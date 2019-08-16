As Exxon Mobil (XOM) Stock Declined, Associated Banc-Corp Has Decreased Stake; Wd (WDFC) Holder Vgi Partners Pty LTD Decreased Its Position by $393,263

Associated Banc-Corp decreased its stake in Exxon Mobil Corp (XOM) by 1.66% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Associated Banc-Corp sold 4,804 shares as the company’s stock declined 5.48% . The institutional investor held 285,413 shares of the integrated oil company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $23.06M, down from 290,217 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Associated Banc-Corp who had been investing in Exxon Mobil Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $287.89 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.17% or $0.79 during the last trading session, reaching $68.04. About 3.23M shares traded. Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM) has declined 9.03% since August 16, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 9.03% the S&P500. Some Historical XOM News: 17/04/2018 – ETHOSENERGY: EXXONMOBIL CONTRACT FOR W251B8 GAS TURBINE ROTOR; 21/05/2018 – GHANA IS SAID TO FAVOR GOIL AS EXXON MOBIL OIL BLOCK PARTNER; 08/05/2018 – QP’S CEO SAYS SHARE OF OVERSEAS UPSTREAM EXPANSION WILL BE ”A GOOD PORTION” IN LONG-TERM BUT WON’T BE COMPARABLE TO HOME; 17/04/2018 – EXXONMOBIL – INITIATED PROCESS FOR MONETIZATION OF HORN RIVER ASSETS CONSISTING OF OPERATED & NON-OPERATED PROPERTIES IN CANADA; 15/03/2018 – Exxon offers May-loading Sokol crude cargoes in tender; 30/05/2018 – EXXON: NEW PROJECTS WILL MAKE UP HALF OF EARNINGS BY 2025; 14/05/2018 – Exxon Beaumont, Texas refinery to perform work on coker; 05/03/2018 – CERAWEEK-Nigeria minister says majors in shale, OPEC should keep crude price stable; 09/05/2018 – Algeria’s Sonatrach to buy ExxonMobil’s Augusta refinery -Les Echos; 04/05/2018 – ETEnergyWorld: ETEnergyworld | Exxon pushes ahead with Rosneft LNG project despite sanctions

Vgi Partners Pty Ltd decreased its stake in Wd (WDFC) by 0.68% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Vgi Partners Pty Ltd sold 2,327 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.39% . The institutional investor held 338,109 shares of the major chemicals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $57.29M, down from 340,436 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Vgi Partners Pty Ltd who had been investing in Wd for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $2.52B market cap company. The stock increased 0.32% or $0.59 during the last trading session, reaching $183.65. About 35,061 shares traded. WD-40 Company (NASDAQ:WDFC) has risen 13.16% since August 16, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.16% the S&P500. Some Historical WDFC News: 05/04/2018 – WD-40 SEES FY EPS $4.07 TO $4.14, EST. $3.94 (2 EST.); 05/04/2018 – WD-40 CO SAYS FY 18 NET INCOME IS PROJECTED TO BE BETWEEN $56.6 MLN AND $57.5 MLN; 05/04/2018 WD 40 2Q EPS $1.05

Associated Banc-Corp, which manages about $1.73B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Microsoft Corp (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 47,931 shares to 583,924 shares, valued at $68.87 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Schneider National Inc by 15,720 shares in the quarter, for a total of 1.33 million shares, and has risen its stake in Lam Research Corp (NASDAQ:LRCX).

Investors sentiment increased to 0.92 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.28, from 0.64 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 51 investors sold XOM shares while 747 reduced holdings. 125 funds opened positions while 607 raised stakes. 2.24 billion shares or 0.17% more from 2.24 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Hightower Advsrs Ltd Company reported 5.56 million shares. New York State Common Retirement Fund holds 1.12% or 10.78 million shares. Ingalls And Snyder Ltd Company holds 1.12% or 291,062 shares. Carret Asset Mngmt Ltd Liability Corporation invested 1.44% of its portfolio in Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM). 3,236 were accumulated by Cap Advsr Limited Liability Company. Moreover, Mondrian Invest Prns Limited has 1.96% invested in Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM). 212,487 were accumulated by Parthenon Limited. The New Hampshire-based Hemenway Co Ltd Co has invested 0.56% in Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM). Fukoku Mutual Life Insur Co owns 17,126 shares. Alethea Mgmt Ltd Llc, California-based fund reported 4,500 shares. Westpac Banking Corporation invested in 498,333 shares. Bluefin Trading Lc invested 0.03% of its portfolio in Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM). Janney Montgomery Scott Ltd Liability Co reported 948,261 shares. Acg Wealth holds 36,494 shares or 0.4% of its portfolio. Phocas Financial Corp holds 6,472 shares or 0.05% of its portfolio.

More notable recent Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Hereâ€™s What Hedge Funds Think About Exxon Mobil Corporation (XOM) – Yahoo Finance” on June 10, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Exxon Mobil: Get Away From This Yield – Seeking Alpha” published on August 09, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Imagine Owning Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) And Wondering If The 24% Share Price Slide Is Justified – Yahoo Finance” on May 13, 2019. More interesting news about Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Exxon downgraded at RBC as macro headwinds mount – Seeking Alpha” published on July 18, 2019 as well as Benzinga.com‘s news article titled: “2 Analysts Weigh In On Exxon Mobil’s Q2 Earnings – Benzinga” with publication date: August 05, 2019.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.39 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.32, from 1.71 in 2018Q4. It dropped, as 25 investors sold WDFC shares while 59 reduced holdings. 29 funds opened positions while 88 raised stakes. 11.86 million shares or 8.82% less from 13.01 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. South Dakota Council holds 1,510 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. California State Teachers Retirement reported 20,898 shares stake. Comm Bank reported 2,398 shares. Lpl Limited Company invested 0% of its portfolio in WD-40 Company (NASDAQ:WDFC). Moreover, Nelson Van Denburg Campbell Wealth Mgmt Group Lc has 0.24% invested in WD-40 Company (NASDAQ:WDFC). Amalgamated Commercial Bank reported 2,256 shares. Citigroup owns 0% invested in WD-40 Company (NASDAQ:WDFC) for 16,236 shares. Cap Fund Sa invested in 1,200 shares. Renaissance Techs Ltd Liability stated it has 503,638 shares or 0.08% of all its holdings. Merian Global Investors (Uk) Ltd reported 0.01% stake. Invesco Limited reported 0.01% of its portfolio in WD-40 Company (NASDAQ:WDFC). State Street Corp reported 406,288 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Bluemountain Capital Mngmt Ltd stated it has 0% in WD-40 Company (NASDAQ:WDFC). Schulhoff Com reported 0.17% of its portfolio in WD-40 Company (NASDAQ:WDFC). Bbva Compass Retail Bank owns 12,134 shares for 0.13% of their portfolio.