As Exxon Mobil (XOM) Shares Declined, First Fiduciary Investment Counsel Has Trimmed by $469,200 Its Position; Holder Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group Raised Facebook (FB) Holding

Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group Llc increased its stake in Facebook Inc (FB) by 30.1% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group Llc bought 1,840 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.62% . The institutional investor held 7,952 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.33M, up from 6,112 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group Llc who had been investing in Facebook Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $524.80 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.20% or $2.19 during the last trading session, reaching $183.95. About 3.72 million shares traded. Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) has risen 13.54% since August 29, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.54% the S&P500. Some Historical FB News: 20/03/2018 – Real Deal LA: Facebook in advanced talks for Brickyard in Playa Vista; 27/03/2018 – Facebook data scandal widens as Canadian company accused of helping target U.S. voters; 19/03/2018 – This will increase regulatory scrutiny over Facebook’s practices; 14/05/2018 – FACEBOOK SAYS APP INVESTIGATION ‘IN FULL SWING’; 26/03/2018 – FTC confirms probe into Facebook privacy practices; 21/03/2018 – Understanding the Facebook-Cambridge Analytica Story: QuickTake; 11/04/2018 – FACEBOOK CEO MARK ZUCKERBERG SAYS HIS PERSONAL DATA WAS INCLUDED IN DATA IMPROPERLY SHARED WITH CAMBRIDGE ANALYTICA; 05/04/2018 – Facebook asked several major U.S. hospitals to share anonymized data about their patients, such as illnesses and prescription info, for a proposed research project that hasn’t moved forward; 01/05/2018 – Medallia and Facebook Define Next Generation of Collaborative Customer Experience Management; 11/04/2018 – Facebook Drops Opposition To Consumer-privacy Measure In California — MarketWatch

First Fiduciary Investment Counsel Inc decreased its stake in Exxon Mobil (XOM) by 3.58% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. First Fiduciary Investment Counsel Inc sold 5,865 shares as the company’s stock declined 5.48% . The institutional investor held 158,138 shares of the integrated oil company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $12.78M, down from 164,003 at the end of the previous reported quarter. First Fiduciary Investment Counsel Inc who had been investing in Exxon Mobil for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $288.88 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.88% or $0.6 during the last trading session, reaching $68.28. About 2.39 million shares traded. Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM) has declined 9.03% since August 29, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 9.03% the S&P500. Some Historical XOM News: 08/05/2018 – QP’S CEO SAYS “LOOKING VERY CRITICALLY” AT THE U.S., CONTEMPLATING INVESTING IN MANY AREAS SUCH AS SHALE GAS AND CONVENTIONAL OIL; 14/05/2018 – Renaissance Technologies Adds Amazon, Cuts Exxon: 13F; 05/04/2018 – ExxonMobil Awards FLEXICOKING™ Technology License to Sinochem Hongrun Petrochemical Co. Ltd; 24/05/2018 – MEDIA-Exxon CEO to invest heavily in mega-projects to dominate oil and natural gas markets – Bloomberg; 05/03/2018 – IEA Head Speaks at CERAWeek, Exxon Plant Shutdown: Energy Wrap; 20/03/2018 – Exxon Says U.S. Gulf Coast Plastics Project Could Begin By 2021; 27/04/2018 – STONE ENERGY – EXECUTION OF DEAL TO PURCHASE RAM POWELL UNIT, RELATED ASSETS, FROM SHELL OFFSHORE, EXXON MOBIL CORPORATION AND ANADARKO US OFFSHORE; 09/04/2018 – Exxon Reports Leak, Emissions at Baytown, Texas Refinery; 30/05/2018 – Exxon Hopes for New York Top Cop With Different View on Climate; 04/04/2018 – IRAQ OIL MINISTRY SAYS STILL IN DISCUSSION WITH EXXON ABOUT SOUTHERN OILFIELDS PROJECT

Investors sentiment increased to 0.92 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.28, from 0.64 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 51 investors sold XOM shares while 747 reduced holdings. 125 funds opened positions while 607 raised stakes. 2.24 billion shares or 0.17% more from 2.24 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Gamble Jones Invest Counsel stated it has 1.68% of its portfolio in Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM). Pineno Levin Ford Asset Mgmt reported 46,975 shares. Cidel Asset Mgmt Inc invested 0.06% in Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM). Cap Guardian Tru reported 3,332 shares. First Merchants reported 0.78% of its portfolio in Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM). Adirondack Tru stated it has 33,734 shares. Endurance Wealth Mngmt has invested 1.28% in Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM). Badgley Phelps Bell reported 96,516 shares or 0.47% of all its holdings. Dsc Advsrs LP has invested 0.06% in Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM). Moreover, California Employees Retirement Sys has 0.97% invested in Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM) for 9.72 million shares. Noesis Mangement Corporation reported 12,692 shares. Community Bancshares Na stated it has 1.91% in Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM). Cubic Asset Mgmt Limited Company has 0.6% invested in Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM). Howe & Rusling has 45,358 shares. 84,606 are owned by Girard Ltd.

More notable recent Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Better Buy: Exxon Mobil vs. BP – Yahoo Finance” on August 04, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Exxon Mobil: Get Away From This Yield – Seeking Alpha” published on August 09, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Exxon, Shell feel the pain of natural gas glut in Q2 results – Seeking Alpha” on August 02, 2019. More interesting news about Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM) were released by: Investorplace.com and their article: “3 Potential Catalysts That Could Send Exxon Mobil Stock Surging – Investorplace.com” published on July 30, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Is ExxonMobil a Buy? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: August 19, 2019.

First Fiduciary Investment Counsel Inc, which manages about $469.31M and $540.39M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Capital One Financial Corp (NYSE:COF) by 28,891 shares to 193,510 shares, valued at $15.81 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Walt Disney Co (NYSE:DIS) by 22,951 shares in the quarter, for a total of 231,999 shares, and has risen its stake in Altria Group (NYSE:MO).

Since August 22, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 1 sale for $4.05 million activity.