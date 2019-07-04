As Exxon Mobil (XOM) Shares Rose, Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss Has Lifted Position; Adelante Capital Management Trimmed Marriott International (MAR) Position by $9.49 Million

Adelante Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Marriott International (MAR) by 16.56% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Adelante Capital Management Llc sold 75,917 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.91% with the market. The hedge fund held 382,395 shares of the hotels and resorts company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $47.83 million, down from 458,312 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Adelante Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Marriott International for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $47.20 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.35% or $0.49 during the last trading session, reaching $141.75. About 650,541 shares traded. Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR) has declined 5.40% since July 4, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 9.83% the S&P500. Some Historical MAR News: 03/04/2018 – S&PGR Rates Marriott Intl’s $400M Sr Unscd Notes ‘BBB’; 09/05/2018 – MARRIOTT CEO ARNE SORENSON SPEAKS ON 1Q EARNINGS CALL; 31/05/2018 – LG And Marriott Revolutionize In-Room Guest Experience; 09/05/2018 – MARRIOTT – MARGIN PRESSURE CAUSED TO REDUCE COMMISSION RATES FOR MOST GROUP INTERMEDIARIES IN NORTH AMERICA TO 7% FROM 10%; 03/04/2018 – MARRIOTT FILES PRELIMINARY PROSPECTUS SUPPLEMENT RELATED TO A POTENTIAL NOTES OFFERING – SEC FILING; 26/03/2018 – BGC’S AMEREX ENERGY SERVICES WINS MANDATE FOR NA MARRIOTT SITES; 10/05/2018 – TravelWeekly: Following Marriott and Hilton, IHG slices meetings commissions; 17/05/2018 – MARRIOTT SAYS UNIT SOLD LE CENTRE SHERATON MONTREAL HOTEL FOR ABOUT C$92 MLN – SEC FILING; 16/04/2018 – Marriott International Unveils Unified Loyalty Programs With One Set of Benefits; 05/03/2018 – MFS Blended Research Core Equity Fund Adds Marriott

Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss Llc increased its stake in Exxon Mobil Corp (XOM) by 22.95% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss Llc bought 4,253 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.16% with the market. The institutional investor held 22,781 shares of the integrated oil company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.84 million, up from 18,528 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss Llc who had been investing in Exxon Mobil Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $323.58B market cap company. The stock increased 0.95% or $0.72 during the last trading session, reaching $76.44. About 4.84M shares traded. Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM) has declined 6.67% since July 4, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 11.10% the S&P500. Some Historical XOM News: 04/05/2018 – EXXON BATON ROUGE LOUISIANA REFINERY CRUDE UNIT MAY BE SHUT 1-2 WKS FOR REPAIRS AFTER FIRE; 08/03/2018 – Exxon Sees Brazil Deals as Safe Despite Candidate’s Tough Talk; 12/04/2018 – SANTOS LTD – ADVISED BY EXXONMOBIL THAT PRODUCTION OF LNG HAS SAFELY RESUMED FOLLOWING TEMPORARY SHUTDOWN OF OPS AFTER SEVERE EARTHQUAKE IN REGION; 08/05/2018 – QP’S CEO SAYS ABANDONED PLANS TO DEBOTTLENECK ITS EXISTING LNG TRAINS, OPTED TO BUILD NEW TRAINS; 27/04/2018 – Net Production Falls at Exxon; 07/03/2018 – EXXONMOBIL SEES ROCE OF ABOUT 15% IN 2025 AT $60/BBL REAL; 08/05/2018 – QP’S CEO SAYS WILL MAKE DECISION ON FOREIGN PARTNERS FOR EXPANSION OF NORTH FIELD LNG PROJECT BY YEAR END; 18/04/2018 – CHINA COMMERCE MINISTRY SAYS EXXON MOBIL AMONG COMPANIES IN THE LIST AFFECTED BY HALOGENATED BUTYL RUBBER MOVE; 09/03/2018 – TURKISH CYPRIOTS WILL PUSH AHEAD WITH OFFSHORE HYDROCARBONS EXPLORATION UNLESS GREEK CYPRIOTS BACK DOWN-TURKISH CYPRIOT FOREIGN MINISTER; 27/04/2018 – Exxon CEO Woods to Break Long-Held Practice of Quarterly Silence

Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss Llc, which manages about $91.02 billion and $55.51B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd (NYSE:RCL) by 215,346 shares to 2.51M shares, valued at $288.23 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Cardinal Health Inc (NYSE:CAH) by 7.46 million shares in the quarter, leaving it with 1.63 million shares, and cut its stake in Axalta Coating Systems Ltd.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.92 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.28, from 0.64 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 51 investors sold XOM shares while 747 reduced holdings. 125 funds opened positions while 607 raised stakes. 2.24 billion shares or 0.17% more from 2.24 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Ohio-based Camelot Portfolios Limited Liability Company has invested 0.72% in Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM). Rocky Mountain Advisers Limited Liability has 0.77% invested in Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM). Gemmer Asset Limited Liability reported 5,964 shares. Pennsylvania Trust has invested 0.01% in Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM). Kemper Corp Master Retirement Tru accumulated 50,042 shares. Teacher Retirement Of Texas, a Texas-based fund reported 900,266 shares. Connecticut-based Conning Inc has invested 0.45% in Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM). Palisades Hudson Asset Management Lp invested in 0.28% or 5,362 shares. 183,318 were accumulated by Montrusco Bolton Investments. Jmg Gp accumulated 3,415 shares. Van Cleef Asset Managementinc holds 132,043 shares. Pennsylvania-based First Commonwealth Fincl Corporation Pa has invested 0.63% in Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM). Credit Agricole S A reported 16,344 shares. New York State Common Retirement Fund holds 1.12% or 10.78 million shares in its portfolio. Moreover, King Luther Mgmt Corp has 0.61% invested in Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM).

Analysts await Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR) to report earnings on August, 5. They expect $1.57 earnings per share, down 9.25% or $0.16 from last year’s $1.73 per share. MAR’s profit will be $522.79 million for 22.57 P/E if the $1.57 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.41 actual earnings per share reported by Marriott International, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 11.35% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.01 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.36, from 0.65 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 44 investors sold MAR shares while 203 reduced holdings. 73 funds opened positions while 177 raised stakes. 203.40 million shares or 10.02% less from 226.05 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Nordea Mgmt Ab holds 250,804 shares or 0.07% of its portfolio. Principal Group has invested 0.05% in Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR). 4,649 are owned by Rothschild Investment Il. Perkins Coie has 0.02% invested in Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR) for 282 shares. Metropolitan Life Insurance Ny owns 43,011 shares or 0.03% of their US portfolio. Primecap Mgmt Ca owns 1.07 million shares. Blair William Il has invested 0.16% in Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR). Moody Bancshares Division, a Texas-based fund reported 65,764 shares. 1,905 are owned by Sigma Planning Corporation. 328,014 were reported by Fenimore Asset Incorporated. Dekabank Deutsche Girozentrale invested in 0.03% or 32,332 shares. Pinnacle Financial owns 3,399 shares. Heritage Wealth Advisors reported 400 shares or 0% of all its holdings. California Employees Retirement Sys has invested 0.1% in Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR). Lincoln reported 6,467 shares stake.

