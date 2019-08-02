As Exxon Mobil (XOM) Shares Declined, Timber Hill Has Lowered Its Stake by $347,840; Ativo Capital Management Increases Position in Check Point Software Tech LTD (CHKP)

Timber Hill Llc decreased its stake in Exxon Mobil Corp (XOM) by 42.91% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Timber Hill Llc sold 4,348 shares as the company’s stock declined 5.48% . The institutional investor held 5,786 shares of the integrated oil company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $468,000, down from 10,134 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Timber Hill Llc who had been investing in Exxon Mobil Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $306.73 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.56% or $1.9 during the last trading session, reaching $72.46. About 16.74M shares traded or 62.51% up from the average. Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM) has declined 9.03% since August 2, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 9.03% the S&P500. Some Historical XOM News: 30/04/2018 – Former Exxon executive calls on oil industry to clean up its climate act; 21/03/2018 – Exxon still assessing damage to Papua New Guinea natural gas facilities; 11/05/2018 – EXXON BOOSTS BATON ROUGE LOUISIANA REFINERY CRUDE UNIT PRODUCTION; 29/03/2018 – Qatar Petroleum wins exploration bids in 4 blocks offshore Brazil; 20/03/2018 – EXXONMOBIL – FACILITY STARTUP FOR POTENTIAL U.S. GULF COAST PROJECT COULD COME AS EARLY AS 2021; 30/05/2018 – EXXON CEO: HIGHER OUTPUT IS OUTCOME OF INVESTMENT PLAN NOT GOAL; 14/05/2018 – EXXON BEAUMONT TEXAS REFINERY OVERHAULING DIESEL HYDROTREATER, SULFUR RECOVERY UNIT; 10/05/2018 – CHEVRON, EXXON, BP SIGNED UP FOR BRAZIL 4TH OIL ROUND: ANP; 07/03/2018 – EXXONMOBIL – BY 2025 EARNINGS COULD GROW 105 PCT AT 2017 OIL PRICES – SLIDES; 05/03/2018 – CERAWEEK – U.S. MARKET FOR NIGERIAN CRUDE LIKELY ‘GONE,’ COUNTRY WILL LOOK TO EXPAND SALES IN AFRICAN CONTINENT -NIGERIAN ENERGY MINISTER

Ativo Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Check Point Software Tech Ltd (CHKP) by 3.91% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Ativo Capital Management Llc bought 4,283 shares as the company’s stock declined 5.65% . The institutional investor held 113,735 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $14.39M, up from 109,452 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Ativo Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Check Point Software Tech Ltd for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $17.22 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.04% or $1.16 during the last trading session, reaching $110.79. About 1.25 million shares traded or 42.23% up from the average. Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:CHKP) has declined 1.40% since August 2, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 1.40% the S&P500. Some Historical CHKP News: 10/04/2018 – Check Point Software Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average; 04/05/2018 – FINJAN FILES PATENT INFRINGEMENT COMPLAINT VS CHECK POINT USA &; 25/04/2018 – CHECK POINT SOFTWARE 1Q ADJ EPS $1.30, EST. $1.28; 25/04/2018 – Check Point Software 1Q Rev $452M; 30/04/2018 – Check Point Software Presenting at Cowen Conference May 30; 02/04/2018 – TrapX Security And Check Point Collaborate To Enhance Enterprise Security; 14/05/2018 – April’s Most Wanted Malware: Cryptomining Malware Targeting Unpatched Server Vulnerabilities, says Check Point; 21/03/2018 – Pierre-Paul Allard, EVP of Worldwide Sales at Check Point Software Technologies, Recognized as 2018 CRN® Channel Chief; 04/05/2018 – FINJAN HOLDINGS INC – SUBSIDIARY HAS FILED A PATENT INFRINGEMENT LAWSUIT AGAINST CHECK POINT SOFTWARE TECHNOLOGIES INC; 25/04/2018 – Check Point Software 1Q Adj EPS $1.30

Ativo Capital Management Llc, which manages about $892.03M and $237.83 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Unitedhealth Group Inc (NYSE:UNH) by 6,070 shares to 4,043 shares, valued at $1.00M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Laboratory Corp America Holdin (NYSE:LH) by 5,516 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 7,014 shares, and cut its stake in Lyondellbasell Industries Nv A (NYSE:LYB).

