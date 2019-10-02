As Exxon Mobil (XOM) Shares Declined, First National Bank Of Hutchinson Lowered Stake; Healthcor Management LP Has Lifted Position in Gilead Sciences (GILD) as Share Price Rose

First National Bank Of Hutchinson decreased its stake in Exxon Mobil Corp (XOM) by 41.06% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. First National Bank Of Hutchinson sold 7,385 shares as the company’s stock declined 5.48% . The institutional investor held 10,603 shares of the integrated oil company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $799,000, down from 17,988 at the end of the previous reported quarter. First National Bank Of Hutchinson who had been investing in Exxon Mobil Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $291.74 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.35% or $1.66 during the last trading session, reaching $68.95. About 10.04M shares traded. Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM) has declined 9.03% since October 2, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 9.03% the S&P500. Some Historical XOM News: 30/05/2018 – Exxon Hopes for New York Top Cop With Different View on Climate; 12/04/2018 – CHEVRON CVX.N , EXXON MOBIL XOM.N ASK TRUMP ADMINISTRATION FOR HARDSHIP WAIVERS FROM U.S. BIOFUELS LAW; 14/03/2018 – IRAQ NEGOTIATING WITH OIL COMPANIES TO LOWER PLATEAU TARGETS AT MOST OILFIELDS — OIL MINISTRY OFFICIAL; 23/04/2018 – Trump’s revenge: U.S. oil floods Europe, hurting OPEC and Russia; 16/04/2018 – Exxon’s Baytown, Texas refinery coker overhaul may finish in early June; 15/03/2018 – EXXONMOBIL SVP MARK ALBERS TO RETIRE; 30/05/2018 – EXXON SAYS 31% INVESTORS VOTE IN FAVOR OF INDEPENDENT CHAIRMAN; 05/04/2018 – Exxon at Group Lunch Hosted By Capital Alpha Today; 27/04/2018 – EXXON EXPECTS 2018 PRODUCTION TO BE COMPARABLE TO 2017; 15/03/2018 – EXXONMOBIL – ALBERS RETIREMENT IS EFFECTIVE APRIL 1, 2018

Healthcor Management Lp increased its stake in Gilead Sciences Inc (GILD) by 22.42% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Healthcor Management Lp bought 139,810 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.00% . The hedge fund held 763,300 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $51.57 million, up from 623,490 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Healthcor Management Lp who had been investing in Gilead Sciences Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $80.07 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.25% or $0.16 during the last trading session, reaching $63.22. About 4.90 million shares traded. Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD) has declined 14.15% since October 2, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 14.15% the S&P500. Some Historical GILD News: 16/04/2018 – Gilead’s Complera Rises After 1-Wk Fall, Triumeq Advances: HIV; 13/04/2018 – Gilead TAF Sales Rise 2%, HIV Combo Pills Gain 3%; 01/05/2018 – Gilead Sciences Declares Dividend of 57c; 01/05/2018 – GILEAD CEO JOHN MILLIGAN SPEAKS ON CALL; 06/03/2018 – Top 3 — #1 Searching for HIV cure, Gilead’s new ‘shock and kill’ combo swats back lethal virus in monkeys $GILD; 01/05/2018 – GILEAD 1Q ADJ EPS $1.48, EST. $1.66, REV. MISSES EST; 07/05/2018 – Gilead’s Odefsey Falls For 3rd Wk, Triumeq Declines: HIV; 01/05/2018 – GILEAD’S 1Q YESCARTA REV. $40M, EST. 16.3M; 15/05/2018 – Gilead Presenting at Bank of America Conference Tomorrow; 18/05/2018 – U.S. FDA SAYS ALERTING PUBLIC TO SERIOUS CASES OF NEURAL TUBE BIRTH DEFECTS REPORTED IN BABIES BORN TO WOMEN TREATED WITH DOLUTEGRAVIR USED TO TREAT HIV

Healthcor Management Lp, which manages about $3.20B and $2.58B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Myokardia Inc by 380,140 shares to 350,620 shares, valued at $17.58M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Ironwood Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:IRWD) by 247,198 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 500,000 shares, and cut its stake in Haemonetics Corp (NYSE:HAE).

