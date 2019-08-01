As Exxon Mobil (XOM) Shares Declined, Cypress Capital Management Upped Its Stake; Comcast New (CMCSA) Market Value Declined While Howe & Rusling Has Cut Its Holding by $998,010

Cypress Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Exxon Mobil Corporation (XOM) by 12.82% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cypress Capital Management Llc bought 18,540 shares as the company’s stock declined 5.48% . The institutional investor held 163,141 shares of the integrated oil company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $13.18 million, up from 144,601 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cypress Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Exxon Mobil Corporation for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $314.77B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.31% or $0.99 during the last trading session, reaching $74.36. About 12.10M shares traded or 18.14% up from the average. Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM) has declined 9.03% since August 1, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 9.03% the S&P500. Some Historical XOM News: 07/03/2018 – EXXONMOBIL SEES ROCE OF ABOUT 15% IN 2025 AT $60/BBL REAL; 30/05/2018 – EXXON: CARBON CAPTURE CRITICAL TO ACHIEVING 2-DEGREE SCENARIO; 27/04/2018 – STONE ENERGY – EXECUTION OF DEAL TO PURCHASE RAM POWELL UNIT, RELATED ASSETS, FROM SHELL OFFSHORE, EXXON MOBIL CORPORATION AND ANADARKO US OFFSHORE; 13/03/2018 – Germany’s 2017 oil output fell 6 percent, gas down 8 percent; 30/05/2018 – Exxon Mobil Corporation (XOM) CEO Darren Woods Hosts 2018 Annual Meeting of Shareholders (Transcript); 29/03/2018 – EXXON CLIMATE CHANGE RETALIATION SUIT TOSSED OUT; 08/05/2018 – QP’S CEO SAYS “LOOKING VERY CRITICALLY” AT THE U.S., CONTEMPLATING INVESTING IN MANY AREAS SUCH AS SHALE GAS AND CONVENTIONAL OIL; 27/04/2018 – EXXON 1Q CAPEX $4.87B, EST. $4.88B; 13/03/2018 – Trump says CIA Director Mike Pompeo will replace the former Exxon Mobil chief executive; 12/04/2018 – EXXONMOBIL – WOODS WAS ELECTED CHAIRMAN OF BOARD AND CEO OF EXXONMOBIL EFFECTIVE JANUARY 1, 2017

Howe & Rusling Inc decreased its stake in Comcast Corp New (CMCSA) by 6.74% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Howe & Rusling Inc sold 25,590 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.58% . The institutional investor held 353,819 shares of the television services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $14.15 million, down from 379,409 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Howe & Rusling Inc who had been investing in Comcast Corp New for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $196.21 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.06% or $0.91 during the last trading session, reaching $43.17. About 14.36 million shares traded. Comcast Corporation (NASDAQ:CMCSA) has risen 21.74% since August 1, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 21.74% the S&P500. Some Historical CMCSA News: 25/04/2018 – Comcast 1Q Rev $22.8B; 30/05/2018 – The Fox board also recommended backing the deal but said that it was aware of Comcast’s moves to make an offer for certain assets of the company; 25/04/2018 – COMCAST COMMITTED TO KEEP SKY’S HQ IN OSTERLEY FOR 5 YRS; 11/05/2018 – Comcast vs Disney; 08/05/2018 – COMCAST – ALSO INTENDING TO GIVE CERTAIN LEGALLY BINDING COMMITMENTS BY WAY OF DEED POLL; 07/05/2018 – EU PRESS OFFICE COMMENTS IN EMAIL ON COMCAST; 23/05/2018 – Hohn Urges Rupert Murdoch to Engage With Comcast on Potential Deal — Letter; 07/05/2018 – CNBC Wires: EXCLUSIVE-COMCAST CORP ARRANGING FINANCING WITH BANKS FOR ALL-CASH BID FOR TWENTY-FIRST CENTURY FOX INC; 22/05/2018 – Comcast Announces Nationwide Launch of xFi Pods: A New, Whole-Home Mesh WiFi System; 18/04/2018 – Fox Rejected Higher Comcast Bid Due to Antitrust Concerns

Howe & Rusling Inc, which manages about $798.49 million and $577.49M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Unilever Plc (NYSE:UL) by 6,109 shares to 6,774 shares, valued at $391,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Nvidia Corp (NASDAQ:NVDA) by 6,505 shares in the quarter, for a total of 6,630 shares, and has risen its stake in Intel Corp (NASDAQ:INTC).

