As Exxon Mobil (XOM) Shares Rose, Holder Broderick Brian C Has Decreased Position; Stepstone Group LP Lowered Its Stake in Fidus Invt (FDUS) as Stock Rose

Broderick Brian C decreased its stake in Exxon Mobil (XOM) by 17.18% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Broderick Brian C sold 11,271 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.16% with the market. The institutional investor held 54,343 shares of the integrated oil company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.39M, down from 65,614 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Broderick Brian C who had been investing in Exxon Mobil for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $317.78B market cap company. The stock increased 0.11% or $0.08 during the last trading session, reaching $75.07. About 6.83 million shares traded. Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM) has declined 6.67% since July 23, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 11.10% the S&P500. Some Historical XOM News: 12/03/2018 – BHP WAIVES PRE-EMPTION RIGHT, PROVIDES CONSENT TO SALE BY EXXON; 24/04/2018 – ExxonMobil Makes Polypropylene (PP) Commitment Launching New Achieve Advanced PP; 30/05/2018 – Exxon Mobil criticized for worker rights and safety issues at annual shareholder meeting; 04/05/2018 – EXXON BATON ROUGE LOUISIANA REFINERY CRUDE UNIT MAY BE SHUT 1-2 WKS FOR REPAIRS AFTER FIRE; 28/05/2018 – ENI, EXXON, OIL AND GAS PLAN OFFSHORE DRILLING IN PAKISTAN: APP; 21/05/2018 – ExxonMobil and Employees Donate Almost $50 Million to U.S. Colleges and Universities; 30/05/2018 – Exxon Says World Needs More Oil Even as Emission Concern Lingers; 29/03/2018 – DUTCH GOVERNMENT: AFTER 2022, FURTHER REDUCTION IN GRONINGEN PRODUCTION TO 7.5 BCM PER YEAR; 07/03/2018 – Exxon Mobil: Earnings, Cash Flow From Ops to Roughly Double by 2025; 07/03/2018 – EXXON CEO WOODS SPEAKS AT ANALYST DAY CONFERENCE

Stepstone Group Lp decreased its stake in Fidus Invt Corp (FDUS) by 18.49% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Stepstone Group Lp sold 48,101 shares as the company’s stock rose 11.74% with the market. The hedge fund held 212,004 shares of the company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.25M, down from 260,105 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Stepstone Group Lp who had been investing in Fidus Invt Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $397.04M market cap company. The stock increased 0.31% or $0.05 during the last trading session, reaching $16.23. About 82,857 shares traded. Fidus Investment Corporation (NASDAQ:FDUS) has risen 17.75% since July 23, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.32% the S&P500. Some Historical FDUS News: 16/04/2018 – BAM IN COLLATERALIZED REINSURANCE PACT WITH FIDUS RE LTD; 03/05/2018 – FIDUS INVESTMENT CORP FDUS.O – QTRLY NET INVESTMENT INCOME PER SHARE $0.30; 16/04/2018 – BUILD AMERICA MUTUAL – EXPANDING CLAIMS-PAYING RESOURCES BY $100 MLN THROUGH COLLATERALIZED REINSURANCE AGREEMENT WITH FIDUS RE; 06/04/2018 – KBRA Assigns Preliminary Long-Term Credit Rating of AA with a Stable Outlook to Fidus Re Ltd.’s Series 2018-1 Class A Principal-at-Risk Variable Rate Notes; 03/05/2018 – FIDUS INVESTMENT CORP FDUS.O – QTRLY ADJUSTED NET INVESTMENT INCOME PER SHARE $ 0.36; 06/04/2018 KBRA Assigns Preliminary Long-Term Credit Rating of AA with a Stable Outlook to Fidus Re Ltd.’s Series 2018-1 Class A

More notable recent Fidus Investment Corporation (NASDAQ:FDUS) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Why Fidus Investment (FDUS) is Poised to Beat Earnings Estimates Again – Nasdaq” on July 18, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Approaching Oversold Conditions, Driving 9% Yield With Upcoming Specials – Seeking Alpha” published on September 13, 2018, Globenewswire.com published: “Fidus Investment Corporation Granted Third SBIC License – GlobeNewswire” on April 17, 2019. More interesting news about Fidus Investment Corporation (NASDAQ:FDUS) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “BDC Sector Reporting Q1 Results: Gladstone Capital And Fidus Investment – Seeking Alpha” published on May 01, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Fidus Investment Corporation: A 6.00% Baby Bond IPO From This BDC – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: February 12, 2019.

