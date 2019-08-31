As Exxon Mobil (XOM) Shares Declined, Parsons Capital Management Cut Its Holding by $784,080; Fjarde Ap-Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund Boosted Its Stake in Yum Brands (YUM) by $1.88 Million

Fjarde Ap-Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund increased its stake in Yum Brands Inc (YUM) by 46.58% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Fjarde Ap-Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund bought 19,040 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.38% . The institutional investor held 59,917 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.98 million, up from 40,877 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Fjarde Ap-Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund who had been investing in Yum Brands Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $35.43 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.45% or $0.53 during the last trading session, reaching $116.78. About 1.06M shares traded. YUM! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM) has risen 42.90% since August 31, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 42.90% the S&P500. Some Historical YUM News: 16/05/2018 – Pizza Hut and Telepizza Group Announce Landmark International Growth Alliance; 01/05/2018 – Grubhub: 5 Interesting Details About the Yum Brands Deal — Barrons.com; 28/03/2018 – TIMING: Yum! Brands $1.975b 7Y TLB Accelerated to 5pm ET Today; 22/03/2018 – Taco Bell Tortilla Chips Spice Up Stores Nationwide; 16/05/2018 – TELEPIZZA GROUP SA TPZ.MC – TARGETS 2021 UNDERLYING EBITDA AROUND 100 MLN EUROS; 16/05/2018 – Pizza Hut bets on LatAm, Caribbean with Telepizza franchise deal; 08/05/2018 – PIZZA HUT SAYS BEER DELIVERY PILOT PROGRAM IS EXPANDING TO NEARLY 100 STORES ACROSS ARIZONA AND CALIFORNIA IN MAY; 16/05/2018 – TELEPIZZA GROUP SA TPZ.MC – GRADUAL CONVERSION OF TELEPIZZA STORES TO PIZZA HUT WITH FULL FLEXIBILITY IN SPAIN, PORTUGAL; 30/04/2018 – Raise A Slice: Pizza Hut® Celebrates 60 Years With New Double Cheesy Crust Pan Pizza; 20/03/2018 – Brandt had worked with Niccol at Yum Brands

Parsons Capital Management Inc decreased its stake in Exxon Mobil Corp (XOM) by 3.14% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Parsons Capital Management Inc sold 9,801 shares as the company’s stock declined 5.48% . The institutional investor held 302,114 shares of the integrated oil company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $24.41M, down from 311,915 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Parsons Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Exxon Mobil Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $286.57 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.07% or $0.05 during the last trading session, reaching $68.48. About 8.27 million shares traded. Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM) has declined 9.03% since August 31, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 9.03% the S&P500. Some Historical XOM News: 07/03/2018 – RPT-FOCUS-Exxon CEO struggles to reverse Tillerson’s legacy of failed bets; 27/04/2018 – EXXON EXPECTS SECOND-QUARTER PRODUCTION LOWER Y/Y ON GAS DEMAND; 27/04/2018 – CORRECT: EXXON 1Q UPSTREAM EARNINGS $3.50B; 29/03/2018 – Federal Judge Dismisses Exxon Lawsuit Against Climate-Change Probes; 27/04/2018 – Exxon Mobil: Earthquake in Papua New Guinea Cut 1Q Net by $80M; 05/03/2018 – CERAWEEK – OPEC PLANNING ‘WORKSHOP’ ON COMPANIES THAT OPERATE IN MEMBER COUNTRIES, U.S. SHALE FIELDS -NIGERIAN ENERGY MINISTER; 05/04/2018 – ExxonMobil Awards FLEXICOKING Technology License to Sinochem Hongrun Petrochemical Co. Ltd; 07/03/2018 – Exxon CEO Comes Out Swinging on Earnings — Barron’s Blog; 06/03/2018 – EXXONMOBIL CORP XOM.N SAYS PAPUA NEW GUINEA HIDES GAS CONDITIONING PLANT, WELLS AND PIPELINE REMAIN SAFELY SHUT IN AFTER LARGE AFTERSHOCK; 07/03/2018 – Exxon Mobil Plans Downstream Entries Into New Markets Such as Mexico, Indonesia

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.93 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.09, from 1.02 in 2018Q4. It dived, as 41 investors sold YUM shares while 275 reduced holdings. 91 funds opened positions while 202 raised stakes. 218.50 million shares or 1.81% less from 222.53 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Victory Capital Mgmt has 1.91 million shares for 0.43% of their portfolio. California State Teachers Retirement Systems reported 0.1% in YUM! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM). South State holds 0.61% of its portfolio in YUM! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM) for 59,040 shares. Bluecrest Cap Management Limited holds 0.04% or 10,501 shares. Arcadia Investment Mngmt Corp Mi accumulated 100 shares. Savings Bank Of Nova Scotia accumulated 174,677 shares. Regent Investment Mngmt Ltd invested in 0.3% or 9,050 shares. First Hawaiian State Bank holds 0.09% or 17,667 shares. San Francisco Sentry Invest Group (Ca) has invested 0.13% in YUM! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM). Macnealy Hoover Investment Mngmt holds 6,038 shares. Prio Wealth Partnership accumulated 4,327 shares. New England Private Wealth Advsr Limited Liability holds 0.1% of its portfolio in YUM! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM) for 3,710 shares. First Personal holds 0.04% or 1,270 shares in its portfolio. Pension Ser reported 0.16% of its portfolio in YUM! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM). Bp Public Ltd Liability owns 43,000 shares or 0.17% of their US portfolio.

Fjarde Ap-Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund, which manages about $7.99 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Coca Cola European Partners by 11,938 shares to 61,204 shares, valued at $3.17M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Conagra Brands Inc (NYSE:CAG) by 17,320 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 207,642 shares, and cut its stake in Pulte Group Inc (NYSE:PHM).

More notable recent YUM! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Domino’s sticks with in-house delivery – Seeking Alpha” on August 19, 2019, also Fool.com with their article: “Mastercard Launches Its Own Restaurant – Motley Fool” published on August 19, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Restaurant spending trends higher – Seeking Alpha” on August 19, 2019. More interesting news about YUM! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM) were released by: Fool.com and their article: “Why YUM! Brands, and Taco Bell in Particular, Can Beat Out its Competitors – The Motley Fool” published on August 18, 2019 as well as Fool.com‘s news article titled: “Flexitarian Market Demand Looks Strong – Motley Fool” with publication date: August 30, 2019.

More notable recent Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM) news were published by: Investorplace.com which released: “Exxon Mobil Stock Is Ready to Start Pumping Again – Investorplace.com” on August 14, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Why Exxon Mobil Corporation’s (NYSE:XOM) High P/E Ratio Isn’t Necessarily A Bad Thing – Yahoo Finance” published on July 04, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Exxon Mobil: Surviving The Downturn – Seeking Alpha” on August 12, 2019. More interesting news about Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Could Exxon Mobil Corporation’s (NYSE:XOM) Investor Composition Influence The Stock Price? – Yahoo Finance” published on August 26, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Imagine Owning Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) And Wondering If The 24% Share Price Slide Is Justified – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: May 13, 2019.