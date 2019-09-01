As Exxon Mobil (XOM) Shares Declined, John G Ullman & Associates Decreased Holding; Bryn Mawr Trust Company Has Lowered Holding in General Elec Co (GE) by $399,294 as Share Price Rose

Bryn Mawr Trust Company decreased its stake in General Elec Co (GE) by 15.02% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bryn Mawr Trust Company sold 44,366 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.47% . The institutional investor held 251,083 shares of the consumer electronics and appliances company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.51 million, down from 295,449 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bryn Mawr Trust Company who had been investing in General Elec Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $70.49B market cap company. The stock increased 1.73% or $0.14 during the last trading session, reaching $8.25. About 47.36M shares traded. General Electric Company (NYSE:GE) has declined 17.39% since September 1, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 17.39% the S&P500. Some Historical GE News: 21/05/2018 – GE: WABTEC CHAIRMAN NEUPAVER HAS BEEN RE-APPOINTED EXEC CHAIR; 20/04/2018 – GE CEO: Continue to Explore Best Company Structure; 28/03/2018 – “In many ways, GE’s current situation fits the profile of an ideal Warren Buffett investment,” the firm’s analyst writes; 07/03/2018 – GE Sees Big Business in Big Batteries — CERAWeek Market Talk; 20/04/2018 – Turkish Airlines chooses GE Aviation engines for new planes; 24/04/2018 – Exclusive – GE EFS finds buyer for wind portfolio interest; 27/04/2018 – Yahoo! UK: Wartsila, private equity among bidders for GE’s Jenbacher; 12/04/2018 – Market-beating value investor Bill Nygren is long Facebook, GE; 20/04/2018 – Engine maker CFM recommends urgent checks on some Boeing 737 engines; 15/05/2018 – GE POWER INDIA-EXEMPTED SHOP FLOOR EMPLOYEES AT SHAHABAD FACTORY FROM WORK DUE TO STEADY DECLINE OF ORDERS; CO WILL PAY FULL WAGES DURING THIS PERIOD

John G Ullman & Associates Inc decreased its stake in Exxon Mobil Corp (XOM) by 5.57% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. John G Ullman & Associates Inc sold 23,419 shares as the company’s stock declined 5.48% . The institutional investor held 397,110 shares of the integrated oil company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $32.09 million, down from 420,529 at the end of the previous reported quarter. John G Ullman & Associates Inc who had been investing in Exxon Mobil Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $286.57 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.07% or $0.05 during the last trading session, reaching $68.48. About 9.18 million shares traded. Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM) has declined 9.03% since September 1, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 9.03% the S&P500. Some Historical XOM News: 28/03/2018 – WOODSIDE PETROLEUM LTD WPL.AX – ACQUISITION OF EXXONMOBIL’S INTEREST IN SCARBOROUGH GAS FIELD HAS BEEN COMPLETED; 27/04/2018 – EXXON 1Q UPSTREAM EARNINGS $3.50T; 19/03/2018 – EXXONMOBIL BUYS LNG CARGO FOR QUAKE-HIT PAPUA NEW GUINEA FACILITY FOR EARLY APRIL – TRADERS; 16/05/2018 – EXXON TO IMPORT FUELS VIA TRAIN TO SUPPLY MEXICO OPERATIONS; 21/05/2018 – Ghana Is Said to Favor Forecourt Operator as Exxon Mobil Partner; 28/05/2018 – ENI, EXXON, OIL AND GAS PLAN OFFSHORE DRILLING IN PAKISTAN: APP; 23/05/2018 – Exxon Pledges to Cut Methane Emissions 15% by 2020; 23/05/2018 – Exxon Mobil Aims for 25% Reduction in Flaring by 2020; 23/05/2018 – Exxon plans to cut methane emission by 15 pct by 2020; 27/04/2018 – Pump the Permian: Exxon’s Quick-Fire Attempt to Stop the Drop