More notable recent Comcast Corporation (NASDAQ:CMCSA) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “After Hours Most Active for Jul 10, 2019 : INSG, NIO, ESI, BBBY, T, MSFT, EQH, BAC, QQQ, AMD, CMCSA, GE – Nasdaq” on July 10, 2019, also Marketwatch.com with their article: “The iPhone just did something it hasnâ€™t done in nearly 7 years, and it isnâ€™t good for Apple – MarketWatch” published on July 30, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “After Hours Most Active for Jul 12, 2019 : TMUS, ABEV, SYMC, SNAP, T, BSX, BX, HAL, QQQ, CMCSA, CZR, INTC – Nasdaq” on July 12, 2019. More interesting news about Comcast Corporation (NASDAQ:CMCSA) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “After Hours Most Active for Jul 25, 2019 : MRVL, INTC, FDC, VOD, QQQ, CMCSA, KO, MCHI, NOK, KEY, SQ, MFC – Nasdaq” published on July 25, 2019 as well as Businesswire.com‘s news article titled: “Comcast Launches Enhanced WiFi Parental Control Tool That Automatically Pauses Connectivity After Children Hit Their Daily Time Limit – Business Wire” with publication date: July 30, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.18 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.06, from 1.12 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 69 investors sold CMCSA shares while 452 reduced holdings. 126 funds opened positions while 490 raised stakes. 3.63 billion shares or 0.18% less from 3.64 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Cetera Limited Liability Corp reported 52,451 shares. Moreover, Timber Creek Mngmt Ltd has 3.4% invested in Comcast Corporation (NASDAQ:CMCSA). Peoples Fincl Corporation owns 4,298 shares or 0.09% of their US portfolio. Regent Invest Mgmt Limited Company invested in 59,051 shares. Rh Dinel Inv Counsel holds 58,574 shares or 2.32% of its portfolio. Auxier Asset holds 0.86% or 104,306 shares in its portfolio. Beach Counsel Inc Pa invested 0.04% in Comcast Corporation (NASDAQ:CMCSA). Arcadia Invest Mi reported 186 shares. Sei owns 0.13% invested in Comcast Corporation (NASDAQ:CMCSA) for 961,497 shares. Spears Abacus Limited has invested 3.4% in Comcast Corporation (NASDAQ:CMCSA). Fred Alger Mgmt owns 69,216 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Soros Fund Mngmt Limited Liability Corporation owns 1.10M shares. Calamos Advisors Ltd invested in 2.00M shares or 0.5% of the stock. Oakbrook Invests Lc holds 62,454 shares. Raymond James Trust Na accumulated 329,884 shares.

Since February 5, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 1 sale for $10.21 million activity.

Analysts await Comcast Corporation (NASDAQ:CMCSA) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $0.76 EPS, up 16.92% or $0.11 from last year’s $0.65 per share. CMCSA’s profit will be $3.45B for 14.20 P/E if the $0.76 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.78 actual EPS reported by Comcast Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -2.56% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.92 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.28, from 0.64 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 51 investors sold XOM shares while 747 reduced holdings. 125 funds opened positions while 607 raised stakes. 2.24 billion shares or 0.17% more from 2.24 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Rocky Mountain Advisers Ltd has 2,694 shares. 33,397 were accumulated by Gateway Advisory Ltd Limited Liability Company. Waters Parkerson Com Limited Liability holds 458,522 shares or 3.11% of its portfolio. Charles Schwab Advisory Incorporated accumulated 0.79% or 5.77 million shares. Hedeker Wealth Ltd Limited Liability Company invested in 1.41% or 25,785 shares. Washington Mgmt owns 22,925 shares. 675,600 are held by Wesbanco Natl Bank Inc. Holderness owns 48,633 shares for 1.88% of their portfolio. Amalgamated Savings Bank holds 0.99% of its portfolio in Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM) for 506,566 shares. Trustmark National Bank Tru Department has 91,535 shares for 0.75% of their portfolio. Perigon Wealth Management Limited Liability Co stated it has 38,292 shares or 0.73% of all its holdings. Signature Estate Advsr Ltd Llc has invested 0.04% in Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM). Braun Stacey has invested 0.94% of its portfolio in Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM). Meyer Handelman Co owns 540,395 shares for 2.24% of their portfolio. Invsts Asset Mgmt Of Georgia Inc Ga Adv accumulated 13,584 shares or 0.77% of the stock.