As Exxon Mobil (XOM) Shares Declined, Calamos Wealth Management Has Upped Its Holding by $696,768; Phillips 66 (PSX) Share Value Rose While Cypress Capital Group Has Lowered Its Stake

Cypress Capital Group decreased its stake in Phillips 66 (PSX) by 44.79% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cypress Capital Group sold 15,029 shares as the company’s stock rose 11.67% . The institutional investor held 18,527 shares of the integrated oil company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.73M, down from 33,556 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cypress Capital Group who had been investing in Phillips 66 for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $46.32B market cap company. The stock increased 0.18% or $0.19 during the last trading session, reaching $103.27. About 7.07M shares traded or 172.28% up from the average. Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) has declined 16.04% since September 21, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 16.04% the S&P500. Some Historical PSX News: 16/04/2018 – Phillips 66 restarting JV Borger refinery gasoline units; 03/04/2018 – PHILLIPS 66 ALLIANCE REFINERY COMPLETES HYDROTREATER RESTART; 10/04/2018 – Phillips 66 Alliance refinery raises production on reformer, HTUs; 22/05/2018 – Dennis K Burke Becomes Northeast Distributor for Phillips 66/Kendall Lubricants; 06/04/2018 – PHILLIPS 66 JV BORGER TEXAS REFINERY RETURNING ALL UNITS TO PRODUCTION; 12/04/2018 – PHILLIPS 66 BORGER REFINERY EXPECTS ALL UNITS TO BE BACK IN PRODUCTION BY MIDDLE OF NEXT WEEK; 27/04/2018 – Phillips 66 expects late 2019 investment decision on ethane cracker -CEO; 16/04/2018 – PHILLIPS 66 JV BORGER TEXAS REFINERY RESTARTING GASOLINE UNITS

Calamos Wealth Management Llc increased its stake in Exxon Mobil Corp (XOM) by 28.11% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Calamos Wealth Management Llc bought 9,168 shares as the company’s stock declined 5.48% . The institutional investor held 41,783 shares of the integrated oil company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $3.20 million, up from 32,615 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Calamos Wealth Management Llc who had been investing in Exxon Mobil Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $304.98B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.35% or $0.25 during the last trading session, reaching $72.08. About 12.22 million shares traded or 11.56% up from the average. Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM) has declined 9.03% since September 21, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 9.03% the S&P500. Some Historical XOM News: 27/04/2018 – Exxon Mobil reported earnings per share of$1.09, compared with expectations of $1.12 for the first quarter of 2018; 27/04/2018 – Total says first Kaombo FPSO vessel has arrived in Angola; 24/05/2018 – Unlikely Supporter Exxon, Pledges to Fight Climate Change — Energy Journal; 16/05/2018 – EXXON TO IMPORT FUELS VIA TRAIN TO SUPPLY MEXICO OPERATIONS; 29/03/2018 – DUTCH GOVERNMENT: INDUSTRIAL USERS OF GRONINGEN GAS MUST SWITCH SOURCES BY 2022; 30/05/2018 – EXXON: CARBON CAPTURE CRITICAL TO ACHIEVING 2-DEGREE SCENARIO; 11/04/2018 – ExxonMobil announces 84 pct increase in P’nyang re; 27/04/2018 – EXXON VICE PRESIDENT WOODBURY COMMENTS DURING CONFERENCE CALL; 06/03/2018 – EXXON SAYS IT’S WORKING HARD ON WATER RECYCLING IN PERMIAN; 30/05/2018 – EXXON SAYS 97% INVESTORS VOTE IN FAVOR OF ELECTING DIRECTORS

Analysts await Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) to report earnings on October, 25. They expect $2.37 earnings per share, down 23.55% or $0.73 from last year’s $3.1 per share. PSX’s profit will be $1.06 billion for 10.89 P/E if the $2.37 EPS becomes a reality. After $3.02 actual earnings per share reported by Phillips 66 for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -21.52% negative EPS growth.

Cypress Capital Group, which manages about $45.36M and $506.85 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Duke Energy Corp (NYSE:DUK) by 6,229 shares to 33,373 shares, valued at $2.95M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Costco Wholesale Corp (NASDAQ:COST) by 3,020 shares in the quarter, for a total of 10,979 shares, and has risen its stake in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.95 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.26, from 1.21 in 2019Q1. It fall, as 61 investors sold PSX shares while 367 reduced holdings. 83 funds opened positions while 322 raised stakes. 296.76 million shares or 2.94% less from 305.73 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Twin Capital Mgmt owns 23,420 shares or 0.15% of their US portfolio. Fernwood Inv Mngmt Limited Liability holds 18,451 shares or 0.94% of its portfolio. Bell Bancshares reported 0.07% in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX). Williams Jones And Associate Ltd invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX). Tci Wealth Advisors reported 3,303 shares or 0.14% of all its holdings. Texas Permanent School Fund reported 80,550 shares. Tradewinds Capital Mngmt Limited Liability accumulated 284 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Stillwater Mngmt Limited Com owns 12,875 shares for 0.51% of their portfolio. Salem Counselors owns 13,199 shares for 0.11% of their portfolio. Pub Employees Retirement Of Ohio reported 0.14% stake. Security National Company invested 0.08% of its portfolio in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX). Reynders Mcveigh Cap Mngmt Ltd stated it has 0.04% in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX). 20,466 are held by Meag Munich Ergo Kapitalanlagegesellschaft Mbh. Blackrock invested in 30.44M shares. Jacobs Ca reported 3,687 shares.

Since May 28, 2019, it had 1 buy, and 0 insider sales for $165,816 activity.

More notable recent Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Hereâ€™s What Hedge Funds Think About Phillips 66 (PSX) – Yahoo Finance” on June 11, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Biofuel credits plunge ahead of Trump meeting with senators – Reuters – Seeking Alpha” published on September 19, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Why Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) Could Be Your Next Investment – Yahoo Finance” on May 20, 2019. More interesting news about Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Be Sure To Check Out Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) Before It Goes Ex-Dividend – Yahoo Finance” published on August 14, 2019 as well as Fool.com‘s news article titled: “If You Think This Energy Company’s 3.5% Dividend Yield Is Attractive, You Should Check Out Its MLP – The Motley Fool” with publication date: September 15, 2019.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.78 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.14, from 0.92 in 2019Q1. It fall, as 44 investors sold XOM shares while 788 reduced holdings. 108 funds opened positions while 537 raised stakes. 2.24 billion shares or 0.14% less from 2.24 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. S&Co reported 1.98% in Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM). Birch Hill Invest Limited Liability Corporation reported 119,522 shares stake. Brick And Kyle has invested 0.26% of its portfolio in Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM). Grisanti Management Limited Liability Company invested in 4,937 shares or 0.21% of the stock. Boston Prtnrs holds 4,565 shares. Hanson Mcclain Incorporated stated it has 0.08% in Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM). Keybank Association Oh holds 2.43M shares or 1.09% of its portfolio. Ferguson Wellman Cap Mngmt holds 506,869 shares or 1.29% of its portfolio. Deutsche Savings Bank Ag accumulated 9.38M shares or 0.42% of the stock. Fruth Mgmt has invested 1.89% in Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM). Paragon Llc reported 7,402 shares or 0.26% of all its holdings. West Chester Capital Advisors stated it has 0.43% of its portfolio in Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM). Highstreet Asset Mngmt reported 37,621 shares stake. Addison Capital holds 0.46% of its portfolio in Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM) for 8,678 shares. Duff & Phelps Inv Mngmt reported 46,165 shares.