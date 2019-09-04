As Exxon Mobil (XOM) Shares Declined, Oakmont Partners Lifted by $460,502 Its Holding; Macerich Co (MAC) Shareholder Ulysses Management Trimmed Holding as Stock Declined

Ulysses Management Llc decreased its stake in Macerich Co (MAC) by 99.99% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Ulysses Management Llc sold 4.63B shares as the company’s stock declined 17.42% . The hedge fund held 486,942 shares of the real estate investment trusts company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $21.11M, down from 4.63B at the end of the previous reported quarter. Ulysses Management Llc who had been investing in Macerich Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $4.11B market cap company. The stock increased 1.89% or $0.54 during the last trading session, reaching $29.1. About 864,548 shares traded. Macerich Company (NYSE:MAC) has declined 42.06% since September 4, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 42.06% the S&P500. Some Historical MAC News: 20/04/2018 – DJ Macerich Company, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (MAC); 19/04/2018 – Macerich Commences Process for Determining New Permanent CEO; 19/04/2018 – MACERICH MAY ANNOUNCE COPPOLA RETIREMENT PLAN SOON AS THIS WEEK; 19/04/2018 – MACERICH IS SAID CLOSE TO ANNOUNCING PLANS FOR CEO TO RETIRE; 02/05/2018 – MACERICH 1Q FFO/SHR 82C, EST. 81C; 19/04/2018 – Macerich: Lead Director Steven Hash to Become Independent Chairman; 02/05/2018 – MACERICH 1Q FFO/SHR AS ADJ $82, EST. 81C; 04/04/2018 – EXCLUSIVE-Starboard challenges U.S. mall owner Macerich’s board; 02/05/2018 – Macerich 1Q EPS 24c; 26/04/2018 – Thomas O’Hern to Become Chief Executive Officer of The Macerich Company

Oakmont Partners Llc increased its stake in Exxon Mobil Corp (XOM) by 199.3% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Oakmont Partners Llc bought 32,893 shares as the company’s stock declined 5.48% . The institutional investor held 49,397 shares of the integrated oil company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $735,000, up from 16,504 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Oakmont Partners Llc who had been investing in Exxon Mobil Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $293.28 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.10% or $0.76 during the last trading session, reaching $69.32. About 4.44M shares traded. Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM) has declined 9.03% since September 4, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 9.03% the S&P500. Some Historical XOM News: 30/05/2018 – The measure was fueled by concern among union members that Exxon is aligning its safety procedures with a group that drafts industry-friendly legislation; 27/04/2018 – Exxon Mobil: Earthquake in Papua New Guinea Cut 1Q Net by $80M; 05/04/2018 – ExxonMobil Awards FLEXICOKING™ Technology License to Sinochem Hongrun Petrochemical Co. Ltd; 06/03/2018 – EXXON MOBIL SEES WATER RECYCLING ‘CRITICAL’ IN PERMIAN BASIN; 27/04/2018 – Total says first Kaombo FPSO vessel has arrived in Angola; 28/03/2018 – Oil Titans From Exxon to BP Seen Boosting Deepwater Drilling; 22/05/2018 – Exxon Reports Leak, Emissions at Baytown, Texas, Refinery; 20/03/2018 – EXXONMOBIL – FINAL DECISION ON U.S. GULF COAST INVESTMENT, ANTICIPATED TO BE SEVERAL HUNDRED MLN DOLLARS, EXPECTED LATER THIS YEAR; 01/05/2018 – SABIC, EXXONMOBIL CREATE JV FOR PLANNED ETHANE CRACKER IN TEXAS; 27/04/2018 – Eaton Vance’s Eddie Perkin on Exxon Earnings and Outlook (Video)

Investors sentiment increased to 0.92 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.28, from 0.64 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 51 investors sold XOM shares while 747 reduced holdings. 125 funds opened positions while 607 raised stakes. 2.24 billion shares or 0.17% more from 2.24 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Van Strum & Towne Inc holds 34,795 shares or 2.09% of its portfolio. Private Capital Advsr Inc has 33,730 shares. Mengis Cap Mgmt Inc reported 20,984 shares or 0.95% of all its holdings. Cullinan Assoc reported 1.49% of its portfolio in Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM). Fayerweather Charles accumulated 12,727 shares. Pittenger & Anderson Incorporated has 46,715 shares for 0.3% of their portfolio. Gateway Invest Advisers Ltd Com stated it has 1.55% in Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM). Wealthtrust Axiom Limited Liability accumulated 21,484 shares. Keystone Fincl Planning owns 3.38% invested in Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM) for 84,800 shares. Public Sector Pension Invest Board stated it has 353,812 shares or 0.26% of all its holdings. Boltwood Cap Mgmt reported 1.97% stake. Albion Financial Group Ut invested in 0.24% or 21,570 shares. Cardinal Capital Mgmt invested 1.83% of its portfolio in Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM). Delta Capital Mngmt Ltd Liability Company holds 56,030 shares. Truepoint invested in 6,283 shares or 0.04% of the stock.

Since May 8, 2019, it had 11 insider buys, and 0 selling transactions for $3.39 million activity. Volk Kenneth bought 3,000 shares worth $91,280. Stephen Andrea M bought $700,300 worth of stock. Shares for $154,495 were bought by O HERN THOMAS E.

Ulysses Management Llc, which manages about $1.47B and $1.11 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Disney (Walt) Corp (NYSE:DIS) by 5,000 shares to 234,500 shares, valued at $26.04 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Blackstone Group (NYSE:BX) by 37,000 shares in the quarter, for a total of 150,000 shares, and has risen its stake in Ericsson (NASDAQ:ERIC).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.21 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.46, from 0.75 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 30 investors sold MAC shares while 87 reduced holdings. 42 funds opened positions while 100 raised stakes. 135.92 million shares or 4.46% more from 130.11 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Walleye Trading Ltd Liability Corporation owns 0% invested in Macerich Company (NYSE:MAC) for 148 shares. Wells Fargo And Mn owns 224,772 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. 13,470 are held by Tudor Invest Et Al. 1.29M are held by Apg Asset Mngmt Us. Quantbot Technology Ltd Partnership accumulated 0.04% or 9,532 shares. Mackay Shields Ltd Llc has invested 0% in Macerich Company (NYSE:MAC). Ohio-based Victory Capital Mgmt Inc has invested 0% in Macerich Company (NYSE:MAC). Royal National Bank Of Canada has 0% invested in Macerich Company (NYSE:MAC) for 29,452 shares. Jump Trading Llc owns 6,924 shares. Morgan Stanley accumulated 0.1% or 7.76 million shares. Raymond James Financial Svcs Advsrs reported 0% of its portfolio in Macerich Company (NYSE:MAC). State Of Alaska Department Of Revenue holds 0.07% or 88,271 shares. Royal London Asset accumulated 63,025 shares. Nordea Investment Mgmt reported 0% stake. 389,451 were reported by Barclays Public Ltd Limited Liability Company.

