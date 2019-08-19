As Exxon Mobil (XOM) Shares Declined, Shareholder Washington Trust Bank Has Decreased Stake; Enbridge (ENB) Holding Maintained by Harvest Fund Advisors Llc

Washington Trust Bank decreased its stake in Exxon Mobil Corp (XOM) by 28.36% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Washington Trust Bank sold 13,035 shares as the company’s stock declined 5.48% . The institutional investor held 32,925 shares of the integrated oil company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.66 million, down from 45,960 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Washington Trust Bank who had been investing in Exxon Mobil Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $293.75B market cap company. The stock increased 1.65% or $1.12 during the last trading session, reaching $69.43. About 5.88 million shares traded. Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM) has declined 9.03% since August 19, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 9.03% the S&P500. Some Historical XOM News: 12/04/2018 – OIL SEARCH LTD OSH.AX – EXXONMOBIL ADVISED THAT PNG LNG PROJECT SAFELY RECOMMENCED LNG PRODUCTION, LNG EXPORTS EXPECTED TO RESUME SHORTLY; 13/04/2018 – EXXONMOBIL XOM.N : CREDIT SUISSE RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $82 FROM $80; 27/04/2018 – EXXON SAYS NO CHANGE TO CAPITAL EXPENDITURE GUIDANCE; 30/05/2018 – Exxon Mobil criticized for worker rights and safety issues at annual shareholder meeting; 27/04/2018 – Exxon Mobil: Earthquake in Papua New Guinea Cut 1Q Net by $80M; 03/05/2018 – ♫ Reuters Insider – Body found after Connecticut fire, hostage drama; 04/04/2018 – IRAQ OIL MINISTRY SAYS STILL IN DISCUSSION WITH EXXON ABOUT SOUTHERN OILFIELDS PROJECT; 07/05/2018 – DNB Global Indeks Adds Chevron, Exits Harris, Cuts Exxon; 28/03/2018 – EXXON BAYTOWN TEXAS REFINERY TO BEGIN FLEXICOKER OVERHAUL BY EARLY NEXT WEEK; 19/03/2018 – EXXONMOBIL BUYS LNG CARGO FOR QUAKE-HIT PAPUA NEW GUINEA FACILITY FOR EARLY APRIL – TRADERS

Harvest Fund Advisors Llc increased its stake in Enbridge Inc (ENB) by 32.83% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Harvest Fund Advisors Llc bought 2.78M shares as the company’s stock declined 9.34% . The hedge fund held 11.24M shares of the natural gas distribution company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $407.65M, up from 8.46M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Harvest Fund Advisors Llc who had been investing in Enbridge Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $68.17B market cap company. The stock increased 0.58% or $0.19 during the last trading session, reaching $33.81. About 1.43 million shares traded. Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB) has declined 5.44% since August 19, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 5.44% the S&P500. Some Historical ENB News: 16/04/2018 – Michigan PSC: Straits investigation continues with anticipated launch of underwater vehicles to inspect ATC, Enbridge lines; 16/03/2018 – ENBRIDGE INC – SEP ANTICIPATES NO IMMEDIATE IMPACT TO ITS CURRENT GAS PIPELINE COST OF SERVICE RATES AS A RESULT OF REVISED POLICY; 16/04/2018 – Enbridge Inc. to Host a Joint Webcast with Enbridge Income Fund Holdings Inc., Enbridge Energy Partners, L.P. & Spectra Energy Partners, LP to Discuss 2018 First Quarter Results on May 10; 09/05/2018 – Enbridge sells secondary assets for $2.5 billion to trim debt; 24/04/2018 – Enbridge Slumps as Minnesota Ruling Casts Doubt on Key Pipeline; 06/03/2018 – ENBRIDGE REPORTS PRICING OF OFFER BY SE CAPITAL; 29/03/2018 – ENBRIDGE INC ENB.TO : MIZUHO INITIATES WITH NEUTRAL, C$45 TARGET PRICE; 16/03/2018 – ENBRIDGE INC – DOES NOT EXPECT A MATERIAL IMPACT TO PREVIOUSLY DISCLOSED FINANCIAL GUIDANCE OVER 2018-2020 HORIZON DUE TO FERC REVISED STATEMENTS; 09/05/2018 – ENBRIDGE INC – ENBRIDGE ANTICIPATES A MINIMAL AMOUNT OF CASH TAXES ARISING FROM SALE OF RENEWABLE ASSETS; 09/05/2018 – Canada Pension Plan Investment Board Signs Agreements to Acquire 49% of Enbridge’s Interests in Select Renewable Power Asset

Investors sentiment increased to 0.92 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.28, from 0.64 in 2018Q4.

Washington Trust Bank, which manages about $627.42M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Iff (NYSE:IFF) by 2,485 shares to 5,794 shares, valued at $746,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Constellation Brands Inc (NYSE:STZ) by 4,796 shares in the quarter, for a total of 35,361 shares, and has risen its stake in Lockheed Martin Corp (NYSE:LMT).

Harvest Fund Advisors Llc, which manages about $5.20 billion and $10.22 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Enterprise Products Partners (NYSE:EPD) by 380,368 shares to 47.02M shares, valued at $1.37 billion in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Ngl Energy Partners Lp (NYSE:NGL) by 5.02M shares in the quarter, leaving it with 2.48M shares, and cut its stake in Andeavor Logistics Lp.