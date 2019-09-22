As Exxon Mobil (XOM) Shares Declined, Holder Park National Has Lowered Its Holding; Jupiter Asset Management LTD Has Lowered Its Stake in Anthem (ANTM) by $9.33 Million

Jupiter Asset Management Ltd decreased its stake in Anthem Inc (ANTM) by 49.82% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd sold 33,186 shares as the company’s stock rose 13.00% . The institutional investor held 33,423 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $9.43 million, down from 66,609 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd who had been investing in Anthem Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $64.49B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.32% or $3.36 during the last trading session, reaching $252.09. About 2.05M shares traded or 40.55% up from the average. Anthem, Inc. (NYSE:ANTM) has risen 16.81% since September 22, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 16.81% the S&P500. Some Historical ANTM News: 25/04/2018 – ANTHEM SEES 2018 ADJ EPS OVER $15.30, SAW OVER $15, EST. $15.13; 25/05/2018 – Hartford Disciplined Equity Adds Anthem, Exits Aetna; 25/04/2018 – ANTHEM BOOSTS ’18 ADJ. EPS FORECAST TO OVER $15.30; 10/05/2018 – DIPLOMAT PHARMACY INC – BOARD WILL EXPAND TO EIGHT MEMBERS WITH GRIFFIN’S APPOINTMENT; 25/04/2018 – Anthem Posts a Big Beat After Insurer’s Retreat From Obamacare; 25/04/2018 – ANTHEM 1Q ADJ EPS $5.41, EST. $4.85; 15/05/2018 – THIRD POINT BOOSTED DOV, ANTM, WP, FB, LEN IN 1Q: 13F; 23/05/2018 – NFL SAYS IT HAS REACHED NEW POLICY ON NATIONAL ANTHEM PROTESTS, REQUIRING PLAYERS TO STAND AND SHOW RESPECT FOR FLAG; 28/03/2018 – Voice of Amer: Hong Kong Debates Anthem Law; 24/05/2018 – FREEDOM HEALTH SAYS CO, OPTIMUM HEALTHCARE HAVE NAMED JIGAR DESAI AS CEO & NANCY GAREAU AS COO FOR BOTH ORGANIZATIONS

Park National Corp decreased its stake in Exxon Mobil Corporation (XOM) by 2.24% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Park National Corp sold 9,314 shares as the company’s stock declined 5.48% . The institutional investor held 407,330 shares of the integrated oil company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $31.21M, down from 416,644 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Park National Corp who had been investing in Exxon Mobil Corporation for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $304.98 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.35% or $0.25 during the last trading session, reaching $72.08. About 16.86M shares traded or 56.74% up from the average. Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM) has declined 9.03% since September 22, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 9.03% the S&P500. Some Historical XOM News: 29/03/2018 – Exxon’s Brazil Ambitions on Display in Record Oil Auction; 07/03/2018 – GM CEO Wants EV Tax Credits, Exxon Boosts Spending: Energy Wrap; 20/03/2018 – COSAN: EXXON CONTRACT VALID BRAZIL, BOLIVIA, PARAGUAY, URUGUAY; 07/03/2018 – Exxon Mobil To Boost Tight-Oil Production Five-Fold From U.S. Permian Basin; 27/04/2018 – Energy Gives Back Some Gains After Exxon Earnings — Energy Roundup; 21/05/2018 – ExxonMobil and Employees Donate Almost $50 Million to U.S. Colleges and Universities; 25/05/2018 – Russian pledges continued support for Rosneft-Exxon venture; 27/04/2018 – Exxon Mobil 1Q U.S. Downstream Net $319M; 31/05/2018 – EXCLUSIVE-Late to teapot party, ExxonMobil breaks with tradition in wooing China’s oil market; 29/03/2018 – Qatar Petroleum wins exploration bids in 4 blocks offshore Brazil

Park National Corp, which manages about $1.84 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC) by 11,755 shares to 867,851 shares, valued at $41.54M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Tjx Companies Inc (NYSE:TJX) by 18,263 shares in the quarter, for a total of 122,960 shares, and has risen its stake in Broadcom Inc.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.78 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.14, from 0.92 in 2019Q1. It dropped, as 44 investors sold XOM shares while 788 reduced holdings. 108 funds opened positions while 537 raised stakes. 2.24 billion shares or 0.14% less from 2.24 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Us Bancorporation De reported 1.24% stake. Fragasso Gru owns 14,489 shares. Oakworth stated it has 0.49% of its portfolio in Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM). Invesco has invested 0.2% in Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM). 8.66M were reported by Lsv Asset Mngmt. 1.21M are held by Fjarde Ap. Forbes J M And Limited Liability Partnership reported 122,028 shares. Beck Mack Oliver Lc reported 171,419 shares stake. Hollencrest Cap Management reported 27,287 shares stake. Grace & White New York accumulated 43,427 shares. Registered Inv Advisor invested 1.1% of its portfolio in Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM). Buckingham Asset Mngmt Llc holds 0.99% of its portfolio in Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM) for 118,339 shares. Meridian Investment Counsel Incorporated, a California-based fund reported 17,115 shares. Howland Ltd Company stated it has 1.21% of its portfolio in Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM). Virtu Limited Com reported 17,923 shares.

Analysts await Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM) to report earnings on November, 1. They expect $0.91 EPS, down 37.67% or $0.55 from last year’s $1.46 per share. XOM’s profit will be $3.85 billion for 19.80 P/E if the $0.91 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.73 actual EPS reported by Exxon Mobil Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 24.66% EPS growth.

