.55 from last year’s $1.46 per share. XOM’s profit will be $3.75 billion for 19.49 P/E if the $0.91 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.73 actual earnings per share reported by Exxon Mobil Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 24.66% EPS growth.

Eagle Global Advisors Llc, which manages about $3.60B and $2.56 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Spdr Series Trust (SCPB) by 19,960 shares to 113,334 shares, valued at $3.46 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Spdr Ser Tr (FLRN) by 35,670 shares in the quarter, for a total of 154,550 shares, and has risen its stake in Facebook Inc (NASDAQ:FB).

Investors sentiment increased to 0.92 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.28, from 0.64 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 51 investors sold XOM shares while 747 reduced holdings. 125 funds opened positions while 607 raised stakes. 2.24 billion shares or 0.17% more from 2.24 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Vaughan Nelson Invest Management LP holds 0.02% of its portfolio in Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM) for 15,764 shares. Fifth Third State Bank reported 1.02% of its portfolio in Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM). Cahill Financial Advsrs Inc reported 11,084 shares. White Pine Llc, a Minnesota-based fund reported 33,580 shares. Mcrae Capital Management Inc stated it has 29,599 shares or 1% of all its holdings. Qci Asset Mngmt New York has 1.97% invested in Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM). Curbstone Management holds 1.57% or 71,302 shares in its portfolio. Peregrine Asset Advisers has invested 0.38% of its portfolio in Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM). Atria Invs Limited Liability has 0.11% invested in Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM). Washington Company reported 1.49% of its portfolio in Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM). Gotham Asset Mngmt Limited Liability accumulated 279,676 shares or 0.33% of the stock. Fdx Advisors Incorporated accumulated 88,503 shares. 3,881 are held by Horan Capital Llc. Bkd Wealth Ltd has 0.31% invested in Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM). The New York-based Goldman Sachs Incorporated has invested 0.42% in Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM).

Analysts await Baxter International Inc. (NYSE:BAX) to report earnings on October, 30. They expect $0.84 earnings per share, up 5.00% or $0.04 from last year’s $0.8 per share. BAX’s profit will be $429.07M for 26.72 P/E if the $0.84 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.89 actual earnings per share reported by Baxter International Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -5.62% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.96 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.19, from 0.77 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 42 investors sold BAX shares while 290 reduced holdings. 98 funds opened positions while 221 raised stakes. 417.48 million shares or 0.97% less from 421.57 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Lord Abbett & Llc has 0% invested in Baxter International Inc. (NYSE:BAX). Paragon Cap Mgmt Ltd has 3,361 shares. Field And Main State Bank stated it has 3,800 shares. Blue Capital Inc holds 0.12% in Baxter International Inc. (NYSE:BAX) or 2,716 shares. Cwm Lc has invested 0% in Baxter International Inc. (NYSE:BAX). Winch Advisory Service Limited Liability Corp has 0% invested in Baxter International Inc. (NYSE:BAX). Twin Cap holds 0.53% or 131,080 shares in its portfolio. Moreover, Town And Country Savings Bank And Tru Dba First Bankers Tru has 0.56% invested in Baxter International Inc. (NYSE:BAX) for 14,415 shares. Marshall Wace Llp, United Kingdom-based fund reported 11,231 shares. Magnetar Fincl Ltd Liability stated it has 97,000 shares. Ifrah Services has invested 0.22% in Baxter International Inc. (NYSE:BAX). Los Angeles Mgmt And Equity Rech Incorporated holds 1.29M shares. Old Dominion Cap Mngmt holds 5,200 shares. Amalgamated National Bank, New York-based fund reported 64,620 shares. Kentucky Retirement owns 0.16% invested in Baxter International Inc. (NYSE:BAX) for 20,840 shares.

Noesis Capital Mangement Corp, which manages about $365.10M and $276.51 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Kayne Anderson Mlp (NYSE:KYN) by 3,800 shares to 39,025 shares, valued at $626.00 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Cisco Systems Inc (NASDAQ:CSCO) by 909 shares in the quarter, for a total of 7,687 shares, and has risen its stake in Qualcomm Inc. (NASDAQ:QCOM).