Analysts await Fidus Investment Corporation (NASDAQ:FDUS) to report earnings on August, 1. They expect $0.37 EPS, up 2.78% or $0.01 from last year’s $0.36 per share. FDUS’s profit will be $9.05M for 10.97 P/E if the $0.37 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.41 actual EPS reported by Fidus Investment Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -9.76% negative EPS growth.

Since June 3, 2019, it had 1 insider buy, and 0 sales for $43,688 activity.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.16 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.09, from 1.25 in 2018Q4. It dropped, as 5 investors sold FDUS shares while 20 reduced holdings. 13 funds opened positions while 16 raised stakes. 6.29 million shares or 1.64% less from 6.39 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Morgan Stanley has 0% invested in Fidus Investment Corporation (NASDAQ:FDUS). Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo And Co Limited Company accumulated 10,600 shares. Ftb invested in 0% or 1,000 shares. Optimum Invest invested 0.18% of its portfolio in Fidus Investment Corporation (NASDAQ:FDUS). Royal Financial Bank Of Canada, a Ontario – Canada-based fund reported 5,655 shares. Panagora Asset Management reported 0% of its portfolio in Fidus Investment Corporation (NASDAQ:FDUS). Lakeview Capital Prtn Ltd Liability Corp holds 0.14% or 15,185 shares. Novare Mgmt Ltd Liability Corp holds 0.76% or 315,381 shares. Mckinley Ltd Delaware has invested 0.06% in Fidus Investment Corporation (NASDAQ:FDUS). Blackrock reported 115,327 shares. Marshall Wace Llp stated it has 0.01% of its portfolio in Fidus Investment Corporation (NASDAQ:FDUS). Nordea Management accumulated 1,286 shares. Acadian Asset Limited Company holds 0.01% or 105,641 shares in its portfolio. 40,968 are owned by Oppenheimer And Inc. Sumitomo Mitsui Asset Mngmt Limited stated it has 0.02% of its portfolio in Fidus Investment Corporation (NASDAQ:FDUS).

Investors sentiment increased to 0.92 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.28, from 0.64 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 51 investors sold XOM shares while 747 reduced holdings. 125 funds opened positions while 607 raised stakes. 2.24 billion shares or 0.17% more from 2.24 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Meristem Family Wealth Limited Com reported 0.72% of its portfolio in Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM). Hallmark Cap reported 217,221 shares or 1.91% of all its holdings. Buffington Mohr Mcneal has invested 1.1% in Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM). Greylin Mangement accumulated 397,361 shares. Campbell Newman Asset Mgmt owns 16,954 shares or 0.21% of their US portfolio. Hourglass Capital Ltd accumulated 100,808 shares. Ing Groep Nv reported 0.56% stake. Moreover, Alexandria Cap Lc has 0.55% invested in Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM). Eagle Ridge Inv Mngmt has invested 2.63% of its portfolio in Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM). Cypress Capital Mgmt Ltd Llc (Wy) accumulated 8,489 shares. Schmidt P J Mgmt holds 36,613 shares or 0.86% of its portfolio. Natl Mutual Insurance Federation Of Agricultural Cooperatives has invested 0.04% of its portfolio in Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM). Deltec Asset Mgmt Limited Liability Com owns 4,660 shares. Todd Asset Management holds 0.03% of its portfolio in Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM) for 11,342 shares. Parallax Volatility Advisers Limited Partnership, California-based fund reported 279,055 shares.

More notable recent Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM) news were published by: Benzinga.com which released: “Tropical Storm Barry Already Impacting Gulf Oil Production – Benzinga” on July 11, 2019, also Fool.com with their article: “3 Top Large-Cap Stocks to Buy in July – Motley Fool” published on July 08, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Stocks – Nervous Market Treads Water Ahead of 2nd Quarter Earnings – Yahoo Finance” on July 15, 2019. More interesting news about Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Exxon’s Norway sale could be substantial, Wood Mackenzie says – Seeking Alpha” published on June 24, 2019 as well as Fool.com‘s news article titled: “3 Signs a Stock’s Dividend Might Be at Risk – The Motley Fool” with publication date: July 13, 2019.

Analysts await Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM) to report earnings on July, 26. They expect $0.98 EPS, up 6.52% or $0.06 from last year’s $0.92 per share. XOM’s profit will be $4.15 billion for 19.15 P/E if the $0.98 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.55 actual EPS reported by Exxon Mobil Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 78.18% EPS growth.