Investors sentiment increased to 0.92 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.28, from 0.64 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 51 investors sold XOM shares while 747 reduced holdings. 125 funds opened positions while 607 raised stakes. 2.24 billion shares or 0.17% more from 2.24 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Psagot House Limited invested in 0.04% or 11,120 shares. 50,689 are held by Buckingham Mgmt. Iberiabank Corporation owns 1.02% invested in Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM) for 109,306 shares. Hyman Charles D accumulated 172,858 shares or 1.44% of the stock. Concorde Asset Limited Liability Company reported 7,810 shares. Linscomb And Williams reported 851,729 shares or 5.79% of all its holdings. Reliance Tru Co Of Delaware invested 1.15% of its portfolio in Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM). Hartford Fincl Mgmt holds 1.26% in Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM) or 45,633 shares. Hengehold Cap Mngmt Limited Liability owns 33,608 shares. Cutler Counsel Limited Liability Company stated it has 1.76% in Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM). Hendershot reported 7,073 shares. Deltec Asset Ltd Liability Corporation holds 0.08% in Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM) or 4,660 shares. Pinnacle Wealth Mgmt Advisory Grp Ltd Llc holds 0.67% in Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM) or 18,383 shares. Shufro Rose And Co Limited Liability Corporation invested in 223,487 shares or 1.81% of the stock. Moreover, Country Bankshares has 0.77% invested in Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM).

John G Ullman & Associates Inc, which manages about $1.08 billion and $552.32M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Granite Construction (NYSE:GVA) by 110,091 shares to 518,725 shares, valued at $22.38 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Ishr Edg Msci Min Vol Emg Mkt (EEMV) by 17,208 shares in the quarter, for a total of 212,189 shares, and has risen its stake in Tutor Perini Corp (NYSE:TPC).

Investors sentiment increased to 0.71 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.21, from 0.5 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 98 investors sold GE shares while 588 reduced holdings. 115 funds opened positions while 369 raised stakes. 4.87 billion shares or 1.47% more from 4.80 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Sterling Cap Mngmt Ltd Co has 0.02% invested in General Electric Company (NYSE:GE) for 157,628 shares. Montgomery Investment Mngmt reported 42,829 shares or 0.19% of all its holdings. Boston Management owns 17,485 shares. Nelson Van Denburg Campbell Wealth Management Gru Ltd Company reported 0.05% in General Electric Company (NYSE:GE). Pnc Financial Ser Grp Incorporated invested in 0.14% or 13.76 million shares. Toronto Dominion National Bank reported 0.1% stake. Retail Bank Of America De holds 0.07% or 43.46 million shares. Sta Wealth Mgmt Lc owns 13,997 shares for 0.03% of their portfolio. Etrade Capital Mgmt Ltd Llc reported 34,295 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Bradley Foster Sargent Ct reported 0.06% of its portfolio in General Electric Company (NYSE:GE). Cwh Cap Mgmt invested in 1.56% or 372,813 shares. Wealthquest holds 0.21% or 55,325 shares. L And S Advisors Inc stated it has 0.02% in General Electric Company (NYSE:GE). 82,313 are held by Spinnaker Tru. Duncker Streett And Co holds 63,085 shares or 0.15% of its portfolio.

Since May 23, 2019, it had 7 insider purchases, and 0 sales for $5.01 million activity. Strazik Scott also bought $279,036 worth of General Electric Company (NYSE:GE) shares. Shares for $3.00M were bought by CULP H LAWRENCE JR on Monday, August 12. $994,752 worth of General Electric Company (NYSE:GE) shares were bought by Cox L Kevin. $50,700 worth of General Electric Company (NYSE:GE) shares were bought by Seidman Leslie. The insider Timko Thomas S bought $88,300. LAVIZZO-MOUREY RISA J also bought $97,500 worth of General Electric Company (NYSE:GE) shares.

Bryn Mawr Trust Company, which manages about $1.84 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Abbvie Inc (NYSE:ABBV) by 4,816 shares to 44,248 shares, valued at $3.57M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Becton Dickinson (NYSE:BDX) by 3,278 shares in the quarter, for a total of 141,434 shares, and has risen its stake in Jpmorgan (NYSE:JPM).

