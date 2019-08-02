As Exxon Mobil (XOM) Stock Declined, Aviance Capital Management Raised Its Position by $4.67 Million; Cacti Asset Management Boosted Disney Walt Co (DIS) Position by $38.33 Million; Stock Rose

Cacti Asset Management Llc increased its stake in Disney Walt Co (DIS) by 72.94% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cacti Asset Management Llc bought 345,331 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.86% . The institutional investor held 818,803 shares of the television services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $90.91 million, up from 473,472 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cacti Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Disney Walt Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $255.29B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.81% or $1.16 during the last trading session, reaching $141.85. About 8.43M shares traded. The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) has risen 26.97% since August 2, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 26.97% the S&P500. Some Historical DIS News: 14/03/2018 – New York Post: Disney is ramping up its plans to challenge Netflix; 14/03/2018 – Walt Disney Co. Reorganizes to Focus on Streaming; 20/04/2018 – New York Post: The heartbreaking story behind Disney’s `Aladdin’; 23/05/2018 – COMCAST CORP – CO CONSIDERING AND IS IN ADVANCED STAGES OF PREPARING AN OFFER FOR BUSINESSES THAT FOX HAS AGREED TO SELL TO DISNEY; 15/05/2018 – Hollywood Rpter: Dana Walden, Gary Newman Ink 1-Year Fox Contract Extension as Disney Sale Looms; 08/05/2018 – Disney could choose to split Fox’s assets with Comcast in lieu of a bidding war; 31/05/2018 – Trump Wants Apology From Disney’s Iger Over 2017 Russia Report; 29/05/2018 – ABC cancels TV’s ‘Roseanne’ hours after star’s racist ‘ape’ tweet; 08/03/2018 – Disney: Executive Compensation Advisory Gets 52% of Votes Against; 09/03/2018 – Disney shareholders reject CEO Bob Iger’s $48.5 million annual pay packet

Aviance Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Exxon Mobil Corp (XOM) by 17060.82% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Aviance Capital Management Llc bought 58,348 shares as the company’s stock declined 5.48% . The institutional investor held 58,690 shares of the integrated oil company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.74 million, up from 342 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Aviance Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Exxon Mobil Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $306.73 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.56% or $1.9 during the last trading session, reaching $72.46. About 16.74M shares traded or 62.51% up from the average. Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM) has declined 9.03% since August 2, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 9.03% the S&P500. Some Historical XOM News: 13/04/2018 – EXXONMOBIL XOM.N : CREDIT SUISSE RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $82 FROM $80; 27/04/2018 – EXXON SAYS SELLING LOWER-VALUE ASSETS `REMAINS A PRIORITY’; 30/05/2018 – EXXON: NEW PROJECTS WILL MAKE UP HALF OF EARNINGS BY 2025; 16/04/2018 – Exxon’s Baytown, Texas refinery coker overhaul may finish in early June; 27/04/2018 – Mixed Oil Fortunes: Exxon Misses, Chevron Crushes Estimates; 30/05/2018 – EXXON: CARBON CAPTURE CRITICAL TO ACHIEVING 2-DEGREE SCENARIO; 11/04/2018 – Exxon: Size of Natural Gas Resource at P’Nyang Field in Papua New Guinea Up to 4.36 Trillion Cubic Feet of Gas; 25/04/2018 – Exxon Mobil boosts quarterly dividend to 82 cents; 29/03/2018 – New York Attorney General: Judge Dismisses Exxon Suit Related to Climate Change Probes; 21/05/2018 – GHANA IS SAID TO FAVOR GOIL AS EXXON MOBIL OIL BLOCK PARTNER

Aviance Capital Management Llc, which manages about $2.20 billion and $668.25M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Spdr Dow Jones Industrial Average Etf (DIA) by 17,286 shares to 25,268 shares, valued at $6.55M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in First Trust Tactical High Yield Etf (HYLS) by 240,335 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 904,165 shares, and cut its stake in Bce Inc Com New (NYSE:BCE).

Investors sentiment increased to 0.92 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.28, from 0.64 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 51 investors sold XOM shares while 747 reduced holdings. 125 funds opened positions while 607 raised stakes. 2.24 billion shares or 0.17% more from 2.24 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Deroy & Devereaux Private Counsel Inc accumulated 260,888 shares. Tiemann Ltd Liability Com reported 17,055 shares or 1.05% of all its holdings. 97,925 are owned by Smithfield Trust. Cidel Asset reported 0.06% of its portfolio in Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM). Tiverton Asset Mngmt Limited Liability accumulated 0.52% or 148,818 shares. Huntington Bancshares owns 1.47 million shares. Dimensional Fund Advisors Ltd Partnership invested 1.02% in Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM). Marathon Trading Investment Mgmt Ltd Liability Corp has invested 0.04% in Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM). Utd Automobile Association invested 0.51% in Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM). Spears Abacus Lc holds 0.22% of its portfolio in Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM) for 21,311 shares. Sprott holds 60,150 shares or 1.05% of its portfolio. Hayek Kallen Mgmt reported 55,175 shares. Cutler Inv Counsel Limited Com holds 1.76% of its portfolio in Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM) for 111,454 shares. Ramsay Stattman Vela Price owns 64,513 shares or 1.9% of their US portfolio. Verity Asset Mngmt owns 4,553 shares for 0.43% of their portfolio.

