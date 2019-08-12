As Exxon Mobil (XOM) Shares Declined, Holder Buckhead Capital Management Has Raised Its Holding; Pillar Pacific Capital Management Raised Its Abbvie (ABBV) Stake by $330,240

Buckhead Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Exxon Mobil Corp (XOM) by 3.67% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Buckhead Capital Management Llc bought 3,795 shares as the company’s stock declined 5.48% . The hedge fund held 107,302 shares of the integrated oil company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $8.67M, up from 103,507 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Buckhead Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Exxon Mobil Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $299.73 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.13% or $1.54 during the last trading session, reaching $70.84. About 13.69 million shares traded or 29.66% up from the average. Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM) has declined 9.03% since August 12, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 9.03% the S&P500. Some Historical XOM News: 05/03/2018 EXXON-LED CONSORTIUM XOM.N SUBMITS INTEREST FOR BLOCKS WEST, SOUTHWEST OF CRETE- LICENSING AUTHORITY; 15/03/2018 – Exxon offers May-loading Sokol crude cargoes in tender; 27/04/2018 – EXXON SEES VOLUME RECOVERY IN DOWNSTREAM 2H DUE TO MAINTENANCE; 30/05/2018 – Exxon Mobil criticized for worker rights and safety issues at annual shareholder meeting; 24/04/2018 – ExxonMobil Makes Polypropylene (PP) Commitment Launching New Achieve Advanced PP; 13/04/2018 – Exxon Loses Again in Court Attempt to Dodge Climate Change Probe; 12/04/2018 – SANTOS LTD – ADVISED BY EXXONMOBIL THAT PRODUCTION OF LNG HAS SAFELY RESUMED FOLLOWING TEMPORARY SHUTDOWN OF OPS AFTER SEVERE EARTHQUAKE IN REGION; 15/03/2018 – EXXONMOBIL – ALBERS RETIREMENT IS EFFECTIVE APRIL 1, 2018; 16/05/2018 – EXXON TO IMPORT FUELS VIA TRAIN TO SUPPLY MEXICO OPERATIONS; 27/04/2018 – EXXON VICE PRESIDENT WOODBURY COMMENTS DURING CONFERENCE CALL

Pillar Pacific Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Abbvie Inc (ABBV) by 23.63% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Pillar Pacific Capital Management Llc bought 4,128 shares as the company’s stock declined 15.55% . The institutional investor held 21,594 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.74 million, up from 17,466 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Pillar Pacific Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Abbvie Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $96.96 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.20% or $0.13 during the last trading session, reaching $65.58. About 10.89M shares traded or 7.02% up from the average. AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) has declined 27.15% since August 12, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 27.15% the S&P500. Some Historical ABBV News: 05/04/2018 – Hopes rise for Shire sale as Takeda CEO discusses case for deal; 25/04/2018 – AbbVie’s Upadacitinib Meets Primary and Key Efficacy Endpoints in Phase 2b/3 Rheumatoid Arthritis Study in Japanese Patients; 01/05/2018 – ABBVIE SUBMITS MAA FOR PLAQUE PSORIASIS TREATMENT RISANKIZUMAB; 16/05/2018 – Dynavax to Present New Data for SD-101 in Combination with KEYTRUDA® (pembrolizumab) at the 2018 American Society for Clinical; 17/04/2018 – Cyclacel’s CYC065 CDK Inhibitor Demonstrates Synergy With Venetoclax By Dual Targeting Of Chronic Lymphocytic Leukemia; 01/05/2018 – AbbVie: Tender Offer and Withdrawal Rights Will Expire at Midnight ET May 29, 2018; 13/03/2018 – ABBVIE INC – WOMEN IN STUDY WILL CONTINUE IN EITHER POST-TREATMENT FOLLOW-UP OR A BLINDED SIX-MONTH EXTENSION STUDY; 22/03/2018 – AbbVie Announces Results from Phase 2 Study Evaluating Rovalpituzumab Tesirine (Rova-T) for Third-Line Treatment of Patients with DLL3-Expressing Relapsed/Refractory Small Cell Lung Cancer; 24/04/2018 – Shire, Takeda reach breakthrough in $64 bln deal talks; 10/04/2018 – AbbVie: FDA Requires Extended Time for Review of Additional Info in New Drug Application

Buckhead Capital Management Llc, which manages about $1.27 billion and $321.04M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Microsoft Corp (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 14,990 shares to 100,181 shares, valued at $11.82 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Cisco Sys Inc (NASDAQ:CSCO) by 9,030 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 184,903 shares, and cut its stake in 3M Co (NYSE:MMM).

