As Exxon Mobil (XOM) Stock Declined, Banque Pictet & Cie Sa Boosted Stake; Bradley Foster & Sargent Raised Its Oracle (ORCL) Holding by $508,747

Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc increased its stake in Oracle (ORCL) by 4.87% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc bought 9,599 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.59% . The institutional investor held 206,507 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $11.09M, up from 196,908 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc who had been investing in Oracle for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $179.60B market cap company. The stock increased 1.64% or $0.87 during the last trading session, reaching $53.84. About 10.20 million shares traded. Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL) has risen 17.96% since September 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 17.96% the S&P500. Some Historical ORCL News: 25/05/2018 – TucsonNewsNow: BREAKING: Avoid intersection of Oracle and Wetmore in #Tucson Motorcycle crash has closed several lanes. Only; 21/03/2018 – ORACLE – CONTRACT ALSO EXTENDS TO THE WESTERN INTERSTATE COMMISSION FOR HIGHER EDUCATION; 05/05/2018 – HIGHLIGHTS-Buffett, ‘Oracle of Omaha,’ comments on earnings, investing; 10/04/2018 – Oracle Retail and Adyen Deliver Unified and Global Retail Consumer Payments; 10/04/2018 – Vuzix M300 Smart Glasses Selected by Oracle as Part of Service Cloud Showcase at ModernCX; 27/03/2018 – ORACLE CAN SEEK BILLIONS FROM GOOGLE OVER USE OF ANDROID; 19/03/2018 – Tengler’s top picks include Cisco, Oracle, J.P. Morgan and FedEx; 07/05/2018 – No Bitcoin for the Oracle: Warren Buffett Dismisses Cryptocurrencies — Barron’s Blog; 20/03/2018 – Oracle Gets a Bit Cloudier — Heard on the Street; 05/05/2018 – HIGHLIGHTS-Buffett, ‘Oracle of Omaha,’ on bonds, deals

Banque Pictet & Cie Sa increased its stake in Exxon Mobil Corp (XOM) by 8.1% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Banque Pictet & Cie Sa bought 9,700 shares as the company’s stock declined 5.48% . The institutional investor held 129,500 shares of the integrated oil company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $10.46 million, up from 119,800 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Banque Pictet & Cie Sa who had been investing in Exxon Mobil Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $297.32B market cap company. The stock increased 1.41% or $0.98 during the last trading session, reaching $70.27. About 9.59 million shares traded. Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM) has declined 9.03% since September 6, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 9.03% the S&P500. Some Historical XOM News: 28/03/2018 – ExxonMobil to Release 2017 Financial and Operating Review; 27/04/2018 – ExxonMobil Earnings Increase 16 Percent to $4.7 Billion in First Quarter 2018; 27/04/2018 – Exxon Mobil 1Q International Downstream Net $621M; 27/04/2018 – EXXON 1Q CHEMICAL EARNINGS $1.01B; 08/03/2018 – Exxon Sees Brazil Deals as Safe Despite Candidate’s Tough Talk; 16/04/2018 – Saudi Aramco downstream profit lagged peers in H1 2017 – Bloomberg; 07/03/2018 – EXXONMOBIL – EXPECT 2025 DOWNSTREAM EARNINGS TO ABOUT DOUBLE FROM 2017 LEVEL; 07/03/2018 – INSIGHT-Shakes and superstition: Exxon faces backlash in Papua New Guinea; 29/03/2018 – EXXON TO CONTINUE LOOKING AT OPPORTUNITIES IN BRAZIL: LACERDA; 29/03/2018 – DUTCH GOVERNMENT: IN THE YEARS FOLLOWING 2022, GRONINGEN GAS PRODUCTION WILL BE “BUILT DOWN TO ZERO”

Investors sentiment increased to 0.68 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.04, from 0.64 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 66 investors sold ORCL shares while 606 reduced holdings. 138 funds opened positions while 316 raised stakes. 1.75 billion shares or 6.81% less from 1.87 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 17,085 are owned by National Asset Mgmt. Moreover, Carnegie Capital Asset Mgmt Limited Liability Corp has 0.02% invested in Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL) for 4,158 shares. Commonwealth Of Pennsylvania Pub School Empls Retrmt holds 0.14% of its portfolio in Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL) for 148,970 shares. New York-based Cibc Ww Markets has invested 0.27% in Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL). Highstreet Asset Mngmt reported 27,018 shares. Roundview Ltd Limited Liability Company holds 15,014 shares. Mutual Of Omaha Comml Bank Wealth invested in 9,788 shares or 0.16% of the stock. The Massachusetts-based Btim has invested 1.19% in Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL). Appleton Prns Ma reported 5,997 shares. North Star Invest invested 0.14% in Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL). Korea Corporation reported 0.39% of its portfolio in Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL). Academy Management Tx reported 351,188 shares. Macroview Invest Mngmt Ltd Limited Liability Company invested in 1.14% or 8,584 shares. Kcm Investment Advisors Lc invested 0.17% of its portfolio in Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL). Walter & Keenan Financial Consulting Com Mi Adv owns 4,500 shares.

Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc, which manages about $2.48B and $2.87 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR) by 4,768 shares to 52,234 shares, valued at $3.58M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Abbvie Inc (NYSE:ABBV) by 13,197 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 145,534 shares, and cut its stake in Helmerich & Payne (NYSE:HP).

Banque Pictet & Cie Sa, which manages about $5.21B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Ishares Tr (MCHI) by 12,832 shares to 346,494 shares, valued at $21.63M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Procter And Gamble Co (NYSE:PG) by 14,084 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 79,418 shares, and cut its stake in Chevron Corp New (NYSE:CVX).

Investors sentiment increased to 0.92 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.28, from 0.64 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 51 investors sold XOM shares while 747 reduced holdings. 125 funds opened positions while 607 raised stakes. 2.24 billion shares or 0.17% more from 2.24 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Hedeker Wealth Limited Co accumulated 1.41% or 25,785 shares. Haverford invested in 1.08 million shares or 1.61% of the stock. Callahan Advsr Limited Liability has 126,824 shares. Clarivest Asset Management Lc invested in 0% or 2,495 shares. Vaughan Nelson Inv Mngmt Ltd Partnership, Texas-based fund reported 15,764 shares. M&T Bank reported 3.41 million shares. Biondo Inv Advsrs Limited Liability Co has invested 1.28% of its portfolio in Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM). Pittenger Anderson owns 46,715 shares. River Road Asset Mngmt Ltd Co holds 565,716 shares or 1.02% of its portfolio. Cap Int reported 7.95M shares. Grimes Incorporated has invested 0.52% in Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM). Convergence Ptnrs Lc has invested 1.04% of its portfolio in Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM). The Oregon-based Vision Capital has invested 0.09% in Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM). M Kraus invested 0.78% in Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM). Amer Management Co reported 137,786 shares or 3.18% of all its holdings.