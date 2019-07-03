As Exxon Mobil (XOM) Shares Rose, Summit Financial Wealth Advisors Raised by $510,720 Its Holding; Schneider Capital Management Has Boosted Koppers Holdings (KOP) Position

Summit Financial Wealth Advisors Llc increased its stake in Exxon Mobil Corp (XOM) by 15.25% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Summit Financial Wealth Advisors Llc bought 6,384 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.16% with the market. The institutional investor held 48,237 shares of the integrated oil company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.90 million, up from 41,853 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Summit Financial Wealth Advisors Llc who had been investing in Exxon Mobil Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $323.58B market cap company. The stock increased 0.95% or $0.72 during the last trading session, reaching $76.44. About 3.99M shares traded. Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM) has declined 6.67% since July 3, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 11.10% the S&P500. Some Historical XOM News: 30/05/2018 – EXXON CEO DARREN WOODS ENDS SPEECH, BEGINS VOTING PROCEDURES; 27/04/2018 – EXXON PAPUA NEW GUINEA BACK TO NORMAL BY EARLY MAY AFTER QUAKE; 12/04/2018 – EXCLUSIVE-Chevron, Exxon seek ‘small refinery’ waivers from US biofuels law; 30/05/2018 – EXXON MOBIL CORP XOM.N SHAREHOLDERS REJECT PROPOSAL TO SPLIT CHIEF EXECUTIVE, CHAIRMAN ROLES; 29/05/2018 – Exxon Baton Rouge refinery shuts large CDU for 2 wks of repairs; 30/05/2018 – EXXON MOBIL CORP XOM.N SHAREHOLDERS REJECT PROPOSAL ON LOBBYING PAYMENTS AND DISCLOSURE; 26/04/2018 – Shell writes off Groningen gas field on Dutch phase-out; 11/04/2018 – EXXONMOBIL XOM.N – INCREASE SUPPORTS A POTENTIAL SIGNIFICANT EXPANSION OF OPERATIONS IN COUNTRY; 20/04/2018 – Colorado counties sue Exxon, Suncor over climate change; 05/04/2018 – Exxon at Group Lunch Hosted By Capital Alpha Today

Schneider Capital Management Corp increased its stake in Koppers Holdings Inc. (KOP) by 11.56% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Schneider Capital Management Corp bought 50,650 shares as the company’s stock rose 24.65% with the market. The institutional investor held 488,951 shares of the forest products company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $12.70 million, up from 438,301 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Schneider Capital Management Corp who had been investing in Koppers Holdings Inc. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $589.26M market cap company. The stock increased 0.72% or $0.21 during the last trading session, reaching $29.38. About 33,093 shares traded. Koppers Holdings Inc. (NYSE:KOP) has declined 22.48% since July 3, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 26.91% the S&P500. Some Historical KOP News: 10/04/2018 – Koppers Sees 2018 Capex $60M-$70M; 10/04/2018 – KOPPERS HOLDINGS INC – APPROXIMATELY $200 MLN IN CASH; 13/04/2018 – KOPPERS HOLDINGS- AGREEMENT AMENDED TO ADD TERM LOAN COMPONENT IN AMOUNT OF $100 MLN WITH 10% ANNUAL AMORTIZATION AND A MANDATORY PREPAYMENT PROVISION; 10/04/2018 – Koppers Sees 2018 Adjusted Ebitda $240 Million; 10/04/2018 – Koppers Sees Deal Contributing 15c-20c in 2018 EPS; 10/04/2018 – KOPPERS HOLDINGS INC – DEAL FOR APPROXIMATELY $200 MLN IN CASH; 10/04/2018 – Koppers Sees 2018 Sales $1.9B; 10/04/2018 – Koppers Holdings Closes Above 200-Day Moving Average; 13/04/2018 – KOPPERS HOLDINGS SAYS ON APRIL 10, UNIT ENTERED INTO SECOND AMENDMENT AND JOINDER TO CREDIT AGREEMENT, DATED FEBRUARY 17, 2017; 03/05/2018 – Koppers Holdings Inc. Announces Retirement of Thomas D. Loadman, Senior Vice President, Railroad Products and Services

Summit Financial Wealth Advisors Llc, which manages about $360.13 million and $378.64M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Schwab Strategic Tr (SCHD) by 9,000 shares to 47,774 shares, valued at $2.52 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

