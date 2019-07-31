As Exxon Mobil (XOM) Shares Rose, Reilly Financial Advisors Cut Position; As Avalonbay Communities (AVB) Market Valuation Rose, Holder Aew Capital Management LP Has Decreased Holding by $5.54 Million

Aew Capital Management LP decreased its stake in Avalonbay Communities Inc (AVB) by 2.47% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Aew Capital Management LP sold 27,700 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.36% with the market. The hedge fund held 1.09 million shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $219.20 million, down from 1.12 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Aew Capital Management LP who had been investing in Avalonbay Communities Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $29.57B market cap company. The stock increased 0.58% or $1.23 during the last trading session, reaching $212.09. About 275,792 shares traded. AvalonBay Communities, Inc. (NYSE:AVB) has risen 21.98% since July 31, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 17.55% the S&P500. Some Historical AVB News: 25/04/2018 – AvalonBay Sees 2Q FFO $2.15/Shr-FFO $2.21/Shr; 26/04/2018 – NEW SUPPLY IN AVB’S MARKETS IS 25,000 PER QUARTER IN ’18: CEO; 23/05/2018 – AvalonBay Communities, Inc. Declares Second Quarter 2018 Dividends; 26/04/2018 – AVALONBAY EARNINGS CONFERENCE CALL BEGINS; 20/03/2018 – AVALONBAY HAVING TO REPURPOSE LOBBIES TO MEET CO-WORK DEMAND; 25/04/2018 – AVALONBAY COMMUNITIES INC – QTRLY FUNDS FROM OPERATIONS ATTRIBUTABLE TO COMMON STOCKHOLDERS PER SHARE INCREASED 6.4% TO $2.17; 25/04/2018 – AVALONBAY 1Q CORE FFO/SHR $2.18, EST. $2.19; 25/04/2018 – AVALONBAY SEES 2Q CORE FFO/SHR $2.16 TO $2.22, EST. $2.21; 20/03/2018 TIM NAUGHTON, CEO AVALONBAY, SPEAKS AT NYU CONFERENCE IN NYC; 25/04/2018 – AvalonBay Sees 2Q EPS $1.91-EPS $1.97

Reilly Financial Advisors Llc decreased its stake in Exxon Mobil Corp (XOM) by 45.59% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Reilly Financial Advisors Llc sold 16,922 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.16% with the market. The institutional investor held 20,197 shares of the integrated oil company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.63 million, down from 37,119 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors Llc who had been investing in Exxon Mobil Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $319.22B market cap company. The stock increased 0.08% or $0.06 during the last trading session, reaching $75.41. About 2.74 million shares traded. Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM) has declined 6.67% since July 31, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 11.10% the S&P500. Some Historical XOM News: 07/03/2018 – Exxon Mobil: Earnings, Cash Flow From Ops to Roughly Double by 2025; 12/04/2018 – CHEVRON CVX.N , EXXON MOBIL XOM.N ASK TRUMP ADMINISTRATION FOR HARDSHIP WAIVERS FROM U.S. BIOFUELS LAW; 07/03/2018 – Exxon Mobil Plans Two World-Class Steam Crackers in U.S; 27/04/2018 – CORRECT: EXXON 1Q PRODUCTION REPORTED IN ERROR; 12/04/2018 – Exxon Restarts PNG LNG Ahead of Schedule After Quake Outage; 26/04/2018 – HESS CORP – SUBSIDIARY REACHED AGREEMENT WITH ESSO EXPLORATION AND PRODUCTION GUYANA LIMITED TO ACQUIRE INTEREST IN KAIETEUR BLOCK; 17/05/2018 – Exxon’s Baytown, Texas refinery completes crude unit overhaul; 29/05/2018 – Exxon Baton Rouge refinery shuts large CDU for 2 wks of repairs; 04/05/2018 – ETEnergyWorld: ETEnergyworld | Exxon pushes ahead with Rosneft LNG project despite sanctions; 29/03/2018 – EXXONMOBIL – NOW HAS INTERESTS IN 24 BLOCKS OFFSHORE BRAZIL

Investors sentiment increased to 0.92 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.28, from 0.64 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 51 investors sold XOM shares while 747 reduced holdings. 125 funds opened positions while 607 raised stakes. 2.24 billion shares or 0.17% more from 2.24 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. First Citizens Bancorp And Com reported 74,043 shares. Annex Advisory Svcs Limited Co holds 10,434 shares. Guyasuta Invest Advsr owns 172,631 shares for 1.55% of their portfolio. Ls Inv Advsr Ltd Llc has invested 0.93% in Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM). Guardian reported 3,332 shares stake. Northstar Asset Mgmt Ltd Company invested in 68,531 shares. Southeast Asset Inc holds 30,516 shares. Wealth Architects Limited Liability Com reported 16,116 shares. Schwartz Investment Counsel has invested 0.3% in Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM). Wealth Planning Limited Liability Com holds 34,355 shares. 34,001 are held by Ashford Cap Inc. Sg Americas Ltd Llc stated it has 169,151 shares. The Illinois-based Premier Asset Management has invested 0.55% in Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM). Miller Howard stated it has 0.01% in Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM). Oak Ridge Invests holds 0.03% or 5,016 shares.

Reilly Financial Advisors Llc, which manages about $679.11 million and $770.52 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Spdr Ser Tr (FLRN) by 22,482 shares to 85,559 shares, valued at $2.63M in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Analysts await Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM) to report earnings on August, 2 before the open. They expect $0.76 earnings per share, down 17.39% or $0.16 from last year’s $0.92 per share. XOM’s profit will be $3.22 billion for 24.81 P/E if the $0.76 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.55 actual earnings per share reported by Exxon Mobil Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 38.18% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.25 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.08, from 1.17 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 30 investors sold AVB shares while 139 reduced holdings. 59 funds opened positions while 153 raised stakes. 124.21 million shares or 1.53% less from 126.14 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Texas Permanent School Fund stated it has 26,947 shares or 0.09% of all its holdings. Sei Company holds 190,497 shares or 0.13% of its portfolio. Sandy Spring Natl Bank, a Maryland-based fund reported 317 shares. Ubs Asset Mgmt Americas invested in 929,127 shares. 436,378 are held by Security Rech & Mgmt. Andra Ap owns 35,000 shares. Daiwa Sb Invests Limited holds 200 shares. Gotham Asset Management Llc reported 0.02% of its portfolio in AvalonBay Communities, Inc. (NYSE:AVB). 148,569 were reported by Balyasny Asset Mgmt Ltd Liability Corporation. Norinchukin Bancorporation The holds 0.07% or 27,441 shares. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc reported 25 shares. 173,382 were accumulated by Adage Capital Lc. Fil has invested 0.03% in AvalonBay Communities, Inc. (NYSE:AVB). Cls Investments Ltd Co invested 0.01% of its portfolio in AvalonBay Communities, Inc. (NYSE:AVB). Moreover, Kempen Capital Mngmt Nv has 1.56% invested in AvalonBay Communities, Inc. (NYSE:AVB) for 85,468 shares.