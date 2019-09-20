As Exxon Mobil (XOM) Shares Declined, Shareholder Roberts Glore & Company Upped Holding; Asa Gold & Precious Metals LTD Decreased Its Royal Gold (RGLD) Stake by $12.24 Million

Asa Gold & Precious Metals Ltd decreased its stake in Royal Gold Inc (RGLD) by 80% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Asa Gold & Precious Metals Ltd sold 120,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 35.52% . The institutional investor held 30,000 shares of the basic industries company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $3.08 million, down from 150,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Asa Gold & Precious Metals Ltd who had been investing in Royal Gold Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $8.34B market cap company. The stock increased 1.27% or $1.59 during the last trading session, reaching $126.4. About 395,863 shares traded. Royal Gold, Inc. (NASDAQ:RGLD) has risen 35.85% since September 20, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 35.85% the S&P500. Some Historical RGLD News: 02/05/2018 – Royal Gold 3Q Loss/Shr $2.35; 28/03/2018 – ROYAL GOLD INC RGLD.O : BMO RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $102 FROM $100; 09/04/2018 – ROYAL GOLD – EXPECT IMPACT OF TEMPORARY SHUTDOWN AT MOUNT MILLIGAN TO BE REFLECTED IN MID-CALENDAR 2018 RESULTS; 27/03/2018 – Royal Gold Closes Below 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 09/04/2018 – ROYAL GOLD CITES TEMPORARY SHUTDOWN OF MILL PROCESSING FACILITY; 09/04/2018 – ROYAL GOLD SAYS 3Q DELIVERIES NOT YET IMPACTED BY SHUTDOWN; 20/03/2018 Royal Gold Announces Second Quarter Dividend; 29/05/2018 – Royal Gold Access Event Scheduled By National Bank Financial; 09/04/2018 – Royal Gold Provides Update on its Fiscal 2018 Third Quarter; 20/04/2018 – DJ Royal Gold Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (RGLD)

Roberts Glore & Company Inc increased its stake in Exxon Mobil Corp (XOM) by 31.25% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Roberts Glore & Company Inc bought 5,232 shares as the company’s stock declined 5.48% . The institutional investor held 21,975 shares of the integrated oil company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.68 million, up from 16,743 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Roberts Glore & Company Inc who had been investing in Exxon Mobil Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $302.44B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.50% or $0.37 during the last trading session, reaching $71.96. About 10.66 million shares traded. Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM) has declined 9.03% since September 20, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 9.03% the S&P500. Some Historical XOM News: 29/03/2018 – DUTCH GOVERNMENT WILL CUT GAS PRODUCTION AT GRONINGEN TO 12 BCM BY OCTOBER 2022 -STATEMENT; 09/04/2018 – Texas Emissions: 281775 – EXXON MOBIL BAYTOWN REFINERY; 27/04/2018 – EXXON IN TALKS WITH DUTCH GOVT ON GRONINGEN FIELD PHASE OUT; 12/04/2018 – EXXONMOBIL RESUMES LNG PRODUCTION IN PAPUA NEW GUINEA; 10/04/2018 – Exxon Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 15/05/2018 – EXXONMOBIL CATALYSTS & LICENSING BASF FORM GAS TREATING; 10/05/2018 – ABC 7 News – WJLA: #BREAKING: 1 seriously injured in stabbing during tow truck dispute at Exxon station in Crystal City…; 07/03/2018 – EXXON MOBIL CORP XOM.N CEO DARREN WOODS SAYS HIS MAIN FOCUS IS BOOSTING RESULTS FOR COMPANY; 12/04/2018 – CNBC Wires: CHEVRON, EXXON MOBIL ASK TRUMP ADMINISTRATION FOR HARDSHIP WAIVERS FROM U.S. BIOFUELS LAW; 07/03/2018 – EXXONMOBIL SAYS 4 TO 5 FURTHER WELLS PLANNED FOR 2018 – 2020 IN PAPUA NEW GUINEA

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.78 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.14, from 0.92 in 2019Q1. It fall, as 44 investors sold XOM shares while 788 reduced holdings. 108 funds opened positions while 537 raised stakes. 2.24 billion shares or 0.14% less from 2.24 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.03 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.26, from 1.29 in 2019Q1. It fall, as 30 investors sold RGLD shares while 88 reduced holdings. 44 funds opened positions while 77 raised stakes. 50.04 million shares or 1.31% less from 50.70 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported.

Asa Gold & Precious Metals Ltd, which manages about $129.66 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Alamos Gold Inc by 625,000 shares to 1.50M shares, valued at $9.07 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing.