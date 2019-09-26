As Exxon Mobil (XOM) Shares Declined, Shareholder Cacti Asset Management Has Lowered Stake; As Stamps Com (STMP) Stock Price Declined, Elk Creek Partners Raised Position

Cacti Asset Management Llc decreased its stake in Exxon Mobil Corp (XOM) by 1.86% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cacti Asset Management Llc sold 7,200 shares as the company’s stock declined 5.48% . The institutional investor held 379,029 shares of the integrated oil company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $28.74 million, down from 386,229 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cacti Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Exxon Mobil Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $300.26 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.54% or $0.39 during the last trading session, reaching $70.96. About 4.10M shares traded. Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM) has declined 9.03% since September 26, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 9.03% the S&P500. Some Historical XOM News: 18/04/2018 – Commodities trader Gunvor joins transparency group EITI; 30/05/2018 – EXXON MOBIL CORP XOM.N CEO SAYS ‘TRILLIONS OF DOLLARS OF NEW INVESTMENTS’ NEEDED TO SUPPLY WORLD’S RISING DEMAND FOR OIL AND NATURAL GAS; 07/03/2018 – Houston Bus Jrn: Exclusive: Developer to invest $100M in revitalizing former Exxon campus; 01/05/2018 – GUYANA’S 2015 OIL CONTRACT INCLUDED MANY IMPROVED TERMS: EXXON; 17/04/2018 – ETHOSENERGY – THE CONTRACT IS FOR SUPPLY OF NEW W251B8 GAS TURBINE ROTOR; 31/05/2018 – EXCLUSIVE-Late to teapot party, ExxonMobil breaks with tradition in wooing China’s oil market; 13/03/2018 – Exxon and biotech group bet on producing algae-based fuel; 15/05/2018 – EXXONMOBIL CATALYSTS & LICENSING BASF FORM GAS TREATING; 30/05/2018 – Exxon Mobil Corporation (XOM) CEO Darren Woods Hosts 2018 Annual Meeting of Shareholders (Transcript); 08/05/2018 – QP’S CEO SAYS ABANDONED PLANS TO DEBOTTLENECK ITS EXISTING LNG TRAINS, OPTED TO BUILD NEW TRAINS

Elk Creek Partners Llc increased its stake in Stamps Com Inc (STMP) by 32.19% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Elk Creek Partners Llc bought 42,761 shares as the company’s stock declined 43.62% . The institutional investor held 175,580 shares of the business services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $7.95M, up from 132,819 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Elk Creek Partners Llc who had been investing in Stamps Com Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.25B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.43% or $1.06 during the last trading session, reaching $72.86. About 151,799 shares traded. Stamps.com Inc. (NASDAQ:STMP) has declined 81.80% since September 26, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 81.80% the S&P500. Some Historical STMP News: 03/05/2018 – STAMPS.COM SEES FY ADJ EPS $9.60 TO $10.60, EST. $9.17; 22/05/2018 – ShippingEasy Integrates with Reverb.com, the World’s Most Popular Music Gear Website; 03/05/2018 – STAMPS.COM INC – SEES 2018 TOTAL REVENUE TO BE IN A RANGE OF APPROXIMATELY $530 MLN TO $560 MLN; 03/05/2018 – STAMPS.COM 1Q ADJ EPS $2.54, EST. $1.90; 04/04/2018 – ShippingEasy Integrates with Online Marketplace Bonanza; 24/05/2018 – ShippingEasy Wins Two Stevie® Awards in 2018 American Business Awards®; 03/05/2018 – STAMPS.COM 1Q REV. $133.6M, EST. $122.5M; 19/04/2018 – DJ Stampscom Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (STMP); 11/05/2018 – ShippingEasy Named 2018 Top Small Business for Customer Service; 03/05/2018 – STAMPS.COM INC – SEES 2018 NON-GAAP ADJUSTED INCOME PER FULLY DILUTED SHARE TO BE IN A RANGE OF $9.60 TO $10.60

Analysts await Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM) to report earnings on November, 1. They expect $0.91 earnings per share, down 37.67% or $0.55 from last year’s $1.46 per share. XOM’s profit will be $3.85B for 19.49 P/E if the $0.91 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.73 actual earnings per share reported by Exxon Mobil Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 24.66% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.78 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.14, from 0.92 in 2019Q1. It turned negative, as 44 investors sold XOM shares while 788 reduced holdings. 108 funds opened positions while 537 raised stakes. 2.24 billion shares or 0.14% less from 2.24 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Nordea Invest Management holds 0.75% or 4.41 million shares. Of Toledo Na Oh owns 1.3% invested in Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM) for 67,618 shares. Griffin Asset Mgmt has invested 1.95% in Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM). Kiltearn Partners Llp invested in 4.61% or 1.90M shares. Loring Wolcott And Coolidge Fiduciary Limited Liability Partnership Ma invested in 0.83% or 744,826 shares. Moneta Grp Invest Advsrs, a Missouri-based fund reported 89,918 shares. 122,449 are owned by Dodge Cox. Private Wealth Inc holds 1.18% or 43,431 shares. Mastrapasqua Asset accumulated 0.18% or 12,291 shares. Kelly Lawrence W & Ca, California-based fund reported 13,431 shares. Invsts accumulated 31.96 million shares. Bath Savings Com owns 194,499 shares. The Virginia-based Atlantic Union Natl Bank Corp has invested 1.61% in Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM). M&R Mgmt Inc accumulated 1.16% or 66,813 shares. Pekin Hardy Strauss holds 89,938 shares or 1.44% of its portfolio.

Elk Creek Partners Llc, which manages about $800.79 million and $1.34 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Mastec Inc (NYSE:MTZ) by 18,641 shares to 385,205 shares, valued at $19.85M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Churchill Downs Inc (NASDAQ:CHDN) by 31,440 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 136,098 shares, and cut its stake in Freshpet Inc (NASDAQ:FRPT).