Investors sentiment increased to 0.92 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.28, from 0.64 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 51 investors sold XOM shares while 747 reduced holdings. 125 funds opened positions while 607 raised stakes. 2.24 billion shares or 0.17% more from 2.24 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Glenmede Tru Na invested 0.83% in Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM). Garde Inc reported 5,096 shares. Williams Jones Associate Limited Liability Co has 261,154 shares for 0.47% of their portfolio. Wright Inc holds 0.38% or 11,553 shares. Allsquare Wealth Limited Liability holds 0.59% or 9,778 shares. Hartford Mgmt Inc holds 45,633 shares. Mycio Wealth Ptnrs reported 0.29% in Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM). Hartline Corporation accumulated 0.59% or 28,068 shares. Cordasco Network holds 3,930 shares. Heathbridge Management Limited reported 0.12% stake. Citadel Advsrs Ltd Llc invested in 135,012 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Troy Asset holds 8,000 shares. Teachers Retirement Systems Of The State Of Kentucky accumulated 434,734 shares. Cooke Bieler LP invested 1.93% of its portfolio in Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM). Karpas Strategies accumulated 45,477 shares.

More notable recent Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM) news were published by: Investorplace.com which released: “6 Top Stock Trades for Monday: X, APHA, XOM, ETSY – Investorplace.com” on August 02, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Exxon Mobil Q2 2019 Earnings Preview – Seeking Alpha” published on August 01, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Should New Investors Buy Exxon Mobil? – Seeking Alpha” on February 04, 2019. More interesting news about Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM) were released by: Fool.com and their article: “Near a 30-Year Low, Is ExxonMobil a Buy? – The Motley Fool” published on February 11, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Hereâ€™s What Hedge Funds Think About Exxon Mobil Corporation (XOM) – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: June 10, 2019.

Investors sentiment is 0.83 in 2019 Q1. Its the same as in 2018Q4. It is the same, as 73 investors sold ABBV shares while 627 reduced holdings. only 134 funds opened positions while 450 raised stakes. 962.74 million shares or 3.37% less from 996.27 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Garland Cap Management, a Washington-based fund reported 59,175 shares. Barrett Asset Mgmt Ltd Company invested in 1.82% or 335,969 shares. 67,638 were accumulated by Steinberg Glob Asset Mgmt. Menlo Advsrs Limited Co holds 2.52% in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) or 43,853 shares. Diversified Company holds 0.05% of its portfolio in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) for 12,676 shares. Chemical Financial Bank stated it has 1.1% in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV). Regent Invest Limited Co owns 0.56% invested in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) for 20,881 shares. Assets Inv Mngmt Lc owns 46,000 shares. Blair William & Il reported 778,497 shares. Jacobs Communication Ca holds 60,075 shares. Endurant Mngmt Lp holds 21,674 shares or 0.69% of its portfolio. Element Capital Lc holds 0.08% or 31,186 shares. Evercore Wealth Management Limited Liability reported 0.24% stake. Focused Wealth, a New York-based fund reported 1,685 shares. Coastline reported 23,201 shares.

Pillar Pacific Capital Management Llc, which manages about $683.62M and $864.67M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Alphabet Inc Cap Stk Cl A by 284 shares to 10,232 shares, valued at $12.04 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Illinois Tool Works Inc (NYSE:ITW) by 2,320 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 55,471 shares, and cut its stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE:TMO).

Since June 26, 2019, it had 9 insider buys, and 0 insider sales for $12.96 million activity. $2.05M worth of stock was bought by CHASE WILLIAM J on Wednesday, June 26. $504,750 worth of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) was bought by RAPP EDWARD J. Shares for $2.02M were bought by Gosebruch Henry O.

More notable recent AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “AbbVie, Allergan, Ugh – Seeking Alpha” on June 27, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “AbbVie enters STING field with Mavupharma buy – Seeking Alpha” published on July 15, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Bert’s Recent Purchase – AbbVie – Seeking Alpha” on February 17, 2019. More interesting news about AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “AbbVie: Testing Our Capacity To Suffer – Seeking Alpha” published on August 08, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “AbbVie (ABBV) Gains But Lags Market: What You Should Know – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: July 15, 2019.