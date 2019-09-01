As Exxon Mobil (XOM) Shares Declined, Eastern Bank Lowered Its Holding; Raytheon (RTN) Shareholder Connors Investor Services Cut Its Position by $441,350

Connors Investor Services Inc decreased its stake in Raytheon (RTN) by 13.37% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Connors Investor Services Inc sold 2,425 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.37% . The institutional investor held 15,716 shares of the industrial machinery and components company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.86 million, down from 18,141 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Connors Investor Services Inc who had been investing in Raytheon for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $50.68 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.42% or $2.59 during the last trading session, reaching $185.32. About 1.06 million shares traded. Raytheon Company (NYSE:RTN) has declined 5.76% since September 1, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 5.76% the S&P500. Some Historical RTN News: 03/04/2018 – RHEINMETALL AG RHMG.DE – ARTEC AND RHEINMETALL IN TALKS WITH NUMBER OF UK PARTNERS TO DELIVER MIV PROGRAMME INCLUDING BAE SYSTEMS, THALES UK, RAYTHEON, ROLLS-ROYCE AND PEARSON ENGINEERING; 16/05/2018 – Sparton and Raytheon Team on Next Generation Mine Neutralization System; 23/03/2018 – DOD: RAYTHEON GETS $523.1M MODIFICATION TO MISSILE CONTRACT; 09/03/2018 – CORRECTS THURS MARCH 8 HEADLINE: PALANTIR TECHNOLOGIES WILL SHARE WITH RAYTHEON IN $876 MILLION U.S. DEFENSE CONTRACT -PENTAGON (CORRECTS NAME); 25/04/2018 – AIRSHOW-LOCKHEED MARTIN EXECUTIVE SAYS GOAL IS TO GET GERMAN TLVS MISSILE DEFENCE PROGRAMME UNDER CONTRACT BY END OF 2018; 25/05/2018 – Raytheon awarded contract to produce Romania’s new Patriot system; 20/04/2018 – LITHUANIA SAYS WANTS U.S. TO BRING DEFENCE SYSTEMS SUCH AS PATRIOT AND AVENGER MISSILES TO BALTICS TO DETER RUSSIA; 08/03/2018 – U.S. STATE DEPARTMENT APPROVES POSSIBLE $270.4 MLN SALE OF 300 SIDEWINDER MISSILES, RELATED EQUIPMENT TO UNITED ARAB EMIRATES – PENTAGON STATEMENT; 20/04/2018 – INTERVIEW-Lithuania wants more NATO anti-aircraft missiles to deter Russia; 18/04/2018 – RAYTHEON CO – THE SMALLSATS ARE SCHEDULED TO BE LAUNCHED INTO LOWER EARTH ORBIT LATER THIS YEAR

Eastern Bank decreased its stake in Exxon Mobil Corp (XOM) by 2.02% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Eastern Bank sold 4,801 shares as the company’s stock declined 5.48% . The institutional investor held 232,391 shares of the integrated oil company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $18.78 million, down from 237,192 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Eastern Bank who had been investing in Exxon Mobil Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $286.57B market cap company. The stock increased 0.07% or $0.05 during the last trading session, reaching $68.48. About 8.27M shares traded. Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM) has declined 9.03% since September 1, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 9.03% the S&P500. Some Historical XOM News: 30/05/2018 – Exxon CEO urges New York prosecutor to rethink climate change probe; 08/03/2018 – Exxon Sees Brazil Deals as Safe Despite Candidate’s Tough Talk; 15/05/2018 – ExxonMobil Catalysts and Licensing LLC, BASF Corporation Form Gas Treating Alliance for Natural Gas Processing and Petroleum Refining; 29/03/2018 – EXXONMOBIL – NOW HAS INTERESTS IN 24 BLOCKS OFFSHORE BRAZIL; 07/03/2018 – Turkey says has information that Exxon ship heading for east Mediterranean; 29/03/2018 – JUDGE SAYS EXXON’S CLAIMS THAT ATTORNEYS GENERAL ARE PURSUING BAD FAITH PROBES IN ORDER TO VIOLATE ITS CONSTITUTIONAL RIGHTS ARE ‘IMPLAUSIBLE’; 04/05/2018 – Exxon Mobil Is a Bet On the Future of Oil — Barrons.com; 27/04/2018 – EXXON MOBIL CORP XOM.N SAYS ‘VERY WELL POSITIONED’ TO MEET INTERNATIONAL MARITIME ORGANIZATION HIGH-SULPUR FUEL RULE CHANGE; 25/04/2018 – Exxon Mobil Declares Dividend of 82c; 07/03/2018 – EXXON MOBIL CORP XOM.N CEO DARREN WOODS SAYS HIS MAIN FOCUS IS BOOSTING RESULTS FOR COMPANY

Analysts await Raytheon Company (NYSE:RTN) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $2.88 EPS, up 28.00% or $0.63 from last year’s $2.25 per share. RTN’s profit will be $787.65M for 16.09 P/E if the $2.88 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.92 actual EPS reported by Raytheon Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -1.37% negative EPS growth.

Connors Investor Services Inc, which manages about $522.13 million and $734.33 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Exxonmobil (NYSE:XOM) by 19,675 shares to 207,852 shares, valued at $16.79 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Chubb (NYSE:CB) by 2,435 shares in the quarter, for a total of 79,297 shares, and has risen its stake in Pfizer (NYSE:PFE).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.46 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.61, from 0.85 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 52 investors sold RTN shares while 303 reduced holdings. 141 funds opened positions while 376 raised stakes. 198.48 million shares or 6.46% less from 212.18 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. L And S Advsrs Inc has invested 0.17% in Raytheon Company (NYSE:RTN). Perkins Coie invested in 37 shares. Moreover, Polaris Greystone Fin Grp Ltd Liability Corp has 0.03% invested in Raytheon Company (NYSE:RTN) for 1,965 shares. Macroview Mngmt Ltd Limited Liability Company reported 139 shares. Nuveen Asset Mgmt Ltd Llc owns 13,320 shares. Essex Services holds 4,339 shares. Argent Tru Communications invested in 13,980 shares or 0.27% of the stock. Buckingham Mgmt holds 0.04% of its portfolio in Raytheon Company (NYSE:RTN) for 1,126 shares. Moreover, Ibm Retirement Fund has 0.16% invested in Raytheon Company (NYSE:RTN) for 4,403 shares. Northeast Fincl Consultants Inc holds 0.14% or 6,919 shares in its portfolio. Moreover, Brown Advisory has 0.04% invested in Raytheon Company (NYSE:RTN) for 75,242 shares. Comerica Bankshares owns 0.25% invested in Raytheon Company (NYSE:RTN) for 173,250 shares. Victory Cap Mngmt Inc has 84,087 shares for 0.03% of their portfolio. Checchi Advisers Ltd Limited Liability Company reported 2,889 shares stake. Fdx Advsrs holds 0.1% or 12,917 shares in its portfolio.

